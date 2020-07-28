IMImobile : Full Year Results Presentation FY20 0 07/28/2020 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IMImobile PLC Preliminary Results Year Ended 31st March 2020 | Jay Patel Group Chief Executive Officer | Mike Jefferies Group Chief Financial Officer We believe that technology has and will continue to fundamentally change how businesses engage with their customers. New communications channels and the possibilities of intelligent automation will allow businesses to improve customer experience and reduce costs. We help our clients do this with our market-leading, customer interaction management suite. A global communications software and solutions provider Who we are What we do Who we do it for 2000 Founded with mobile-first vision 2014 Listed on London Stock Exchange's AIM market 1100 Global employees Offices - London HQ, Boca Raton, Joburg, Dubai Successful acquisitions since IPO Market leader in UK, Canada and South Africa 2019 Acquisition of 3C, a global leader in RCS Business split* We provide a customer interaction management suite that enables enterprises to automate customer communications to improve CX and reduce costs. We have market leading software and our platform and applications work together and integrate with third-partysuppliers to provide end-to-end automation of customer interactions. Key financials Regional split Divisional split Sector split 2%1% 2% 3% *All approximate gross profit splits IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Organic recurring revenue growth for 17 years

Management shareholding: 13% 26% 19% 20% 6-year 6-year gross 6-year adjusted revenue CAGR profit CAGR EBITDA CAGR 3 Strong trading performance for FY20 Double-digit growth across all sectors and regions for cloud communication products

growth across all sectors and regions for cloud communication products 15% organic gross profit growth across 82% of the business 4-year organic gross profit CAGR of 16% for cloud communications products

Strong momentum in North America, the Company's biggest potential growth market

Strong period of new client wins, partnership agreements and contract renewals

Resilient performance in Q1 FY21, despite challenges of COVID-19, with gross profit up approximately 20% year-on-year for the quarter IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 4 Mitigated short term impact, with long term positive impact expected COVID-19 impact Volumes and activity levels in core sectors (Banking, Mobile Operator, Logistics) counteracted sectors most affected by the pandemic (Healthcare, SMB and Retail)

Started to see steady recovery in activity of clients in worst affected sectors

Long term positive impact expected, accelerating need for businesses to effectively communicate with customers Management response All 1,100 employees transitioned to remote working in a few days

Early internal measures introduced included hiring freeze, travel restrictions and temporary salary reductions

Successful fundraise ensured safeguarding of financial flexibility

Following good Q1 performance, reversed a number of internal measures, including salary reductions, except for the Board

Started to return furloughed employees to the business since 1 st July Opportunities Rolled out crisis communications solutions for employee, customer and citizen engagement:

Emergency broadcast alerts Remote contact centres IVR call deflection Video consultation solutions

"We have always felt like a number of our patients do not actually need to come to the clinic. During the pandemic, having a service like eClinic has become a necessity." Dr Muhammad Javed, CCIO at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 5 Financial review Strong growth in all financial metrics Year ended Mar-20 Mar-19 Growth (adjusted results) £m £m % Revenue 171.2 142.7 +20% 6-year Revenue CAGR +26% Gross profit Administrative expenses (excluding D&A) EBITDA EBITDA margin* Profit after tax Adjusted diluted EPS Cash & cash equivalents *EBITDA margin = EBITDA/Gross Profit IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 79.1 62.6 +26% (57.5) (43.5) +32% 21.6 19.1 +13% 27.3% 30.5% 12.3 10.8 +14% 15.5p 15.1p +3% 25.1 13.2 +89% 6-year Gross profit CAGR 6-year EBITDA CAGR +19% +20% 7 Strong balance sheet Assets Mar-20 Mar-19 £m £m Cash 25.1 13.2 Trade receivables 38.2 41.3 Pass through revenues 2.0 3.3 Other current assets 9.4 6.1 Current assets 74.7 63.9 Goodwill 70.0 43.6 Acquired intangibles 36.5 16.4 Other intangible assets 16.9 13.2 PPE 6.5 4.3 Other non-current assets 0.7 0.6 Non-current assets 130.6 78.1 Total assets 205.3 142.0 Net assets 78.7 60.1 IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Liabilities Mar-20 Mar-19 £m £m Trade payables and accruals 45.4 40.6 Pass through revenues 4.4 5.1 Other current liabilities 19.5 12.1 Current liabilities 69.3 57.8 Non-current liabilities 57.3 24.1 Total liabilities 126.6 81.9 Goodwill and bank borrowings increased for 3C and Rostrvm acquisitions Post-period end placing of £21.7m strengthened financial position 8 High levels of cash conversion Year to Mar-20 Mar-19 £m £m Cash generated from operations 20.9 15.9 Net cash from operations 18.3 14.6 Investing activities (49.2) (27.5) Financing activities 42.8 10.6 Cash and cash equivalents at 13.2 15.7 beginning of period Foreign exchange on opening 0.0 (0.2) balances Cash and cash equivalents at end 25.1 13.2 of period End of period bank debt (47.3) (20.7) *Excludes operating leases IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Strong adjusted cash conversion of 111% Cash generated from operations of more than £70m in the last five years (>95%) Net debt* of £22.2m Net cash* of £2.0m as at 30 June 2020 following post-period end placing 9 Business split Cloud Communications Products (82%) Sector split Gross profit split Operator VAS & Payments (18%) Sector split Gross profit split Year to Mar-20 Mar-19 Growth £m £m % Revenue 150.9 120.0 26% Gross profit 64.5 46.7 38% Europe 37.8 33.3 13% Americas 18.4 7.3 152% APAC 4.0 2.8 45% MEA 4.4 3.4 29% Adjusted EBITDA* 22.8 - - Year to Mar-20 Mar-19 Growth £m £m % 10 *Adjusted EBITDA excludes central costs Revenue 20.3 22.7 (11%) Gross profit 14.6 15.8 (8%) Europe 2.6 4.0 (35%) Americas 1.1 0.1 1626% APAC 6.0 6.0 (1%) MEA 4.9 5.7 (14%) Adjusted EBITDA* 1.1 - - IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 10 Cloud Communications Products Our customer interaction management suite CORE BUSINESS SYSTEMS TRANSACTION PROCESSING FRAUD MANAGEMENT CRM PLATFORM CASE MANAGEMENT COMMERCE PLATFORM BILLING PLATFORM APPOINTMENT MANAGEMENT 3rd PARTY SERVICES DELIVERY / FULFILMENT NAME / ADDRESS VERIFICATION CREDIT CHECK PAYMENTS Business applications Enterprise CPaaS platform Intelligent enterprise control 2 Integration set- Business logic NLP & AI Communication APP up & flow powered channel & management orchestration conversational management automation Service assurance & infrastructure management IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 12 Established market opportunity Marketing Product/IT Legacy platforms not Legacy platforms mobile-first Bespoke one-way Fragmented use of data solutions Rich personalised Rigid processes campaigns Support Reactive resource Access to limited legacy systems Responding "after the event" IMImobile's customer interaction management suite sits at the intersection between these three core business areas IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Marketers must move beyond traditional campaigns to orchestrate always- on, continuous engagement Customers want consistency and relevance across all touchpoints Customers want to interact with businesses on their terms using their favourite communications channels Companies must understand the need to align marketing with sales, service, and eCommerce to deliver better customer experiences The CPaaS market is forecasted to grow from $3.3bn in 2018 to $17.2bn in 2023 RTIM marketing is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% through 2023 CCaaS solutions are growing at a CAGR of 27.7% 13 Cloud communications overview - Europe Operational highlights Growth driven by new client wins and cross selling to existing accounts of additional cloud communications products

New client wins across banking, utilities, public sector & leisure provide foundations for future growth

Healthcare division signed 11 new NHS trusts and launched new eClinic product

Renewed significant contract with Spanish mobile operator & progress in mainland Europe

Signed new partnerships with telecom and business services companies

Launched RCS campaigns for three major UK operators & Apple Business Chat for major high street bank IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Financials Revenue £107.0m (2019: £94.9m)

Gross profit £37.7m (2019: £33.8m);

12% organic gross profit growth

Gross margin 35.3% (2019: 35.6%) Gross Profit (£m) 37.7 33.8 27.3 18.2 15.9 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 MRR NRR The AA The AA 14 Cloud communications overview - Americas Operational highlights Organically won large US retail client for CPaaS offering

Selected through competitive tender process Emergency COVID-19 communications deployed First phase of project successfully delivered in July Validated relevance of Group product set in the market

Acquired established mobile marketing business, 3Cinteractive (3C) in August 2019

100+ employees based in Boca Raton, Florida Blue chip client list Integration substantially complete Created one North American organisation (c.140 employees)

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Financials Revenue £25.8m (2019: £10.5m)

Gross profit £18.4m (2019: £7.3m)

10% organic gross profit growth

Gross margin 71.2% (2019: 69.3%) Gross Profit (£m) 18.4 7.3 1.3 1.6 0.8 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 MRR NRR 15 Strategy and growth in North America Progress to date Growth strategy  Held 20 workshops with 3C customers  11 opportunities identified  4 now in deployment  Substantial new logo wins  Retail, financial services & hospitality sectors  Competitive tender processes  Underpins confidence in core proposition Clear market opportunity identified and confirmed

Large enterprises with complex legacy infrastructure Need for more than just communication APIs Tender/workshop led procurement process High touch account management

Market leading innovation

Global leader in RCS Business Messaging

 Limited US market changes necessary for technology  IMIconnect, IMIchat & IMIcampaign successfully deployed  Other products currently in deployment Ready to scale

Investment in brand awareness Investment in sales and marketing Investment in analyst recognition

"Rather than the usual catalogue of SDKs and APIs, the company is focused around end-to-end automation of customer journeys across digital touchpoints." Commented a leading industry analyst IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 16 Cloud communications overview - MEA and APAC Middle East & Africa Gross Profit £4.4m (2019: £3.4m) Gross Profit (£m) 4.4 3.4 3.4 3.0 1.5 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 MRR NRR Solid trading performance enhanced by growth of new messaging channels and automation technologies

New contract wins across banking, mobile operator and utilities sectors Asia Pacific Gross Profit £4.0m (2019: £2.8m) Gross Profit (£m) 4.0 2.8 2.4 1.2 0.8 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 MRR NRR Momentum in the region for WhatsApp Business channel

Onboarded clients across automotive, retail & banking sectors IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 17 Consistent growth strategy 1 2 + 3 + 4 Grow our share of Accelerate market Introducing new Leverage acquisitions for interactions with penetration through innovative customer market distribution existing accounts partnerships engagement technologies 46 customers over £500k p.a. revenue (PY: 40) 118 customers between £100k - £500k p.a. revenue (PY: 83) IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 18 New communications channels starting to gain momentum Apple Business WhatsApp for Mercedes-Benz Chat for Barclays RCS for Vivo Brazil Global market leader for RCS Business Messaging

Launched world's largest RCS campaign during period

Verified technology partner of Google, Apple and Facebook

Launched Apple Business Chat for first major UK bank

WhatsApp services launched for leading automotive providers - Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota

Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Large enterprises starting to see the effectiveness of new communications channels IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 19 Operator VAS & Payments Product set IMIdigital is a content management platform delivering digital content services and self-care customer portals for mobile operators. Tap2Bill is a Trusted Payment Intermediary (TPI) processing API and SMS based payments charged to users mobile bills or deducted from PAYG credit, on behalf of charities and e- commerce brands. IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 21 Operator VAS & payments overview Operational highlights Experienced a decline of 8% in line with management expectations

Gross profit from the UK payments business fell from £3.5m to £2.6m

- due to regulations and changes in consumer habits

- due to regulations and changes in consumer habits Gross profit flat in APAC at £6.0m - growth from usage of IMIdigital for self-care applications for mobile operator portals offset the one-off licence fees achieved last year

self-care applications for mobile operator portals offset the one-off licence fees achieved last year Gross profit in MEA fell from £5.7m to £4.9m - due to continued decline in market for certain content services

Long term trusted relationships with leading telecom groups provides foundations for future growth IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Financials Revenue £20.3m (2019: £22.2m)

Gross profit £14.6m (2019: £15.8m)

Gross margin 71.8% (2019: 69.0%) Gross Profit (£m) 19.2 17.5 16.4 15.8 14.6 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 MRR NRR 22 Summary & outlook Summary & outlook Resilient performance delivered so far post-period end:

post-period end: Group gross profit up approximately 20% year-on-year Cloud communications products gross profit up 30% year-on-year, driven by 3C acquisition

Positive momentum on strategic deployments and new contract wins

Encouraging performance in North America, developing sales and marketing initiatives in the region

Uncertainty around the economic impact of the pandemic remains, however we are reassured by the substantial opportunities open to the Group

We believe the pandemic will drive and accelerate uptake of digital transformation and therefore demand for our solutions IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 24 Investment case Structural growth Track record of Own IP and Market leader opportunity growth R&D investment "The enhanced No. 1 functionalities of RCS will 17 years lead to a nearly sixfold UK, South Africa, Canada increase over the next five of organic recurring Top 5 years for messages that businesses send to revenue growth consumers" Providers in the US IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 Experienced management >85% senior management team with over 10 years sector experience (SVP level and above) 25 Questions Appendices Global client list FY20 Significant clients with billing of >£100k revenue IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 28 An experienced management team Jay Patel Group CEO 18 years with IMImobile 25+ years of Technology, Media Telecom experience with BSkyB, UBS Warburg, Spark Ventures Chartered Accountant with KPMG and MBA from INSEAD Mike Jefferies Group CFO 9 years at IMImobile Executive position at WIN PLC and formerly with the Whirlpool Corporation Chartered Management Accountant Shyam Bhat Founder & Group CTO Engineer from highly prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay 30+ years in engineering & new product developments Vishwanath Alluri Founder & Non-Executive Director Extensive experience in creating technology companies Chartered Accountant & Company Secretary IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 John Allwood Non-Executive Chairman Ex Chief Executive of Orange UK Ex Chief Executive of Mirror Group plc of Non-Executive Director of TalkTalk Simon Blagden CBE Non-Executive Director 25+ years experience in telecoms & IT industry Non-Executive Chairman Fujitsu UK Chairman Duke of York's Community Initiative charity 29 Quality of earnings Well diversified Gross profit split (by region) FY20 FY19 Approximate gross profit split Longstanding customer relationships Average customer tenure Percentage of gross profit Top 10 9.9 years 31% customers Top 20 8.5 years 45% customers Impact of capitalisation and amortisation 14.6 13.9 13.6 13.3 25% 50% Fixed fees Usage based Contracted Volume of e-mail, SMS, MMS, revenues push notification, sessions etc. 15% 10% Transactional Non recurring Fees based Licences on & one-off revenue prof. transactions services 13.1 11.2 10.1 9.8 9.0 9.0 7.3 6.9 c.90% Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020 PBT as reported 7 yr amortisation PBT assuming 5 yr amortisation EBITDA less interest and capex FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 30 Attachments Original document

