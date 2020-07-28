Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IMImobile PLC    IMO   GB00BLBP4Y22

IMIMOBILE PLC

(IMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMImobile : Full Year Results Presentation FY20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:46am EDT

IMImobile PLC

Preliminary Results Year Ended 31st March 2020

|

Jay Patel

Group Chief Executive Officer

|

Mike Jefferies

Group Chief Financial Officer

We believe that technology has and will continue to fundamentally change how businesses engage with their customers.

New communications channels and the possibilities of intelligent automation will allow businesses to improve customer experience and reduce costs.

We help our clients do this with our market-leading, customer interaction management suite.

A global communications software and solutions provider

Who we are

What we do

Who we do it for

2000 Founded with mobile-first vision

2014 Listed on London Stock Exchange's AIM market

1100 Global employees

  1. Offices - London HQ, Boca Raton, Joburg, Dubai
  1. Successful acquisitions since IPO
  1. Market leader in UK, Canada and South Africa

2019 Acquisition of 3C, a global leader in RCS

Business split*

We provide a customer interaction management suite that enables enterprises to automate customer communications to improve CX and reduce costs.

We have market leading software and our platform and applications work together and integrate with third-partysuppliers to provide end-to-end automation of customer interactions.

Key financials

Regional split

Divisional split

Sector split

2%1%

2%

3%

*All approximate gross profit splits

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

  • Organic recurring revenue growth for 17 years
  • Management shareholding: 13%

26%

19%

20%

6-year

6-year gross

6-year adjusted

revenue CAGR

profit CAGR

EBITDA CAGR

3

Strong trading performance for FY20

  • Double-digitgrowth across all sectors and regions for cloud communication products
    • 15% organic gross profit growth across 82% of the business
    • 4-yearorganic gross profit CAGR of 16% for cloud communications products
  • Strong momentum in North America, the Company's biggest potential growth market
  • Strong period of new client wins, partnership agreements and contract renewals
  • Resilient performance in Q1 FY21, despite challenges of COVID-19, with gross profit up approximately 20% year-on-year for the quarter

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

4

Mitigated short term impact, with long term positive impact expected

COVID-19 impact

  • Volumes and activity levels in core sectors (Banking, Mobile Operator, Logistics) counteracted sectors most affected by the pandemic (Healthcare, SMB and Retail)
  • Started to see steady recovery in activity of clients in worst affected sectors
  • Long term positive impact expected, accelerating need for businesses to effectively communicate with customers

Management response

  • All 1,100 employees transitioned to remote working in a few days
  • Early internal measures introduced included hiring freeze, travel restrictions and temporary salary reductions
  • Successful fundraise ensured safeguarding of financial flexibility
  • Following good Q1 performance, reversed a number of internal measures, including salary reductions, except for the Board
  • Started to return furloughed employees to the business since 1st July

Opportunities

  • Rolled out crisis communications solutions for employee, customer and citizen engagement:
    • Emergency broadcast alerts
    • Remote contact centres
    • IVR call deflection
    • Video consultation solutions

"We have always felt like a number of our patients do not actually need to come to the clinic. During the pandemic, having a service like eClinic has become a necessity."

Dr Muhammad Javed, CCIO at

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

5

Financial review

Strong growth in all financial metrics

Year ended

Mar-20

Mar-19

Growth

(adjusted results)

£m

£m

%

Revenue

171.2

142.7

+20%

6-year

Revenue

CAGR

+26%

Gross profit

Administrative expenses (excluding D&A)

EBITDA

EBITDA margin*

Profit after tax

Adjusted diluted EPS

Cash & cash equivalents

*EBITDA margin = EBITDA/Gross Profit

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

79.1

62.6

+26%

(57.5)

(43.5)

+32%

21.6

19.1

+13%

27.3%

30.5%

12.3

10.8

+14%

15.5p

15.1p

+3%

25.1

13.2

+89%

6-year

Gross profit

CAGR

6-year

EBITDA

CAGR

+19%

+20%

7

Strong balance sheet

Assets

Mar-20

Mar-19

£m

£m

Cash

25.1

13.2

Trade receivables

38.2

41.3

Pass through revenues

2.0

3.3

Other current assets

9.4

6.1

Current assets

74.7

63.9

Goodwill

70.0

43.6

Acquired intangibles

36.5

16.4

Other intangible assets

16.9

13.2

PPE

6.5

4.3

Other non-current assets

0.7

0.6

Non-current assets

130.6

78.1

Total assets

205.3

142.0

Net assets

78.7

60.1

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

Liabilities

Mar-20

Mar-19

£m

£m

Trade payables and accruals

45.4

40.6

Pass through revenues

4.4

5.1

Other current liabilities

19.5

12.1

Current liabilities

69.3

57.8

Non-current liabilities

57.3

24.1

Total liabilities

126.6

81.9

Goodwill and bank borrowings increased for 3C and Rostrvm acquisitions

Post-period end placing of £21.7m strengthened financial position

8

High levels of cash conversion

Year to

Mar-20

Mar-19

£m

£m

Cash generated from operations

20.9

15.9

Net cash from operations

18.3

14.6

Investing activities

(49.2)

(27.5)

Financing activities

42.8

10.6

Cash and cash equivalents at

13.2

15.7

beginning of period

Foreign exchange on opening

0.0

(0.2)

balances

Cash and cash equivalents at end

25.1

13.2

of period

End of period bank debt

(47.3)

(20.7)

*Excludes operating leases

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

Strong adjusted cash conversion of 111%

Cash generated from operations of more than £70m in the last five years (>95%)

Net debt* of £22.2m

Net cash* of £2.0m as at 30 June 2020 following post-period end placing

9

Business split

Cloud Communications Products (82%)

Sector split

Gross profit split

Operator VAS & Payments (18%)

Sector split

Gross profit split

Year to

Mar-20

Mar-19

Growth

£m

£m

%

Revenue

150.9

120.0

26%

Gross profit

64.5

46.7

38%

Europe

37.8

33.3

13%

Americas

18.4

7.3

152%

APAC

4.0

2.8

45%

MEA

4.4

3.4

29%

Adjusted EBITDA*

22.8

-

-

Year to

Mar-20

Mar-19

Growth

£m

£m

%

10

*Adjusted EBITDA excludes central costs

Revenue

20.3

22.7

(11%)

Gross profit

14.6

15.8

(8%)

Europe

2.6

4.0

(35%)

Americas

1.1

0.1

1626%

APAC

6.0

6.0

(1%)

MEA

4.9

5.7

(14%)

Adjusted EBITDA*

1.1

-

-

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

10

Cloud Communications Products

Our customer interaction management suite

CORE BUSINESS SYSTEMS

TRANSACTION PROCESSING FRAUD MANAGEMENT CRM PLATFORM

CASE MANAGEMENT

COMMERCE PLATFORM

BILLING PLATFORM

APPOINTMENT MANAGEMENT

3rd PARTY SERVICES

DELIVERY / FULFILMENT

NAME / ADDRESS VERIFICATION

CREDIT CHECK

PAYMENTS

Business applications

Enterprise CPaaS platform

Intelligent enterprise control

2

Integration set-

Business logic

NLP & AI

Communication

APP

up

& flow

powered

channel

& management

orchestration

conversational

management

automation

Service assurance & infrastructure

management

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

12

Established market opportunity

Marketing

Product/IT

Legacy platforms not

Legacy platforms

mobile-first

Bespoke one-way

Fragmented use of data

solutions

Rich personalised

Rigid processes

campaigns

Support

Reactive resource Access to limited legacy systems Responding "after the event"

IMImobile's customer interaction

management suite sits at the

intersection between these three

core business areas

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

  1. Marketers must move beyond traditional campaigns to orchestrate always- on, continuous engagement
  1. Customers want consistency and relevance across all touchpoints
  1. Customers want to interact with businesses on their terms using their favourite communications channels
  1. Companies must understand the need to align marketing with sales, service, and eCommerce to deliver better customer experiences
  1. The CPaaS market is forecasted to grow from $3.3bn in 2018 to $17.2bn in 2023
  1. RTIM marketing is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% through 2023
  1. CCaaS solutions are growing at a CAGR of 27.7%

13

Cloud communications overview - Europe

Operational highlights

  • Growth driven by new client wins and cross selling to existing accounts of additional cloud communications products
  • New client wins across banking, utilities, public sector & leisure provide foundations for future growth
  • Healthcare division signed 11 new NHS trusts and launched new eClinic product
  • Renewed significant contract with Spanish mobile operator & progress in mainland Europe
  • Signed new partnerships with telecom and business services companies
  • Launched RCS campaigns for three major UK operators & Apple Business Chat for major high street bank

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

Financials

  • Revenue £107.0m (2019: £94.9m)
  • Gross profit £37.7m (2019: £33.8m);
    • 12% organic gross profit growth
  • Gross margin 35.3% (2019: 35.6%)

Gross Profit (£m)

37.7

33.8

27.3

18.2

15.9

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

MRR

NRR

The AA The AA

14

Cloud communications overview - Americas

Operational highlights

  • Organically won large US retail client for CPaaS offering
    • Selected through competitive tender process
    • Emergency COVID-19 communications deployed
    • First phase of project successfully delivered in July
    • Validated relevance of Group product set in the market
  • Acquired established mobile marketing business, 3Cinteractive (3C) in August 2019
    • 100+ employees based in Boca Raton, Florida
    • Blue chip client list
    • Integration substantially complete
    • Created one North American organisation (c.140 employees)

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

Financials

  • Revenue £25.8m (2019: £10.5m)
  • Gross profit £18.4m (2019: £7.3m)
    • 10% organic gross profit growth
  • Gross margin 71.2% (2019: 69.3%)

Gross Profit (£m)

18.4

7.3

1.3

1.6

0.8

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

MRR

NRR

15

Strategy and growth in North America

Progress to date

Growth strategy

Held 20 workshops with 3C customers

11 opportunities identified

4 now in deployment

Substantial new logo wins

Retail, financial services & hospitality sectors

Competitive tender processes

Underpins confidence in core proposition

  • Clear market opportunity identified and confirmed
    • Large enterprises with complex legacy infrastructure
    • Need for more than just communication APIs
    • Tender/workshop led procurement process
    • High touch account management
  • Market leading innovation
    • Global leader in RCS Business Messaging

Limited US market changes necessary for technology

IMIconnect, IMIchat & IMIcampaign successfully

deployed

Other products currently in deployment

  • Ready to scale
    • Investment in brand awareness
    • Investment in sales and marketing
    • Investment in analyst recognition

"Rather than the usual catalogue of SDKs and APIs, the company is focused around end-to-end automation of customer journeys across digital touchpoints."

Commented a leading industry analyst

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

16

Cloud communications overview - MEA and APAC

Middle East & Africa

Gross Profit £4.4m (2019: £3.4m)

Gross Profit (£m)

4.4

3.4

3.4

3.0

1.5

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

MRR NRR

  • Solid trading performance enhanced by growth of new messaging channels and automation technologies
  • New contract wins across banking, mobile operator and utilities sectors

Asia Pacific

Gross Profit £4.0m (2019: £2.8m)

Gross Profit (£m)

4.0

2.8

2.4

1.2

0.8

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

MRR NRR

  • Momentum in the region for WhatsApp Business channel
  • Onboarded clients across automotive, retail & banking sectors

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

17

Consistent growth strategy

1

2

+

3

+

4

Grow our share of

Accelerate market

Introducing new

Leverage acquisitions for

interactions with

penetration through

innovative customer

market distribution

existing accounts

partnerships

engagement technologies

46 customers over £500k p.a. revenue (PY: 40)

118 customers between

£100k - £500k p.a. revenue

(PY: 83)

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

18

New communications channels starting to gain momentum

Apple Business

WhatsApp for

Mercedes-Benz

Chat for Barclays

RCS for

Vivo Brazil

  • Global market leader for RCS Business Messaging
  • Launched world's largest RCS campaign during period
  • Verified technology partner of Google, Apple and Facebook
  • Launched Apple Business Chat for first major UK bank
  • WhatsApp services launched for leading automotive providers - Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota
  • Large enterprises starting to see the effectiveness of new communications channels

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

19

Operator VAS & Payments

Product set

IMIdigital is a content management

platform delivering digital content services and self-care customer portals for mobile operators.

Tap2Bill is a Trusted Payment Intermediary (TPI) processing API and SMS based payments charged to users mobile bills or deducted from PAYG credit, on behalf of charities and e- commerce brands.

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

21

Operator VAS & payments overview

Operational highlights

  • Experienced a decline of 8% in line with management expectations
  • Gross profit from the UK payments business fell from £3.5m to £2.6m
    - due to regulations and changes in consumer habits
  • Gross profit flat in APAC at £6.0m - growth from usage of IMIdigital for self-care applications for mobile operator portals offset the one-off licence fees achieved last year
  • Gross profit in MEA fell from £5.7m to £4.9m - due to continued decline in market for certain content services
  • Long term trusted relationships with leading telecom groups provides foundations for future growth

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

Financials

  • Revenue £20.3m (2019: £22.2m)
  • Gross profit £14.6m (2019: £15.8m)
  • Gross margin 71.8% (2019: 69.0%)

Gross Profit (£m)

19.2

17.5

16.4

15.8

14.6

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

MRR NRR

22

Summary & outlook

Summary & outlook

  • Resilient performance delivered so far post-period end:
    • Group gross profit up approximately 20% year-on-year
    • Cloud communications products gross profit up 30% year-on-year, driven by 3C acquisition
  • Positive momentum on strategic deployments and new contract wins
  • Encouraging performance in North America, developing sales and marketing initiatives in the region
  • Uncertainty around the economic impact of the pandemic remains, however we are reassured by the substantial opportunities open to the Group
  • We believe the pandemic will drive and accelerate uptake of digital transformation and therefore demand for our solutions

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

24

Investment case

Structural growth

Track record of

Own IP and

Market leader

opportunity

growth

R&D investment

"The enhanced

No. 1

functionalities of RCS will

17 years

lead to a nearly sixfold

UK, South Africa, Canada

increase over the next five

of organic recurring

Top 5

years for messages that

businesses send to

revenue growth

consumers"

Providers in the US

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

Experienced management

>85%

senior management team with over 10 years sector experience

(SVP level and above)

25

Questions

Appendices

Global client list FY20

Significant clients with billing of >£100k revenue

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

28

An experienced management team

Jay Patel

Group CEO

18 years with IMImobile

25+ years of Technology, Media

  • Telecom experience with BSkyB, UBS Warburg, Spark Ventures

Chartered Accountant with

KPMG and MBA from INSEAD

Mike Jefferies

Group CFO

9 years at IMImobile

Executive position at WIN PLC and formerly with the Whirlpool Corporation

Chartered Management Accountant

Shyam Bhat

Founder & Group CTO

Engineer from highly prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

30+ years in engineering & new product developments

Vishwanath Alluri

Founder & Non-Executive

Director

Extensive experience in creating technology companies

Chartered Accountant &

Company Secretary

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

John Allwood

Non-Executive Chairman

Ex Chief Executive of Orange UK

Ex Chief Executive of Mirror Group plc of

Non-Executive Director of TalkTalk

Simon Blagden CBE

Non-Executive Director

25+ years experience in telecoms & IT industry

Non-Executive Chairman

Fujitsu UK

Chairman Duke of York's

Community Initiative charity

29

Quality of earnings

Well diversified

Gross profit split (by region)

FY20

FY19

Approximate gross profit split

Longstanding customer relationships

Average customer tenure

Percentage of gross profit

Top 10

9.9 years

31%

customers

Top 20

8.5 years

45%

customers

Impact of capitalisation and amortisation

14.6

13.9

13.6

13.3

25%

50%

Fixed fees

Usage based

Contracted

Volume of e-mail, SMS, MMS,

revenues

push notification, sessions etc.

15%

10%

Transactional

Non recurring

Fees based

Licences

on

& one-off

revenue

prof.

transactions

services

13.1

11.2

10.1

9.8

9.0

9.0

7.3

6.9

c.90%

Monthly Recurring Revenue

(MRR)

IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020

PBT as reported 7 yr amortisation

PBT assuming 5 yr amortisation

EBITDA less interest and capex

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

30

Disclaimer

IMImobile plc published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:45:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IMIMOBILE PLC
03:46aIMIMOBILE : Full Year Results FY20
PU
03:46aIMIMOBILE : Full Year Results Presentation FY20
PU
07/24IMIMOBILE : launches WhatsApp Business for Mercedes-Benz; WhatsApp will be used ..
AQ
07/24IMIMOBILE : launches WhatsApp Business for Mercedes-Benz
PU
07/15IMIMOBILE : named among software providers in 2020 'Now Tech' Reports
AQ
07/14IMIMOBILE : named among software providers in 2020 'Now Tech' Reports; IMImobile..
AQ
07/09IMIMOBILE : announces HIPAA compliance
AQ
07/07IMIMOBILE : announces HIPAA compliance
PR
06/09IMImobile signs partnership agreement with Communisis
GL
05/14IMIMOBILE : North America delivers messaging solution to American Senior Communi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 168 M 215 M 215 M
Net income 2020 2,60 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
Net Debt 2020 19,9 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 255 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart IMIMOBILE PLC
Duration : Period :
IMImobile PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMIMOBILE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 347,50 GBX
Last Close Price 310,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayesh Ramesh Patel Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles John Allwood Non-Executive Chairman
Aseem Sadana Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael David Sean Jefferies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shyamprasad S. Bhat Executive Director & Group CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMIMOBILE PLC-9.22%328
ADOBE INC.32.53%206 405
SQUARE, INC.101.01%53 342
AUTODESK, INC.30.65%51 047
WORKDAY INC.11.74%42 984
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.26.65%39 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group