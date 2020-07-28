|
IMImobile : Full Year Results Presentation FY20
IMImobile PLC
Preliminary Results Year Ended 31st March 2020
Jay Patel
Group Chief Executive Officer
Mike Jefferies
Group Chief Financial Officer
We believe that technology has and will continue to fundamentally change how businesses engage with their customers.
New communications channels and the possibilities of intelligent automation will allow businesses to improve customer experience and reduce costs.
We help our clients do this with our market-leading, customer interaction management suite.
A global communications software and solutions provider
2000 Founded with mobile-first vision
2014 Listed on London Stock Exchange's AIM market
1100 Global employees
Offices - London HQ, Boca Raton, Joburg, Dubai
Successful acquisitions since IPO
Market leader in UK, Canada and South Africa
2019 Acquisition of 3C, a global leader in RCS
Business split*
We provide a customer interaction management suite that enables enterprises to automate customer communications to improve CX and reduce costs.
We have market leading software and our platform and applications work together and integrate with third-partysuppliers to provide end-to-end automation of customer interactions.
Regional split
Divisional split
Sector split
*All approximate gross profit splits
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
Organic recurring revenue growth for 17 years
Management shareholding: 13%
Strong trading performance for FY20
-
Double-digitgrowth across all sectors and regions for cloud communication products
-
-
15% organic gross profit growth across 82% of the business
-
4-yearorganic gross profit CAGR of 16% for cloud communications products
-
Strong momentum in North America, the Company's biggest potential growth market
-
Strong period of new client wins, partnership agreements and contract renewals
-
Resilient performance in Q1 FY21, despite challenges of COVID-19, with gross profit up approximately 20% year-on-year for the quarter
Mitigated short term impact, with long term positive impact expected
COVID-19 impact
-
Volumes and activity levels in core sectors (Banking, Mobile Operator, Logistics) counteracted sectors most affected by the pandemic (Healthcare, SMB and Retail)
-
Started to see steady recovery in activity of clients in worst affected sectors
-
Long term positive impact expected, accelerating need for businesses to effectively communicate with customers
Management response
-
All 1,100 employees transitioned to remote working in a few days
-
Early internal measures introduced included hiring freeze, travel restrictions and temporary salary reductions
-
Successful fundraise ensured safeguarding of financial flexibility
-
Following good Q1 performance, reversed a number of internal measures, including salary reductions, except for the Board
-
Started to return furloughed employees to the business since 1st July
Opportunities
-
Rolled out crisis communications solutions for employee, customer and citizen engagement:
-
-
Emergency broadcast alerts
-
Remote contact centres
-
IVR call deflection
-
Video consultation solutions
"We have always felt like a number of our patients do not actually need to come to the clinic. During the pandemic, having a service like eClinic has become a necessity."
Dr Muhammad Javed, CCIO at
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust
Strong growth in all financial metrics
Revenue
|
171.2
|
142.7
|
+20%
Gross profit
Administrative expenses (excluding D&A)
EBITDA
EBITDA margin*
Profit after tax
Adjusted diluted EPS
Cash & cash equivalents
*EBITDA margin = EBITDA/Gross Profit
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
79.1
|
62.6
|
+26%
|
(57.5)
|
(43.5)
|
+32%
|
21.6
|
19.1
|
+13%
|
27.3%
|
30.5%
|
|
12.3
|
10.8
|
+14%
|
15.5p
|
15.1p
|
+3%
|
|
|
|
25.1
|
13.2
|
+89%
Gross profit
CAGR
6-year
EBITDA
CAGR
Strong balance sheet
|
Cash
|
25.1
|
13.2
|
|
Trade receivables
|
38.2
|
41.3
|
|
Pass through revenues
|
2.0
|
3.3
|
|
Other current assets
|
9.4
|
6.1
|
|
Current assets
|
74.7
|
63.9
|
|
Goodwill
|
70.0
|
43.6
|
|
Acquired intangibles
|
36.5
|
16.4
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
16.9
|
13.2
|
|
PPE
|
6.5
|
4.3
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
|
Non-current assets
|
130.6
|
78.1
|
|
Total assets
|
205.3
|
142.0
|
|
Net assets
|
78.7
|
60.1
|
|
Liabilities
|
Mar-20
|
Mar-19
|
£m
|
£m
|
Trade payables and accruals
|
45.4
|
40.6
|
|
Pass through revenues
|
4.4
|
5.1
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
19.5
|
12.1
|
|
Current liabilities
|
69.3
|
57.8
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
57.3
|
24.1
|
|
Total liabilities
|
126.6
|
81.9
|
|
Goodwill and bank borrowings increased for 3C and Rostrvm acquisitions
Post-period end placing of £21.7m strengthened financial position
8
High levels of cash conversion
Cash generated from operations
|
20.9
|
15.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from operations
|
18.3
|
14.6
|
Investing activities
|
(49.2)
|
(27.5)
|
|
Financing activities
|
42.8
|
10.6
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end
|
25.1
|
13.2
|
|
of period
|
|
|
End of period bank debt
|
(47.3)
|
(20.7)
|
|
|
|
|
*Excludes operating leases
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
Strong adjusted cash conversion of 111%
Cash generated from operations of more than £70m in the last five years (>95%)
Net debt* of £22.2m
Net cash* of £2.0m as at 30 June 2020 following post-period end placing
9
Business split
Cloud Communications Products (82%)
Sector split
|
Gross profit split
Operator VAS & Payments (18%)
|
Sector split
|
Gross profit split
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
150.9
|
120.0
|
26%
Gross profit
|
64.5
|
46.7
|
38%
Europe
|
37.8
|
33.3
|
13%
Americas
|
18.4
|
7.3
|
152%
APAC
|
4.0
|
2.8
|
45%
MEA
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
29%
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
22.8
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Year to
|
Mar-20
|
Mar-19
|
Growth
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
%
Revenue
|
20.3
|
22.7
|
(11%)
Gross profit
|
14.6
|
15.8
|
(8%)
|
2.6
|
4.0
|
(35%)
Americas
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
1626%
APAC
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
(1%)
MEA
|
4.9
|
5.7
|
(14%)
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
1.1
|
-
|
-
Cloud Communications Products
Our customer interaction management suite
CORE BUSINESS SYSTEMS
TRANSACTION PROCESSING FRAUD MANAGEMENT CRM PLATFORM
CASE MANAGEMENT
COMMERCE PLATFORM
BILLING PLATFORM
APPOINTMENT MANAGEMENT
3rd PARTY SERVICES
DELIVERY / FULFILMENT
NAME / ADDRESS VERIFICATION
CREDIT CHECK
PAYMENTS
Business applications
Enterprise CPaaS platform
Intelligent enterprise control
2
Integration set-
Business logic
|
|
NLP & AI
|
|
Communication
APP
|
|
channel
|
|
|
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
|
12
Established market opportunity
Product/IT
|
Legacy platforms not
|
Legacy platforms
|
mobile-first
|
Bespoke one-way
|
Fragmented use of data
|
solutions
|
Rich personalised
|
Rigid processes
|
campaigns
|
Support
Reactive resource Access to limited legacy systems Responding "after the event"
IMImobile's customer interaction
management suite sits at the
intersection between these three
core business areas
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
-
Marketers must move beyond traditional campaigns to orchestrate always- on, continuous engagement
-
Customers want consistency and relevance across all touchpoints
-
Customers want to interact with businesses on their terms using their favourite communications channels
-
Companies must understand the need to align marketing with sales, service, and eCommerce to deliver better customer experiences
-
The CPaaS market is forecasted to grow from $3.3bn in 2018 to $17.2bn in 2023
-
RTIM marketing is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% through 2023
-
CCaaS solutions are growing at a CAGR of 27.7%
13
Cloud communications overview - Europe
Operational highlights
-
Growth driven by new client wins and cross selling to existing accounts of additional cloud communications products
-
New client wins across banking, utilities, public sector & leisure provide foundations for future growth
-
Healthcare division signed 11 new NHS trusts and launched new eClinic product
-
Renewed significant contract with Spanish mobile operator & progress in mainland Europe
-
Signed new partnerships with telecom and business services companies
-
Launched RCS campaigns for three major UK operators & Apple Business Chat for major high street bank
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
Financials
-
Revenue £107.0m (2019: £94.9m)
-
Gross profit £37.7m (2019: £33.8m);
-
-
12% organic gross profit growth
-
Gross margin 35.3% (2019: 35.6%)
The AA The AA
14
Cloud communications overview - Americas
Operational highlights
-
Organically won large US retail client for CPaaS offering
-
-
Selected through competitive tender process
-
Emergency COVID-19 communications deployed
-
First phase of project successfully delivered in July
-
Validated relevance of Group product set in the market
-
Acquired established mobile marketing business, 3Cinteractive (3C) in August 2019
-
-
100+ employees based in Boca Raton, Florida
-
Blue chip client list
-
Integration substantially complete
-
Created one North American organisation (c.140 employees)
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
Financials
-
Revenue £25.8m (2019: £10.5m)
-
Gross profit £18.4m (2019: £7.3m)
-
-
10% organic gross profit growth
-
Gross margin 71.2% (2019: 69.3%)
Strategy and growth in North America
|
Progress to date
|
|
Growth strategy
|
|
|
|
Held 20 workshops with 3C customers
|
|
11 opportunities identified
|
4 now in deployment
|
Substantial new logo wins
|
Retail, financial services & hospitality sectors
|
|
Competitive tender processes
|
Underpins confidence in core proposition
-
Clear market opportunity identified and confirmed
-
-
Large enterprises with complex legacy infrastructure
-
Need for more than just communication APIs
-
Tender/workshop led procurement process
-
High touch account management
-
Market leading innovation
-
-
Global leader in RCS Business Messaging
Limited US market changes necessary for technology
|
|
IMIconnect, IMIchat & IMIcampaign successfully
|
|
deployed
|
|
Other products currently in deployment
-
Ready to scale
-
-
Investment in brand awareness
-
Investment in sales and marketing
-
Investment in analyst recognition
"Rather than the usual catalogue of SDKs and APIs, the company is focused around end-to-end automation of customer journeys across digital touchpoints."
Commented a leading industry analyst
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
Cloud communications overview - MEA and APAC
Middle East & Africa
Gross Profit £4.4m (2019: £3.4m)
Gross Profit (£m)
4.4
1.5
MRR NRR
-
Solid trading performance enhanced by growth of new messaging channels and automation technologies
-
New contract wins across banking, mobile operator and utilities sectors
Asia Pacific
Gross Profit £4.0m (2019: £2.8m)
Gross Profit (£m)
4.0
2.8
2.4
1.2
0.8
MRR NRR
-
Momentum in the region for WhatsApp Business channel
-
Onboarded clients across automotive, retail & banking sectors
Consistent growth strategy
Grow our share of
|
Accelerate market
|
|
Introducing new
|
|
Leverage acquisitions for
|
interactions with
|
penetration through
|
|
innovative customer
|
|
market distribution
|
existing accounts
|
partnerships
|
|
engagement technologies
|
|
46 customers over £500k p.a. revenue (PY: 40)
118 customers between
£100k - £500k p.a. revenue
(PY: 83)
|
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
|
18
New communications channels starting to gain momentum
|
Apple Business
|
WhatsApp for
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
Chat for Barclays
|
RCS for
Vivo Brazil
-
Global market leader for RCS Business Messaging
-
Launched world's largest RCS campaign during period
-
Verified technology partner of Google, Apple and Facebook
-
Launched Apple Business Chat for first major UK bank
-
WhatsApp services launched for leading automotive providers - Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota
-
Large enterprises starting to see the effectiveness of new communications channels
Product set
IMIdigital is a content management
platform delivering digital content services and self-care customer portals for mobile operators.
Tap2Bill is a Trusted Payment Intermediary (TPI) processing API and SMS based payments charged to users mobile bills or deducted from PAYG credit, on behalf of charities and e- commerce brands.
Operator VAS & payments overview
Operational highlights
-
Experienced a decline of 8% in line with management expectations
-
Gross profit from the UK payments business fell from £3.5m to £2.6m
- due to regulations and changes in consumer habits
-
Gross profit flat in APAC at £6.0m - growth from usage of IMIdigital for self-care applications for mobile operator portals offset the one-off licence fees achieved last year
-
Gross profit in MEA fell from £5.7m to £4.9m - due to continued decline in market for certain content services
-
Long term trusted relationships with leading telecom groups provides foundations for future growth
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
Financials
-
Revenue £20.3m (2019: £22.2m)
-
Gross profit £14.6m (2019: £15.8m)
-
Gross margin 71.8% (2019: 69.0%)
Summary & outlook
-
Resilient performance delivered so far post-period end:
-
-
Group gross profit up approximately 20% year-on-year
-
Cloud communications products gross profit up 30% year-on-year, driven by 3C acquisition
-
Positive momentum on strategic deployments and new contract wins
-
Encouraging performance in North America, developing sales and marketing initiatives in the region
-
Uncertainty around the economic impact of the pandemic remains, however we are reassured by the substantial opportunities open to the Group
-
We believe the pandemic will drive and accelerate uptake of digital transformation and therefore demand for our solutions
|
Structural growth
|
|
Track record of
|
|
Own IP and
|
|
Market leader
|
opportunity
|
|
growth
|
|
R&D investment
|
|
|
"The enhanced
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. 1
|
functionalities of RCS will
|
|
17 years
|
|
|
|
lead to a nearly sixfold
|
|
|
|
|
UK, South Africa, Canada
|
increase over the next five
|
|
of organic recurring
|
|
|
|
Top 5
|
years for messages that
|
|
|
|
|
businesses send to
|
|
revenue growth
|
|
|
|
consumers"
|
|
|
|
|
|
Providers in the US
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
Experienced management
>85%
senior management team with over 10 years sector experience
(SVP level and above)
25
Global client list FY20
Significant clients with billing of >£100k revenue
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
|
28
An experienced management team
Jay Patel
Group CEO
18 years with IMImobile
25+ years of Technology, Media
-
Telecom experience with BSkyB, UBS Warburg, Spark Ventures
Chartered Accountant with
KPMG and MBA from INSEAD
Mike Jefferies
Group CFO
9 years at IMImobile
Executive position at WIN PLC and formerly with the Whirlpool Corporation
Chartered Management Accountant
Shyam Bhat
Founder & Group CTO
Engineer from highly prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
30+ years in engineering & new product developments
Vishwanath Alluri
Founder & Non-Executive
Director
Extensive experience in creating technology companies
Chartered Accountant &
Company Secretary
IMImobile - Preliminary Results Year End March 2020
John Allwood
Non-Executive Chairman
Ex Chief Executive of Orange UK
Ex Chief Executive of Mirror Group plc of
Non-Executive Director of TalkTalk
Simon Blagden CBE
Non-Executive Director
25+ years experience in telecoms & IT industry
Non-Executive Chairman
Fujitsu UK
Chairman Duke of York's
Community Initiative charity
29
Quality of earnings
Well diversified
Gross profit split (by region)
Approximate gross profit split
Longstanding customer relationships
Impact of capitalisation and amortisation
Disclaimer
-11,3%