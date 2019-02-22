IMImobile announces integration of WhatsApp Business solution into its enterprise cloud communications platform IMIconnect

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announced the integration of the WhatsApp Business solution into its enterprise cloud communications platform IMIconnect.



The WhatsApp Business solution enables businesses to connect with over 1.5 billion users in a simple, reliable, and private way across 180 countries worldwide. As a WhatsApp Business solution provider, the IMIconnect platform will enable enterprises to seamlessly integrate the WhatsApp Business solution into their customer communications strategies, and drive engagement through intelligent and context-aware messaging.

“We are excited to announce the integration of the WhatsApp Business solution today in our IMIconnect platform. We understand that today’s consumers want to communicate with businesses the same way they engage with friends and family - anytime and anywhere. The WhatsApp Business API helps to connect businesses and customers quickly and easily,” said Jay Patel, Chief Executive of IMImobile.

IMImobile customers can use the WhatsApp Business solution to improve their customer experience through alerts, notifications on order status, deliveries, and appointments; and customer self-service and support, to initiate and automate routine customer conversations and provide seamless agent assistance.

Integration of the WhatsApp Business solution with IMIconnect’s communication flow builder and multi-channel API also enables businesses to provide automated fall-back to different channels, such as SMS, for urgent communications to ensure customers receive the intended message irrespective of online access.

To allow businesses to better manage conversations with their customers, the WhatsApp Business API will also be integrated into IMImobile’s unified omnichannel agent chat product, IMIchat, which enables customer service agents to engage in two-way conversations at the perfect point in the customer journey.

Sign up for WhatsApp Business solution through IMIconnect here: www.imimobile.com/whatsapp

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a cloud communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications platform manages over 42 billion messages a year across the world. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

For further information please contact: IMImobile PLC Nicole Buckfield, Corporate Communications Manager c/o Spark Communications Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420 Spark Communications - PR contacts Alex Crawshaw Andy Lloyd-Williams Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420 imimobile@sparkcomms.co.uk