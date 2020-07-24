Log in
IMImobile : launches WhatsApp Business for Mercedes-Benz

07/24/2020 | 03:36am EDT

LONDON, 24th July 2020 - Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, announced that Mercedes-Benz India has integrated WhatsApp Business as part of its customer communications strategy. Mercedes-Benz now uses WhatsApp to streamline the test drive booking process and provide information about the latest vehicle models via their customers' preferred communication channel.

The WhatsApp Business solution enables businesses to connect with 2 billion users in a simple, reliable, and private way across 180 countries worldwide. As an approved WhatsApp Business solution provider, IMImobile enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate WhatsApp Business into their customer communications strategies and drive engagement through intelligent and context-aware messaging.

Mercedes Benz has started using WhatsApp Business to send vehicle brochures to customers, allow them to book test drives and receive service updates. Using WhatsApp's rich media capabilities, Mercedes-Benz is able to easily send PDF brochures, video links and interactive messages with emojis to customers providing a better user experience.

Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, commented: 'We pride ourselves in our continuous endeavours to provide the best service experience possible for our customers. New channels such as WhatsApp Business offer endless possibilities for improving the purchase, post-sales support and customer service journeys. With the current challenges related to the pandemic, we already have witnessed a significant shift in the customers' mindset towards online purchase, and accordingly we have launched our digital initiative #MercFromHome. This initiative allows customers to have an end-to-end buying experience through digital channels without needing to visit a showroom. We expect the new WhatsApp service will help us in further accelerating this initiative and enhance customer experience journey even more.'

To build consumer trust and allow Mercedes-Benz customers to verify that they are interacting with an official account, Mercedes-Benz uses a verified business profile on WhatsApp. As an asynchronous channel, WhatsApp is convenient for consumers and improves productivity for businesses by allowing customer service agents to simultaneously handle multiple conversations.

Chaitanya Devalapally, EVP APAC at IMImobile, commented, 'WhatsApp Business offers a new and more convenient way for consumers to communicate with brands. Mercedes-Benz has recognized the importance of embracing newer digital communication channels to automate customer interactions and reduce operational costs. Conversational customer engagement, service and support present a huge opportunity for businesses, more so now than at any other time. We look forward to working with Mercedes-Benz to further optimize its customer experience.'

For more information about WhatsApp Business please click here: https://imimobile.com/solutions/whatsapp-business

For further information please contact:

IMImobile PLC

Nicole Buckfield, Content & Communications Manager

nicole.buckfield@imimobile.com

Tel: +44 (0)7852 566226

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

Disclaimer

IMImobile plc published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:35:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 168 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2020 2,60 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
Net Debt 2020 19,9 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 247 M 314 M 314 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart IMIMOBILE PLC
Duration : Period :
IMImobile PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMIMOBILE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 347,50 GBX
Last Close Price 300,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayesh Ramesh Patel Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles John Allwood Non-Executive Chairman
Aseem Sadana Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael David Sean Jefferies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shyamprasad S. Bhat Executive Director & Group CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMIMOBILE PLC-12.15%314
ADOBE INC.30.91%213 475
SQUARE, INC.96.50%56 755
AUTODESK, INC.29.37%52 769
WORKDAY INC.12.72%44 345
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.25.90%39 929
