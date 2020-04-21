Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IMImobile PLC    IMO   GB00BLBP4Y22

IMIMOBILE PLC

(IMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMImobile offers free eClinic software amid pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 03:01am EDT

LONDON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announces that its healthcare division, Healthcare Communications, has launched its eClinic software to NHS trusts for free for a year. The video consultation software allows for patients to see their clinicians via online consultations, from the comfort and safety of their own homes. This means that regular health checks and medical reporting can continue even if patients or healthcare professionals are self-isolating.

Kenny Bloxham, Managing Director at Healthcare Communications, says: “We all need to support the NHS through this crisis; by switching as many appointments to virtual as possible, we can ensure services are not overwhelmed in the future. The eClinic solution is clinician led, so patients don’t spend lengthy periods in ‘virtual’ waiting rooms – instead, clinicians can immediately connect with their patient. It can be rolled out at scale across hospitals and GPs within days, and looking to the longer term, represents a sustainable way to redesign the patient pathway for the future.”

eClinic also allows clinicians to collaborate and exchange medical opinion, through clinician-to-clinician support and consultation features, meaning communications between colleagues can be maintained and kept private, despite the professional distances created by the coronavirus pandemic. The eClinic video consultation platform enables clinicians to convert entire clinic lists to virtual appointments. Healthcare workers can also use the platform to immediately assess urgent patients who cannot attend in person. Not only is this kind of IT implementation crucial during the coronavirus outbreak, but digitally transforming patient care will improve overall efficiency for NHS trusts.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust have implemented the software in response to COVID-19 and now have 40 clinicians set up to use the system. Dr Muhammad Javed, Consultant Paediatrician and CCIO at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We have always felt that a significant number of our patients do not actually need to come to the clinic. During the current pandemic, having a service like eClinic has become a necessity. The clinicians are able to tailor the consultation to patient's needs, which has resulted in improved clinician satisfaction and hopefully will result in improved patient satisfaction as well.”

“The clinicians feel that the ability to provide clear instructions to the patient by in-consultation text chat and transferring information leaflets using the file transfer facility makes this consultation mode safer. The ability to share the screen to show the patients their x-rays, etc., has also proved to be invaluable."

Dr James Halpern, Consultant Dermatologist at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, added: “As a Dermatology service, we need to urgently see patients with suspected skin cancers, yet, at the same time, many of these patients are elderly and need to self-isolate in order to protect themselves from infection. On the first day of using this software, we were able to triage 23 urgent cancer patients in their own homes and identify nine cases, including two nursing home residents who we were able to reassure. Those nine elderly, high risk patients are now able to avoid the risks of catching coronavirus by visiting the hospital.”

The COVID-19 crisis had put considerable stain on the world’s healthcare systems when it comes to dealing with a pandemic situation and emergencies that result from non-pandemic circumstances. By implementing video consultation software such as eClinic, hospitals can forge a more efficient and effective healthcare system, which is digitally viable and ultimately safer for its patients. 

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

About Healthcare Communications (An IMImobile Company)

Healthcare Communications is the leading provider of patient communication services in the UK healthcare market – working with more than 350 hospitals and delivering 100 million secure patient communications a year. It supports digitally-driven, patient-led NHS communications that improve engagement, boost appointment attendances and increase patient satisfaction levels.

The e-clinic software is integrated with their partner – Intouch with Health, who provide patient flow solutions to over 50 NHS trusts.

For further information please contact:

IMImobile PLC
Nicole Buckfield, 
Corporate Communications Manager
c/o Spark Communications
Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420
 
Spark Communications - PR contacts
Alex Crawshaw 
Andy Lloyd-Williams
Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420
imimobile@sparkcomms.co.uk

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMIMOBILE PLC
03:01aIMImobile offers free eClinic software amid pandemic
GL
03/06IMIMOBILE : enables Hyundai to use Whatsapp Business for customer service
AQ
03/04IMImobile enables Hyundai to use WhatsApp Business for customer service
GL
2019IMImobile partners with Mavenir for RCS Business Messaging
GL
2019IMIMOBILE : Launches Innovative Messaging Service with CBC News
PR
2019IMImobile to acquire US-based mobile engagement and RCS Business Messaging le..
GL
2019Vauxhall launches Apple Business Chat with IMImobile
GL
2019IMIMOBILE PLC : annual earnings release
2019IMIMOBILE PLC : annual earnings release
2019IMIMOBILE : 92% of CIOs find integrating new communications channels with legacy..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 173 M
EBIT 2020 16,9 M
Net income 2020 3,45 M
Debt 2020 19,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 76,7x
P/E ratio 2021 115x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 246 M
Chart IMIMOBILE PLC
Duration : Period :
IMImobile PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMIMOBILE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 375,00  GBp
Last Close Price 299,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayesh Ramesh Patel Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles John Allwood Non-Executive Chairman
Aseem Sadana Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael David Sean Jefferies Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shyamprasad S. Bhat Executive Director & Group CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMIMOBILE PLC-12.45%307
ADOBE INC.4.57%165 792
AUTODESK, INC.-3.05%39 720
WORKDAY INC.-8.24%34 638
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.7.35%33 356
SQUARE, INC.-2.40%26 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group