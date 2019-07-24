Log in
IMImobile to acquire US-based mobile engagement and RCS Business Messaging leader 3Cinteractive

07/24/2019 | 07:35am EDT

LONDON and BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global communications software provider IMImobile PLC, today announced that it has conditionally agreed to acquire 3Cinteractive Corp (3C), a private US, cloud-based mobile customer engagement platform company. This will see IMImobile acquiring complementary product capabilities and a new blue-chip customer base in North America.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of 3Cinteractive and look forward to bringing our technology platform and automation capabilities to more clients in North America and enhancing our RCS deployment capabilities globally,” commented Jay Patel, Group Chief Executive of IMImobile.

3Cinteractive provides a number of mobile engagement capabilities to enterprises, including mobile messaging, mobile coupons, mobile wallet, mobile web, and more. 3Cinteractive is a pioneer in the Rich Communications Services (RCS) Business Messaging market in North America, and the acquisition will see IMImobile establish a leadership position in deploying RCS Business Messaging solutions for large consumer-facing brands and enterprises globally.

According to industry analysts Mobilesquared, over 3.5 billion people will use RCS by 2023 and business spend will grow to more than $11.4 billion. For the past three years, 3Cinteractive has been working in close partnership with the GSMA and global mobile carriers to make RCS the preferred messaging channel for brands and enterprises. 3Cintereractive has deployed RCS with customers including Walgreens, Best Buy and Express.

IMImobile’s enterprise CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) cloud communications platform, IMIconnect, enables businesses to intelligently create, manage and automate end-to-end digital customer communications across multiple channels. Earlier this year, IMImobile announced the release of its unified RCS messaging API. Through the API and alongside IMIconnect’s low-code tools and visual workflow builder, enterprises can design, build and launch RCS messaging journeys at speed and scale.

“3Cinteractive adds impressive experience in dealing directly with the most sophisticated consumer-oriented brands, while working closely with the mobile operators in the US on RCS and more. Together we will be ideally positioned to serve the needs of the entire enterprise communications ecosystem with RCS and the IMImobile enterprise CPaaS offering,” commented Bruce Bales, North American Chief Executive of IMImobile.

John Duffy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at 3Cinteractive, commented, “We believe RCS is the next evolution of mobile messaging, enabling enterprises to deliver rich customer experiences to today’s digitally engaged consumers. IMImobile and 3Cinteractive share the same vision and core values, so we are excited to be joining the IMImobile Group to move faster and on a global scale to address this rapidly growing and exciting market.”

About IMImobile

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, Vauxhall, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

www.imimobile.com

About 3Cinteractive Corp.

Driven by a team with dynamic technical and strategic expertise, 3Cinteractive (3C) empowers leading brands and enterprises to develop deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Through its mobile marketing services, 3C extends the connection between customers and brands, driving increased loyalty, brand awareness, and results. From building unique one-to-one interactions to facilitating valuable mobile commerce transactions, 3C’s multichannel mobile capabilities—including RCS, SMS, MMS, push, mobile wallet, mobile web and more—enable marketers to deliver timely, relevant engagements at the moment of need.

For the past three years, 3C has been working side-by-side with the GSMA and global carriers to develop the MaaP ecosystem to make RCS the preferred channel for enterprise business messaging and delivered the first North American RCS Business Messaging campaigns.

www.3cinteractive.com 

For further information please contact:

IMIMOBILE PLC

Nicole Buckfield
Corporate Communications Manager
c/o Spark Communications
Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420

SPARK COMMUNICATIONS – PR CONTACTS

Alex Crawshaw
Andy Lloyd-Williams
Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420
imimobile@sparkcomms.co.uk

3Cinteractive Corp.- PR CONTACTS
Margie Kupfer
VP Marketing
+1 561 886 4892
mkupfer@3c.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
