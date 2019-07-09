Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IMImobile PLC    IMO   GB00BLBP4Y22

IMIMOBILE PLC

(IMO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/09 03:04:26 am
322 GBp   -0.62%
03:01aVauxhall launches Apple Business Chat with IMImobile
GL
06/27IMIMOBILE PLC : annual earnings release
06/20IMIMOBILE PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vauxhall launches Apple Business Chat with IMImobile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:01am EDT

LONDON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global communications software provider IMImobile PLC, today announced that one of the UK’s largest car manufacturers, Vauxhall Motors, is using Apple Business Chat via its enterprise communications platform to connect with its customers. Apple Business Chat provides a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. 

“We are thrilled to support Apple Business Chat, which gives us a powerful and engaging direct connection with our customers”, said Jonathan Evans, Digital User Experience & E-Commerce Manager of Vauxhall Motors. “A lot of our customers prefer using iOS, and we always want to exceed their expectations when connecting with us. Apple Business Chat makes communicating with Vauxhall as easy as messaging a friend, so we expect it will quickly become our customers’ preferred customer service channel”.

Vauxhall customers can use Apple Business Chat to receive information about the new vehicle models that are available, book test drives and add them to their calendars. With Business Chat, customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, SVP Products at IMImobile, commented, “We’re excited to be working with one of the UK’s leading car manufacturers. Utilising our enterprise communications platform as a service (CPaaS) technology, Vauxhall is now able to seamlessly offer Apple Business Chat as a new customer engagement channel to their customers”.

To start Apple Business Chat, customers can click the Messages bubble on Vauxhall’s website to get more information about a specific car model. A conversation with Vauxhall customer service agents will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it’s convenient.

Apple Business Chat is available in beta for users and businesses around the world and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat

About IMImobile

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

www.imimobile.com      

For further information please contact:

IMIMOBILE PLC 

Nicole Buckfield
Corporate Communications Manager
c/o Spark Communications
Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420

SPARK COMMUNICATIONS – PR CONTACTS

Alex Crawshaw
Andy Lloyd-Williams
Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420
imimobile@sparkcomms.co.uk

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMIMOBILE PLC
03:01aVauxhall launches Apple Business Chat with IMImobile
GL
06/27IMIMOBILE PLC : annual earnings release
06/20IMIMOBILE PLC : annual earnings release
06/20IMIMOBILE : 92% of CIOs find integrating new communications channels with legacy..
AQ
06/1992% of CIOs find integrating new communications channels with legacy systems ..
GL
05/21IMIMOBILE : Telia Norway signs partner agreement with IMImobile for Enterprise c..
AQ
05/21Telia Norway signs partner agreement with IMImobile for Enterprise cPaaS offe..
GL
03/26IMIMOBILE : Grant of options
PU
03/20IMIMOBILE : launches enterprise cloud communications platform on Salesforce AppE..
AQ
03/20IMIMOBILE : announces availability of its enterprise communications platform IMI..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 157 M
EBIT 2020 15,5 M
Net income 2020 6,00 M
Debt 2020 7,30 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,0x
P/E ratio 2021 38,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 217 M
Chart IMIMOBILE PLC
Duration : Period :
IMImobile PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMIMOBILE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,90  GBP
Last Close Price 3,24  GBP
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayesh Ramesh Patel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles John Allwood Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Knight Head-Finance, Delivery & Operations
Michael David Sean Jefferies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shyamprasad S. Bhat Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMIMOBILE PLC36.71%271
ADOBE34.36%147 564
WORKDAY INC.34.81%48 903
AUTODESK33.92%37 825
SQUARE INC30.91%31 431
ELECTRONIC ARTS18.41%27 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About