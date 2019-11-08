Log in
iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency : IMIN Announces Annual General Meeting Results

11/08/2019 | 05:05pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia - iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSX-V: IMIN) (the 'Company' or 'IMIN') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') held on November 5, 2019, Messrs. Robert Eadie, Gary Arca, Tanya Lutzke and Anders Nilsson were reappointed directors of the Company. The shareholders also reappointed Baker Tilly W M LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditors and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Robert Eadie as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.
Signed 'Robert Eadie'
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-602-4935 Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936
Email: investor@imining.com
Website: www.imining.com
Contact: Robert Eadie

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 22:04:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Eadie President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gary Vittorio Arca CFO, Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Anders Nilsson Independent Director
Tanya Lutzke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC.0.00%1
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES28.90%80 445
ADYEN N.V.35.78%21 163
WORLDLINE30.69%11 109
SIMCORP41.27%3 756
HYPOPORT AG85.22%1 900
