iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency : IMIN Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, British Columbia - iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSX-V: IMIN) (the 'Company' or 'IMIN') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') held on November 5, 2019, Messrs. Robert Eadie, Gary Arca, Tanya Lutzke and Anders Nilsson were reappointed directors of the Company. The shareholders also reappointed Baker Tilly W M LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditors and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Robert Eadie as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

