Immersion : Announces Appointment of Tom Lacey as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Immersion Corp. (Nasdaq: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of
touch feedback technology, today announced that Tom Lacey will become
the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and the newest addition to
the Immersion Board of Directors, effective immediately. Lacey succeeds
Carl Schlachte, the company’s prior Interim CEO, who is resigning as a
director of Immersion.
Lead independent director Sharon Holt has been named Chairman of the
Immersion Board.
“We are delighted to have Tom Lacey join us as Interim CEO and a member
of the Immersion board,” said Ms. Holt. “Tom is a world class executive
who brings a wealth of experience and talent during this important time
for Immersion. We are confident that Tom’s leadership and industry
expertise will serve Immersion well during his time as Interim CEO as
well as during his ongoing service on our Board of Directors. The board
looks forward to expeditiously completing the process of hiring a
permanent CEO.”
Tom Lacey, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and new Immersion board
member, said, “I have gotten to know Immersion well, and I am thrilled
to join as both Interim CEO and as a member of the board. I am looking
forward to working with the employees, management, customers and board
of Immersion to help capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”
With 30 years of experience in the industry, Lacey has a proven track
record of successfully leading a diverse group of technology companies.
From May 2013 to June 2017, Lacey served as Chief Executive Officer and
a director of Xperi Corporation (formerly Tessera; Nasdaq: XPER), a
technology licensor in mobile computing and communications, memory and
data storage, and 3-D integrated circuit technologies. He also currently
serves as a director of DSP Group (Nasdaq: DSPG). Prior to these roles,
he held a number of senior leadership positions at Components Direct,
Phoenix Technologies Ltd., Applied Materials, Inc., Flextronics
International, and International Display Works. Prior to that, Lacey
held various management and executive positions at Intel Corporation for
13 years, including Vice President Sales and Marketing, President of
Intel Americas, and Vice President and General Manager, Flash Products.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch
feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides
technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences
that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch.
With more than 3,000 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology
has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides
haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics
products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with
offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve
risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never
materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion
Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All
statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements
that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not
limited to, statements regarding the company’s leadership transition,
the benefits of Immersion's technology and its business strategy.
Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or
implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and
uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but
are not limited to: potential delay in the hiring of a chief executive
officer; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in
product development efforts by Immersion and its licensees; adverse
outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the
costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate;
delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for
Immersion's products or third party products incorporating Immersion's
technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of
touch feedback as a critical user experience. Many of these risks and
uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.
For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that
could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should
review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K,
and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press
release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of
this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any
other developments occurring after the date of this release.
Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion
Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other
trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
