Immersion : How to Radically Impact the Mobile Experience with Haptics

10/10/2018 | 12:28am CEST

Appliance Design ERIC GERVAIS

How to Radically Impact the Mobile Experience with Haptics

Most mobile applications are developed primarily around the visual experience. In some cases, the developer may have integrated audio as well. As end users, our senses of sight and hearing are well attended to in an effort to bridge the gap between the real world and the virtual world. However, notoriously left behind is our sense of touch, perhaps the most fundamental sense, and the one first developed while still in the womb.

Read the article on ApplianceDesign.com >

Disclaimer

Immersion Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:27:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 60,4 M
Net income 2018 56,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,58
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,00x
Capitalization 297 M
Technical analysis trends IMMERSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,7 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Lacey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon E. Holt Chairman
Nancy Erba Chief Financial Officer
David M. Sugishita Independent Director
John P. Veschi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMERSION CORPORATION36.83%297
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%15 138
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 301
AISINOCO. LTD27.81%7 420
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 109
SYNNEX CORPORATION-38.42%3 318
