Immersion : Ramzi Haidamus Named CEO of Immersion

Immersion Corporation (Nasdaq: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor
of touch feedback technology, today announced that Ramzi Haidamus will
become the company’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the
Immersion Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2019. Haidamus
succeeds Tom Lacey, the company’s Interim CEO, who will remain a Board
member of Immersion.
Sharon Holt, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are delighted to
have Ramzi join us as Immersion’s CEO and a member of the Board. Ramzi
brings a unique combination of relevant experience and expertise in
technology and IP monetization derived from both his success at Dolby
Labs and in leading Nokia Technologies with over $1 billion of high
margin revenue. Ramzi is a visionary, results-oriented leader who will
be charged with building a more dynamic and valuable business at
Immersion leveraging our leadership position in touch feedback
technologies.”
Tom Lacey, Interim CEO of Immersion, added, “When I agreed to join
Immersion as its Interim CEO and member of the Board in August, my goals
were to effectively manage the business through a transition and help it
to recruit the right leader for the future. I believe we have been
successful in both of these goals. Over the past few months, Immersion
has advanced its leadership position in haptics technologies, signed
important new license agreements with major customers, and strenuously
enforced its IP while improving operational efficiencies. Our
strengthened technology, market and strategic position have also enabled
us to recruit a world class executive to lead Immersion going forward.
After an exhaustive search process, the board evaluated numerous
talented candidates, and Ramzi clearly rose to the top. We are thrilled
to have such an accomplished and talented executive to lead Immersion
going forward.”
Ramzi Haidamus, the incoming Chief Executive Officer of Immersion, said,
“I have gotten to know Immersion well through the extensive interview
process and the more I learned the more I became excited about the
company’s potential. As technology continues to enhance our digital
lives, I firmly believe Immersion is well positioned to grow its
leadership in haptic and digital interface technologies. I believe we
are early in the adoption of human touch machine interface and Immersion
is ideally positioned to capitalize on the many growth prospects ahead.
I am looking forward to working with employees, management, customers,
and the Board of Immersion to take the company to its next phase of
growth.”
With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Haidamus has a proven
track record of successfully leading related and relevant technology
companies.
Mr. Haidamus was president of Nokia Technologies from 2014 to 2016,
where he grew the business from $750 million to $1.3 billion in revenue.
He led the growth of the existing patent licensing division and the
formation of the digital media, digital health and brand licensing
divisions. From 1996 to 2014, Mr. Haidamus held numerous key positions
at Dolby Labs, including as a Section 16 officer and grew revenues from
$300 million to $1 billion. Mr. Haidamus was instrumental in growing
Dolby’s leadership in audio, video, and voice technologies globally. Mr.
Haidamus was also the founder, President, and CEO of Via Licensing
Corporation, a world leader in patent pool licensing responsible for
more than $1 billion in cumulative royalties.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch
feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides
technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences
that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch.
With more than 3,000 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology
has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides
haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics
products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with
offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve
risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never
materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion
Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are
statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but
not limited to, the statement regarding Immersion being ideally
positioned to capitalize on the many growth prospects ahead for
Immersion. Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those
stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and
uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but
are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges
encountered in product development efforts (including with respect to
Immersion’s touch feedback technology) by Immersion and its licensees;
unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation
efforts by Immersion's licensees; adverse outcomes in any future
intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto;
the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to
achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or
third party products incorporating Immersion's technologies; and a delay
in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical
user experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the
control of Immersion.
For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that
could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should
review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K,
and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press
release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of
this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any
other developments occurring after the date of this release.
