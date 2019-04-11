Log in
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ SPA

(IGD)
My previous session
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ : Payment of dividend for 2018

0
04/11/2019 | 04:08am EDT

11 April 20199:47

Price Sensitivecorporate governance

Please be advised that the Shareholders Ordinary Annual General Meeting of IGD SIIQ S.p.A. on 10th April 2019 approved payment of a dividend for FY 2018 of €0.50, gross of withholding law, per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable as of 15th May 2019 (with record date 14th May 2019) - with stocks going ex-div n. 3 on 13th May 2019 - by the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A..

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:07:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 80,2 M
Debt 2019 1 141 M
Yield 2019 7,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
P/E ratio 2020 8,12
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
Capitalization 719 M
Chart IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ SPA
Duration : Period :
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,55 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gilberto Coffari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elio Gasperoni Chairman
Daniele Cabuli Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance & Treasury
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ SPA21.14%811
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP10.08%57 142
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 066
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD13.18%23 905
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%14 852
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION17.21%11 521
