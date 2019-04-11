Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ : Payment of dividend for 2018

11 April 20199:47
Please be advised that the Shareholders Ordinary Annual General Meeting of IGD SIIQ S.p.A. on 10th April 2019 approved payment of a dividend for FY 2018 of €0.50, gross of withholding law, per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable as of 15th May 2019 (with record date 14th May 2019) - with stocks going ex-div n. 3 on 13th May 2019 - by the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A..
