Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ : Quarterly summary of the activity carried out to support the liquidity of the shares of IGD – Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione

4 September 201911:10
Price Sensitive
Quarterly summary of the activity carried out to support the liquidity of the shares of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione
Reference is made to the program aimed at enhancing the liquidity of the shares of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario - STAR segment, disclosed to the market on 4 August 2017, that was renewed until 04/09/2020, in accordance with market practice n. 1 issued by CONSOB in resolution n. 1683 of 19 March 2009.
The information requested relating to the activity carried out by the broker Kepler Cheuvreux SA to enhance liquidity between 1 June 2019 and 31 August 2019 is provided below.
-
Number and value of the shares of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione (ISIN IT0005322612) bought and sold by Kepler Cheuvreux SA between 01/06/2019 and 31/08/2019
|
Type of transaction
|
Number of shares
|
Total transaction amount (€)
|
Purchase
|
124,190
|
721,543.90
|
Sale
|
93,836
|
507,676.82
-
Total number of shares of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione (ISIN IT0005322612) in the total open position at the beginning and end of the period under examination.
Share
|
Total open position at 01/06/2019
|
39,655
|
Total open position at 31/08/2019
|
70,009
Disclaimer
IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 13:46:02 UTC