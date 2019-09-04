Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ : Quarterly summary of the activity carried out to support the liquidity of the shares of IGD – Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione

4 September 2019 11:10

Price Sensitive

Reference is made to the program aimed at enhancing the liquidity of the shares of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario - STAR segment, disclosed to the market on 4 August 2017, that was renewed until 04/09/2020, in accordance with market practice n. 1 issued by CONSOB in resolution n. 1683 of 19 March 2009.

The information requested relating to the activity carried out by the broker Kepler Cheuvreux SA to enhance liquidity between 1 June 2019 and 31 August 2019 is provided below.

Number and value of the shares of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione (ISIN IT0005322612) bought and sold by Kepler Cheuvreux SA between 01/06/2019 and 31/08/2019

Type of transaction Number of shares Total transaction amount (€) Purchase 124,190 721,543.90 Sale 93,836 507,676.82

Total number of shares of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione (ISIN IT0005322612) in the total open position at the beginning and end of the period under examination.

Total open position at 01/06/2019 39,655 Total open position at 31/08/2019 70,009