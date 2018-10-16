Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ SpA    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ SPA (IGD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ : The Company and a pool of lenders, including BNP Paribas Italian Branch, also as Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter, Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, executed a facility agreement for an amount equal to Euro 200 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

16 October 201819:54

Price Sensitiveextraordinary operations

With reference to the press release issued on September 6, 2018, IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione S.p.A. announces that today it has executed with a pool of lenders, including BNP Paribas Italian Branch, acting also as Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter, Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, a facility agreement pursuant to which the relevant lenders make available to the Company a senior unsecured facility of Euro 200 million, with three years maturity and an extension option in favor of the Company up to five years.

It is envisaged that the facility will be utilized in two tranches, the 'Tranche A' equal to Euro 125,000,000.00 aimed at refinancing the bond issued by IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione S.p.A. for an original total amount of Euro 150,000,000 and still outstanding for Euro 124,900,000, with maturity on 7 January 2019, and the 'Tranche B' equal to Euro 75,000,000 aimed at extinguishing certain short-term credit lines of the Company as well as at financing the general corporate purposes of the IGD Group.

By means of this transaction, IGD Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione S.p.A. will finance itself bearing a lower cost compared to the current average debt cost, further reducing the debt cost as well as covering its financial needs for the years to come, as the Company is not expected to incur in any significant financial deadline until 2021.

Share

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 18:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIB
08:08pIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : The Company and a pool of lenders, includ..
PU
09/12IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Quarterly summary of the activity carried..
PU
08/03IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Results for the 1H 2018
PU
07/31IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : half-yearly earnings release
06/11IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/01IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/23IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Share capital increase successfully compl..
PU
04/19IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Notice of call for ordinary Annual Genera..
PU
04/18IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Completion of the acquisition from Euroco..
PU
04/18SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE : early ending of the offer to the market of the unexerci..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 163 M
EBIT 2018 126 M
Net income 2018 90,3 M
Debt 2018 1 113 M
Yield 2018 8,48%
P/E ratio 2018 6,83
P/E ratio 2019 5,90
EV / Sales 2018 10,7x
EV / Sales 2019 9,94x
Capitalization 640 M
Chart IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ SPA
Duration : Period :
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzion SIIQ SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,20 €
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gilberto Coffari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elio Gasperoni Chairman
Daniele Cabuli Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance & Treasury
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ SPA-35.28%740
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-0.42%52 932
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%24 847
SCENTRE GROUP-9.55%14 355
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-10.49%10 461
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-4.41%7 169
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.