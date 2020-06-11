Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A.    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.

(IGD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:13am EDT
11 June 202010:54
Price Sensitive
Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020

During IGD SIIQ S.p.A.'s Annual General Meeting, that met today in ordinary session, shareholders:

  1. Approved the separate financial statements as at 31 December 2019, as well as the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019, which close with rental income of €155.3 million (+2.3%), Fund From Operations (FFO) of €83.3 million (+4.5%), core business EBITDA of €125.2 million (+10.1%) and a Group net profit of €12.6 million.

2. Approved the payment of a dividend equal to € 0.228152 per share, payable as from 22 July 2020 with shares going ex-div on 20 July 2020.

3.1 Approved the first section of the 'Report on Remuneration and Compensation Paid'.

3.2 Approved the second section of the 'Report on Remuneration and Compensation Paid'.

4. Resolved to revoke the prior authorization for the purchase of treasury shares approved during the Ordinary Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2019.

Bologna, 11 June2020. Today the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A., ('IGD' or the 'Company'), met in first call, in a meeting chaired by Elio Gasperoni.

Separate and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019, dividend distribution.

During the Ordinary Annual General Meeting IGD's shareholders approved the 2019 financial statements of IGD SIIQ S.p.A., as presented during the Board of Directors meeting held on 27 February 2020, which close with a net profit of €9,470,568 million, andalso resolved to pay a dividend of €0.228152 50 per share. The dividend will be payable as from 22 July 2020with shares going ex-div on 20 July 2020(detachment of coupon n. 4). In accordance with Art. 83-terdecies of Legislative Decree n.58 of 24 February 1998, the shareholders of IGD at 21 July 2020 (record date) as per the records of the intermediary, pursuant to Art. 83-quater, par. 3 of Legislative Decree n.58 of 24 February 1998, will be entitled to receive the dividend.

The total dividend payable on the 110,232,654 ordinary shares of IGD outstanding at 7 May 2020, net of treasury shares held by the company at the same date, amounts to €25,149,800.48to be taken from:

  • for €5,578,654.15, distributable income generated entirely by exempt operations;
  • for €19,571,146.33, utilization of the reserve for retained earnings from exempt operations;

The earnings distributed from exempt operations totals €25,149,800.48 or €0.228152per share.

During today's Ordinary Annual General Meeting IGD Group's consolidated financial statements for FY 2019 were also presented. The IGD Group's rental income amounted to €155.3 million at 31 December 2019,an increase of 2.3% against 2018. Core business EBITDA amounted to €125.2 million (an increase of 2.3% against 31 December 2018) and the core business EBITDA margin came in at 77.5%. The Group's portion of net profit amounted to €12.6 million, lower than in 2018. Funds from Operations ('FFO') reached €83.3 million at 31 December 2019,an increase of 4.5% with respect to 2018. The IGD Group's net debt amounted to €1,162.6 million, showing a slight increase with respect to December 2018. The average cost of debt, however, was lower coming in at 2.35% versus 2.65% in 2018. Based on CB Richard Ellis's, Reag's, Cushman & Wakefield's and JLL's independent appraisals, the market value of the IGD Group's real estate portfolio reached €2,381.41 million, down 1.27% against 31 December 2018.

Report on Remuneration and Compensation Paid in accordance with art. 123-ter, paragraphs 3-terand6, of Legislative Decree58/98

During the Ordinary Annual General Meeting shareholders approved the first section of the 'Report on Remuneration and the Compensation Paid' in accordance with Art. 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bisand 3-ter, of TUF. The first section describes the Company's policy with respect to the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and executives with strategic responsibilities for 2020, as well as the procedures used to adopt and implement this policy. This section, pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bisand 3-ter, of TUF, as introduced in Legislative Decree n. 49/2019, is subject to the binding resolution of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

During the Ordinary Annual General Meeting shareholders also resolved in favor of the second section of the 'Report on Remuneration and the Compensation Paid' in accordance with Art. 123-ter, paragraph 6, of TUF. The second section contains information about the compensation paid to the members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and executives with strategic responsibilities (shown as an aggregate) in 2019. This section, pursuant to the new paragraph 6 of Art. 123-terTUF, introduced in Legislative Decree n. 49/2019, is subject to the non-binding resolution of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

Purchase and disposal of treasury shares

During the Ordinary Annual General Meeting shareholders resolved to revoke the authorization granted by the Ordinary General Meeting on 10 April 2019 to buy treasury shares expiring on 10 October 2020. As announced previously, the Company has already suspended the purchase of treasury shares.

Share

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 09:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIB
05:13aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
05/12IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Publication of the Interim Financial Repo..
PU
05/11IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Pubblication of the documenation for the ..
PU
03/18IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Publication of the annual financial state..
PU
03/16IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Postponement of the Shareholders' Meeting..
PU
02/19IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Notice of change in share capital
PU
02/11IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Voluntary share capital reduction
PU
2019IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Repurchase and cancellation of certain no..
PU
2019IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Publication of the approval of the CEO
PU
2019IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Results of the tender offers on certain o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 140 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2020 -50,7 M -57,5 M -57,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 159 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 401 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,90 €
Last Close Price 3,64 €
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gilberto Coffari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elio Gasperoni Chairman
Daniele Cabuli Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance & Treasury
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.-41.37%455
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-44.27%25 381
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-16.00%18 401
SCENTRE GROUP-31.85%9 470
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-19.51%8 148
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-31.48%6 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group