Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Payment of dividend for 2019

12 June 202010:22
Price Sensitive
Payment of dividend for 2019
Please be advised that the Shareholders Ordinary Annual General Meeting of IGD SIIQ S.p.A. on 11th June 2020 approved payment of a dividend for FY 2019 of €0.228152, gross of withholding law, per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable as of 22nd July 2020 (with record date 21st July 2020) - with stocks going ex-div n. 4 on 20th July 2020 - by the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A..
