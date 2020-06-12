Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Payment of dividend for 2019

Log in
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.

(IGD)
06/12/2020 | 04:38am EDT
12 June 202010:22
Price Sensitive
Payment of dividend for 2019

Please be advised that the Shareholders Ordinary Annual General Meeting of IGD SIIQ S.p.A. on 11th June 2020 approved payment of a dividend for FY 2019 of €0.228152, gross of withholding law, per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable as of 22nd July 2020 (with record date 21st July 2020) - with stocks going ex-div n. 4 on 20th July 2020 - by the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A..

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:37:00 UTC
