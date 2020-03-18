Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Publication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2019 and other documents

18 March 2020 16:49

Price Sensitive

IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A., one of the main player owner and manager of retail shopping centers in Italy and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, advises that, in accordance with the public disclosure requirements and provisions in Consob Resolution n. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended, the Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2019 (including the Financial Statements Draft and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019, the Directors' Report and the required Certifications), together with the External Auditors Report and the Statutory Auditors Report, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Report on the remuneration Policy and the compensation paid are now available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website http://www.gruppoigd.it Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A .

The reports and/or summaries of financial statements of subsidiaries and associates under art. 2429 of the civil code will be made available to the public in the manner and in accordance with law.