IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.

(IGD)
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Publication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2019 and other documents

03/18/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
18 March 202016:49
Price Sensitive
Publication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2019 and other documents

IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A., one of the main player owner and manager of retail shopping centers in Italy and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, advises that, in accordance with the public disclosure requirements and provisions in Consob Resolution n. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended, the Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2019 (including the Financial Statements Draft and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019, the Directors' Report and the required Certifications), together with the External Auditors Report and the Statutory Auditors Report, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Report on the remuneration Policy and the compensation paid are now available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website http://www.gruppoigd.it Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A .

The reports and/or summaries of financial statements of subsidiaries and associates under art. 2429 of the civil code will be made available to the public in the manner and in accordance with law.

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:12:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 164 M
EBIT 2020 125 M
Net income 2020 90,0 M
Debt 2020 1 115 M
Yield 2020 14,5%
P/E ratio 2020 4,37x
P/E ratio 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales2020 9,13x
EV / Sales2021 8,54x
Capitalization 382 M
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gilberto Coffari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elio Gasperoni Chairman
Daniele Cabuli Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance & Treasury
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.-44.19%419
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.14%19 338
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-60.49%18 062
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-61.75%8 177
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-24.43%7 997
SCENTRE GROUP-43.86%6 667
