Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Publication of the approval of the CEO

22 November 2019 12:03

Price Sensitive

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. ('IGD' o the 'Company'), one of the main player owner and manager of retail shopping centers in Italy and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that the determination of the CEO regarding the conditions of the new notes is available at the Company's registered office, on the IGD's website www.gruppoigd.it section Investor Relations - Financial profile - Issues, as well as on the authorized storage system eMarketSTORAGE www.emarketstorage.com, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.