Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A.    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.

(IGD)
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Publication of the approval of the CEO

11/22/2019 | 06:42am EST
22 November 201912:03
Price Sensitive
Publication of the approval of the CEO

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. ('IGD' o the 'Company'), one of the main player owner and manager of retail shopping centers in Italy and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that the determination of the CEO regarding the conditions of the new notes is available at the Company's registered office, on the IGD's website www.gruppoigd.it section Investor Relations - Financial profile - Issues, as well as on the authorized storage system eMarketSTORAGE www.emarketstorage.com, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.

Share

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:41:06 UTC
