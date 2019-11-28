Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A.    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.

(IGD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Repurchase and cancellation of certain notes and issue of new notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 12:58pm EST
28 November 201915:14
Price Sensitive
Repurchase and cancellation of certain notes and issue of new notes

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. ('IGD' or the 'Company') announces that today the Notes denominated '€300,000,000 2.500 per cent. Notes due 31 May 2021' and '€162,000,000 2.650 per cent. Notes due 21 April 2022' (the 'Existing Notes') tendered to the offer launched by BNP Paribas S.A. - whose settlement was on 22 November 2019 - were repurchased.

Following such repurchase, the Company required the cancellation of the Existing Notes repurchased by IGD. The following table shows the outstanding nominal amount of the Existing Notes after such cancellation.

Existing Notes ISIN Notes tendered to the offer Notes accepted by the offeror Outstanding nominal amount
'€300,000,000 2.500 per cent. Notes due 31 May 2021' XS1425959316 229.207.000 229.207.000 70.793.000
'€162,000,000 2.650 per cent. Notes due 21 April 2022' XS1221097394 8.400.000 8.400.000 153.600.000

Moreover, the new notes of a nominal amount of Euro 400,000,000, maturity 28 November 2024 and fixed rate of 2.125% per year, to be paid annually in arrears, with a possible increase of no more than 1.25% per year upon the occurrence of certain events related to the rating assigned to the bonds, as better described in the terms and conditions of the new notes, were issued today.

The new notes are governed by English law and are listed on the multilateral trading facility 'Global Exchange Market' organized by Euronext Dublin (ISIN Code: XS2084425466).

Share

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 17:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIB
12:58pIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Repurchase and cancellation of certain no..
PU
11/22IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Publication of the approval of the CEO
PU
11/20IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Results of the tender offers on certain o..
PU
10/22IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Fitch assigns a rating “BBB-“..
PU
10/11IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Voluntary share capital reduction through..
PU
09/04IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Quarterly summary of the activity carried..
PU
08/07IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Publication of the half-year financial st..
PU
07/01IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Igd signs binding agreements for the sale..
PU
05/13IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from sha..
FA
05/13IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZION SIIQ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 164 M
EBIT 2019 65,0 M
Net income 2019 43,5 M
Debt 2019 1 130 M
Yield 2019 7,97%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
EV / Sales2019 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 692 M
Chart IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,28  €
Last Close Price 6,27  €
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gilberto Coffari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elio Gasperoni Chairman
Daniele Cabuli Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance & Treasury
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.13.71%760
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-10.27%46 405
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 734
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD5.02%21 635
SCENTRE GROUP1.79%14 101
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.89%10 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group