IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in shareholder structure

IMMOFINANZ AG was informed today by means of shareholding notifications that CARPINUS Holding GmbH has acquired a total of 12,000,000 shares in IMMOFINANZ AG, corresponding to a shareholding of approximately 10.71%. The indirect shareholders of CARPINUS Holding GmbH are Peter Korbacka and RPR Privatstiftung (Ronny Pecik).

IFF Beteiligungs GmbH (100% subsidiary of FRIES Familien Privatstiftung) announced the sale of 6,097,680 shares in IMMOFINANZ AG, which represents a stake of approximately 5.44%. Dr. Rudolf Fries has announced the sale of 254,500 shares. The directors' dealings notifications indicate the selling price of EUR 29.50 per share.

IMMOFINANZ AG has not received any notifications regarding the sellers of the remaining shares notified as acquisition by CARPINUS Holding GmbH.

The settlement (transfer) of the shares shall take place on 02 March 2020 according to the notifications of the buyers.





