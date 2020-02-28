Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in shareholder structure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:40am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in shareholder structure

28-Feb-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG was informed today by means of shareholding notifications that CARPINUS Holding GmbH has acquired a total of 12,000,000 shares in IMMOFINANZ AG, corresponding to a shareholding of approximately 10.71%. The indirect shareholders of CARPINUS Holding GmbH are Peter Korbacka and RPR Privatstiftung (Ronny Pecik).

IFF Beteiligungs GmbH (100% subsidiary of FRIES Familien Privatstiftung) announced the sale of 6,097,680 shares in IMMOFINANZ AG, which represents a stake of approximately 5.44%. Dr. Rudolf Fries has announced the sale of 254,500 shares. The directors' dealings notifications indicate the selling price of EUR 29.50 per share.

IMMOFINANZ AG has not received any notifications regarding the sellers of the remaining shares notified as acquisition by CARPINUS Holding GmbH.

The settlement (transfer) of the shares shall take place on 02 March 2020 according to the notifications of the buyers.



On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers more than 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 986751

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

986751  28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMOFINANZ AG
11:40aIMMOFINANZ AG : Change in shareholder structure
EQ
02/17IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019IMMOFINANZ : and UniCredit Bank Austria finalise attractive long-term financing ..
EQ
2019IMMOFINANZ : DGAP-DD IMMOFINANZ AG english
PU
2019IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019IMMOFINANZ AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
2019IMMOFINANZ : increases net profit by roughly 50% to EUR 202.6 million in the fir..
EQ
2019IMMOFINANZ AG : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2019Austrian property groups Immofinanz and S Immo abandon merger plan
RE
2019IMMOFINANZ : and S IMMO terminate discussions over a possible combination
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 284 M
EBIT 2019 316 M
Net income 2019 238 M
Debt 2019 2 300 M
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 14,5x
Capitalization 2 446 M
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,94  €
Last Close Price 24,25  €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Fries Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-3.39%2 685
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.82%42 052
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.56%37 605
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.05%32 893
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.29%29 602
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.62%28 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group