Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the Executive Board - CEO Oliver Schumy leaves the Executive Board of the Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the Executive Board - CEO Oliver Schumy leaves the Executive Board of the Company

18-March-2020 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the Executive Board - CEO Oliver Schumy leaves the Executive Board of the Company

Oliver Schumy, CEO of IMMOFINANZ AG, leaves the Company as member of the Executive Board as per today, 18 March 2020. The premature termination is based on mutual agreement due to personal reasons.

As of 19 March 2020, the Executive Board of the Company is thus composed of the members Dietmar Reindl and Stefan Schönauer, who will continue all agendas.

"Oliver Schumy has made a valuable and lasting contribution to the successful repositioning of IMMOFINANZ in the recent years. The Supervisory Board would like to express its gratitude to him", says Michael Knap, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "The termination of the contract is not related to the position of the Company or possible effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the business of IMMOFINANZ. The Company is solidly positioned and has a conservative capital and financing structure to be able to react quickly, flexibly and purposefully in this challenging environment", says Michael Knap. "The Executive Board members Dietmar Reindl and Stefan Schönauer will seamlessly continue the successful course of the Company in these challenging times."



On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers more than 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

18-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1000977

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1000977  18-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1000977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMOFINANZ AG
10:35aIMMOFINANZ AG : Change in the Executive Board - CEO Oliver Schumy leaves the Exe..
EQ
03/16IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/04IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
03/04IMMOFINANZ AG : Rudolf Fries resigns from IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board
EQ
02/28IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/28IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
02/28IMMOFINANZ AG : Change in shareholder structure
EQ
02/17IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019IMMOFINANZ : and UniCredit Bank Austria finalise attractive long-term financing ..
EQ
2019IMMOFINANZ : DGAP-DD IMMOFINANZ AG english
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 284 M
EBIT 2019 316 M
Net income 2019 238 M
Debt 2019 2 300 M
Yield 2019 6,26%
P/E ratio 2019 5,76x
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
EV / Sales2019 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 1 434 M
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,94  €
Last Close Price 14,22  €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-4.50%1 575
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.72%37 737
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.20%34 435
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.31%29 531
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.28%26 598
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.74%25 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group