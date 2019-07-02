Log in
IMMOFINANZ AG: Clear increase in earnings contribution from property valuation expected in Q2 2019

0
07/02/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
IMMOFINANZ AG: Clear increase in earnings contribution from property valuation expected in Q2 2019

02-Jul-2019 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG: Clear increase in earnings contribution from property valuation expected in Q2 2019

The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG expects a clear positive earnings contribution from property valuation in the second quarter of 2019 from today's perspective. The external property valuation for the first half-year points to expected positive valuation effects in the range of EUR 100.0 million. In addition to the ongoing excellent market climate in Austria and Germany, these results also reflect the positive market development in selected IMMOFINANZ core countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

IMMOFINANZ's results for the first half of 2019 will be announced on 28 August 2019 (evening).

 

On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.4 billion and covers roughly 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: www.immofinanz.com
 

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 11, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

02-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 835105

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

835105  02-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835105&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About