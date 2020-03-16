|
IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/16/2020 | 12:45pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.03.2020 / 17:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mag. (FH)
|First name:
|Philipp Amadeus
|Last name(s):
|Obermair
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|15.00 EUR
|100 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|15.00 EUR
|100 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange AG
|MIC:
|XWBO
|Sales 2019
|284 M
|EBIT 2019
|316 M
|Net income 2019
|238 M
|Debt 2019
|2 300 M
|Yield 2019
|4,88%
|P/E ratio 2019
|7,39x
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,3x
|EV / Sales2019
|14,6x
|EV / Sales2020
|12,7x
|Capitalization
|1 840 M
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
25,94 €
|Last Close Price
18,24 €
|Spread / Highest target
56,3%
|Spread / Average Target
42,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
20,6%