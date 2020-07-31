IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
07/31/2020 | 05:45am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.07.2020 / 11:40
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018
IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of July 2020, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 123,293,795 voting rights. The company's share capital at the end of July 2020 is EUR 123,293,795.00 and is divided into 123,293,795 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. These changes are due to an increase of the share capital from authorized capital in the amount of EUR 11,208,526.00 for the issue of 11,208,526 ordinary no-par value shares of IMMOFINANZ AG.