IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018



IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights



ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of July 2020, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 123,293,795 voting rights. The company's share capital at the end of July 2020 is EUR 123,293,795.00 and is divided into 123,293,795 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. These changes are due to an increase of the share capital from authorized capital in the amount of EUR 11,208,526.00 for the issue of 11,208,526 ordinary no-par value shares of IMMOFINANZ AG.



For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com