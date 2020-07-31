Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2020 / 11:40
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights

ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of July 2020, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 123,293,795 voting rights. The company's share capital at the end of July 2020 is EUR 123,293,795.00 and is divided into 123,293,795 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. These changes are due to an increase of the share capital from authorized capital in the amount of EUR 11,208,526.00 for the issue of 11,208,526 ordinary no-par value shares of IMMOFINANZ AG.


For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com


31.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1106707  31.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1106707&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IMMOFINANZ AG
05:45aIMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/22IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/20IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/14IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/13IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/10IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/09IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/08IMMOFINANZ AG : Successful placement of shares and issue of subordinated mandato..
EQ
07/08IMMOFINANZ : starts placement of shares and subordinated mandatory convertible n..
EQ
06/16IMMOFINANZ : Extension of Executive Board appointments for COO Dietmar Reindl an..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 311 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2020 -48,1 M -57,1 M -57,1 M
Net Debt 2020 2 197 M 2 606 M 2 606 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
Yield 2020 6,71%
Capitalization 1 578 M 1 859 M 1 871 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,60 €
Last Close Price 14,08 €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronny Pecik Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-41.09%1 859
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-21.29%35 110
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.06%33 008
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-16.75%29 720
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.84%29 328
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.75%27 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group