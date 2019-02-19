IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Overview
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH
City: Wien
Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s): Erste Asset Management GmbH
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.2.2019
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|3,92 %
|0,00 %
|3,92 %
|112 085 269
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4,94 %
|0,00 %
|4,94 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000A21KS2
|4 389 909
|3,92 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|4 389 909
|3,92 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Die in Punkt 8 angegebenen, gehaltenen Stimmrechtsanteile der Erste Asset Management GmbH werden nicht direkt, sondern von den Investmentfonds gehalten, die von der Verwaltungsgesellschaft verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaft.
Wien am 13.2.2019