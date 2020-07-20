IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/20/2020 | 03:50am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.07.2020 / 09:44
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Prague, 16.7.2020
Overview
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation
Tomas Krsek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Tahoe Invest a.s.; and
WXZ1 a.s. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.7.2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
5,77 %
0,88 %
6,65 %
123 293 795
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3,32 %
3,06 %
6,38 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2
7 114 762
5,77 %
SUBTOTAL A
7 114 762
5,77 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Mandatory Convertible Notes
23.07.2020
n.a.
1 078 893
0,88 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
1 078 893
0,88 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Tomas Krsek
2
Tahoe Invest a.s.
1
3,58 %
3,58 %
3
WXZ1 a.s.
2
2,19 %
0,88 %
3,07 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
Prague am 16.7.2020
