IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.07.2020 / 09:44

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Prague, 16.7.2020 Overview

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Tomas Krsek

4. Name of shareholder(s): Tahoe Invest a.s.; and

WXZ1 a.s.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.7.2020



6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 5,77 % 0,88 % 6,65 % 123 293 795 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3,32 % 3,06 % 6,38 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 7 114 762 5,77 % SUBTOTAL A 7 114 762 5,77 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Mandatory Convertible Notes 23.07.2020 n.a. 1 078 893 0,88 % SUBTOTAL B.1 1 078 893 0,88 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Tomas Krsek 2 Tahoe Invest a.s. 1 3,58 % 3,58 % 3 WXZ1 a.s. 2 2,19 % 0,88 % 3,07 % 9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

- Prague am 16.7.2020

