IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/20/2020 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.07.2020 / 09:44
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Prague, 16.7.2020

Overview
 

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Tomas Krsek
4. Name of shareholder(s): Tahoe Invest a.s.; and
WXZ1 a.s.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.7.2020

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 5,77 % 0,88 % 6,65 % 123 293 795
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3,32 % 3,06 % 6,38 %  
 


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2   7 114 762   5,77 %
SUBTOTAL A 7 114 762 5,77 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Mandatory Convertible Notes 23.07.2020 n.a. 1 078 893 0,88 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 1 078 893 0,88 %
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Tomas Krsek        
2 Tahoe Invest a.s. 1 3,58 %   3,58 %
3 WXZ1 a.s. 2 2,19 % 0,88 % 3,07 %
           
 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-

Prague am 16.7.2020


20.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1097091  20.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1097091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
