IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notice according to section 135 para 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG: Share Buyback Programme 2018/2019 - 5% reporting threshold for treasury shares crossed

IMMOFINANZ AG notifies that IMMOFINANZ AG together with its subsidiary IMBEA IMMOEAST Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH ('IMBEA') crossed the reporting threshold of 5% for treasury shares on 21 January 2019 in the course of the ongoing Share Buyback Programme 2018/2019.

At the time of this publication IMMOFINANZ AG and its subsidiary IMBEA hold 5,642,526 treasury shares corresponding to 5.03% of the voting rights attached to the total number of issued IMMOFINANZ shares of 112,085,269.

Information to the ongoing Share Buyback Programme 2018/2019 and the details to be published pursuant to section 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback programme as well as amendments of the share buyback programme (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of IMMOFINANZ AG (https://www.immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/our-share/share-buyback-programmes).