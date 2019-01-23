Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/23 05:05:30 am
22.59 EUR
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/23/2019 | 04:15am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
23.01.2019 / 10:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice according to section 135 para 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG: Share Buyback Programme 2018/2019 - 5% reporting threshold for treasury shares crossed

IMMOFINANZ AG notifies that IMMOFINANZ AG together with its subsidiary IMBEA IMMOEAST Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH ('IMBEA') crossed the reporting threshold of 5% for treasury shares on 21 January 2019 in the course of the ongoing Share Buyback Programme 2018/2019.

At the time of this publication IMMOFINANZ AG and its subsidiary IMBEA hold 5,642,526 treasury shares corresponding to 5.03% of the voting rights attached to the total number of issued IMMOFINANZ shares of 112,085,269.

Information to the ongoing Share Buyback Programme 2018/2019 and the details to be published pursuant to section 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback programme as well as amendments of the share buyback programme (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of IMMOFINANZ AG (https://www.immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/our-share/share-buyback-programmes).

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com


23.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768729  23.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 243 M
EBIT 2018 189 M
Net income 2018 191 M
Debt 2018 2 422 M
Yield 2018 3,49%
P/E ratio 2018 34,58
P/E ratio 2019 18,25
EV / Sales 2018 20,4x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Capitalization 2 531 M
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Head-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Rudolf Fries Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG9.19%2 877
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.34%45 786
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.93%38 819
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.71%38 075
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD9.98%29 867
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.66%27 516
