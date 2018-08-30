|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
30.08.2018 / 12:02
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
German: https://www.immofinanz.com/de/downloadcenter/finanzbericht-zum-1-halbjahr-2018/ID13643
English: https://www.immofinanz.com/en/downloadcenter/financial-report-on-the-first-half-year-2018/ID13643
