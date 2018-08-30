Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IMFI   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG (IMFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

30.08.2018 / 12:02
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German: https://www.immofinanz.com/de/downloadcenter/finanzbericht-zum-1-halbjahr-2018/ID13643 English: https://www.immofinanz.com/en/downloadcenter/financial-report-on-the-first-half-year-2018/ID13643


30.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719107  30.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719107&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMOFINANZ AG
12:05pIMMOFINANZ AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/29IMMOFINANZ WITH STRONGER EARNING POW : results of operations more than tripled i..
PU
08/29IMMOFINANZ WITH STRONGER EARNING POW : results of operations more than tripled i..
EQ
08/24IMMOFINANZ AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/31IMMOFINANZ : with strong letting figures on the Hungarian office market
PU
07/27IMMOFINANZ : leased over 17,000 sqm in Warsaw
PU
07/05IMMOFINANZ AG : Share Buyback Programme 2018/2019
PU
07/05IMMOFINANZ AG : Other admission duties to follow
EQ
07/02IMMOFINANZ : approves package sale of CA Immo shares to Starwood and further buy..
PU
07/02IMMOFINANZ AG : IMMOFINANZ approves package sale of CA Immo shares to Starwood a..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 283 M
EBIT 2018 173 M
Net income 2018 164 M
Debt 2018 2 079 M
Yield 2018 2,96%
P/E ratio 2018 29,92
P/E ratio 2019 17,93
EV / Sales 2018 16,1x
EV / Sales 2019 16,0x
Capitalization 2 488 M
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,3 €
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Head-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Rudolf Fries Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG6.00%2 910
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.04%47 856
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.05%44 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.03%32 724
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.01%26 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.