IMMOFINANZ AG    IMFI   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IMFI)
My previous session
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

04/11/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports
11.04.2019 / 10:18
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Jahresbericht_2018.pdf English: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Annual_Financial_report_2018.pdf


11.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

798749  11.04.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 1 848 M
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 15,98
P/E ratio 2020 13,89
EV / Sales 2019 16,5x
EV / Sales 2020 16,3x
Capitalization 2 450 M
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,1 €
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Head-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Rudolf Fries Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG5.71%2 764
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED25.65%52 042
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.99%45 099
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.81%42 451
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD37.98%36 674
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD21.96%33 242
