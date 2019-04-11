|
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
04/11/2019 | 04:20am EDT
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports
11.04.2019 / 10:18
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
11.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Sales 2019
261 M
EBIT 2019
184 M
Net income 2019
163 M
Debt 2019
1 848 M
Yield 2019
3,71%
P/E ratio 2019
15,98
P/E ratio 2020
13,89
EV / Sales 2019
16,5x
EV / Sales 2020
16,3x
Capitalization
2 450 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
HOLD
9
23,1 €
5,7%