Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IMFI   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IMFI)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMMOFINANZ : Further optimisation of IMMOFINANZ's office portfolio in Warsaw

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:25am EDT

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Further optimisation of IMMOFINANZ's office portfolio in Warsaw

14.08.2019 / 15:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Further optimisation of IMMOFINANZ's office portfolio in Warsaw

  • Implementation of a mixed usage concept for the EMPARK office location with its original 117,000 sqm of rentable space
  • Sale of individual areas, including land reserves, to the Polish developer Echo Investment for the creation of a modern residential neighbourhood
  • IMMOFINANZ will concentrate on the management and further modernisation of the existing four office properties in the EMPARK quarter with roughly 63,500 sqm of rentable space

Following the acquisition of the Warsaw Spire Tower high-rise, IMMOFINANZ is taking a further step to optimise its office portfolio in Warsaw. A new multifunctional concept was prepared for the EMPARK office location, which originally covered 117,000 sqm of rentable space, to meet the demand for mixed use through the inclusion of residential and commercial areas. IMMOFINANZ plans to concentrate on the management and further modernisation of the four EMPARK office buildings, while the section designated for housing will be sold to the Polish developer Echo Investment.

"The Mokotow District in Warsaw is evolving more and more from a pure office location into a lively residential quarter. In order to ensure the best possible use of the EMPARK area, we have developed a multifunctional usage concept that also includes the available land reserves. The related study was prepared by well-known architects and includes the construction of attractive residential buildings which, together with the existing office properties, will create an ideal work & life location", explained Oliver Schumy, CEO of IMMOFINANZ. "With Echo investment we have one of the largest Polish developers as a buyer and the perfect addition to our office location."

The purchase contract with Echo Investment for four buildings and one land site was signed on 14 August 2019. The closing for the transaction will take place in two phases, presumably in 2020 and 2021. The agreed property value totals EUR 48.9 million and is based on future, approved usable space.

Four office buildings with roughly 63,500 sqm of rentable space will remain under IMMOFINANZ ownership, and the related modernisation projects will continue. Optimisation measures already realised include, for example, the design of new reception areas and the introduction of a community and network offering for the roughly 4,000 employees of the EMPARK's international and local tenants.

On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.4 billion and covers roughly 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

A-1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 11
www.immofinanz.com


14.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 857389

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857389  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMOFINANZ AG
07/11IMMOFINANZ : closes the acquisition of the Warsaw Spire Tower from Ghelamco and ..
EQ
07/09IMMOFINANZ : acquires Palmovka Open Park in Prague
EQ
07/02IMMOFINANZ AG : Clear increase in earnings contribution from property valuation ..
EQ
06/28IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/13IMMOFINANZ : acquires Warsaw Spire Tower
EQ
05/29IMMOFINANZ AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
05/24IMMOFINANZ AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/23IMMOFINANZ AG : Other admission duties to follow
EQ
05/23IMMOFINANZ AG : Dividend announcement
EQ
05/22IMMOFINANZ : shareholders approve dividend increase and elect two new Supervisor..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 359 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 194 M
Debt 2019 2 384 M
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 13,0x
Capitalization 2 549 M
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,00  €
Last Close Price 24,34  €
Spread / Highest target -9,61%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Head-Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Rudolf Fries Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG17.70%2 852
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.52%39 995
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.77%34 139
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.47%30 283
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.33%26 543
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD17.09%25 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group