DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

IMMOFINANZ closes sale of the approx. 26% investment in CA Immo



27.09.2018 / 10:37

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Part of these funds will be used for the share buyback programme 2018/19, which was started on 16 July and covers a volume of up to 9.7 million shares or roughly 8.66% of share capital.



As seen over the entire investment holding period - which covered nearly two years - IMMOFINANZ realised a total gain on sale of approximately EUR 184.0 million on its stake in CA Immo (including dividends and after the deduction of ancillary costs). That represents a total return on investment of roughly 30%.



On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.3 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com





For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com

IMMOFINANZ has successfully closed the package sale of its roughly 26% investment in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo) to SOF-11 Starlight S.à r.l., a member company of the Starwood Capital Group (Starwood). The closing took place today, 27 September 2018, following the receipt of the relevant anti-trust approvals. The sale price for the package totals EUR 757.9 million. After the repayment of EUR 250.0 million in loans related to the investment, the net cash flow for IMMOFINANZ amounts to approximately EUR 507.9 million.Part of these funds will be used for the share buyback programme 2018/19, which was started on 16 July and covers a volume of up to 9.7 million shares or roughly 8.66% of share capital.As seen over the entire investment holding period - which covered nearly two years - IMMOFINANZ realised a total gain on sale of approximately EUR 184.0 million on its stake in CA Immo (including dividends and after the deduction of ancillary costs). That represents a total return on investment of roughly 30%.IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.3 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:Bettina SchraglHead of Corporate Communications and Investor RelationsT +43 (0)1 88 090 2290M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

27.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

