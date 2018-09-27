Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IMMOFINANZ : closes sale of the approx. 26% investment in CA Immo

09/27/2018 | 10:45am CEST

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ closes sale of the approx. 26% investment in CA Immo

27.09.2018 / 10:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ has successfully closed the package sale of its roughly 26% investment in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo) to SOF-11 Starlight S.à r.l., a member company of the Starwood Capital Group (Starwood). The closing took place today, 27 September 2018, following the receipt of the relevant anti-trust approvals. The sale price for the package totals EUR 757.9 million. After the repayment of EUR 250.0 million in loans related to the investment, the net cash flow for IMMOFINANZ amounts to approximately EUR 507.9 million.
 
Part of these funds will be used for the share buyback programme 2018/19, which was started on 16 July and covers a volume of up to 9.7 million shares or roughly 8.66% of share capital.
 
As seen over the entire investment holding period - which covered nearly two years - IMMOFINANZ realised a total gain on sale of approximately EUR 184.0 million on its stake in CA Immo (including dividends and after the deduction of ancillary costs). That represents a total return on investment of roughly 30%.
 
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.3 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com
 
 
For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com
 

27.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

727985  27.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
