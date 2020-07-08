IMMOFINANZ : starts placement of shares and subordinated mandatory convertible notes through accelerated bookbuilding procedures

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Corporate Action

Share placement

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG (FN 114425 y, ISIN AT0000A21KS2) (the "Company") resolved today to offer institutional investors approx. 16,812,789 shares of the Company, corresponding to approximately 15 per cent. of the current share capital of the Company, in a private placement excluding shareholders' subscription rights by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

The shares shall entitle shareholders to dividends from the beginning of the financial year 2019.

The accelerated bookbuilding procedure will be initiated immediately. The number of new shares to be issued by way of a capital increase making partial use of the authorized capital (section 169 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act) resolved upon by the Company's shareholders' meeting held on 11 May 2018, and/or the number of treasury shares to be sold in accordance with the authorization of the shareholders' meeting resolved upon on 22 May 2019 as well as the issue price (selling price) will be determined by the Executive Board with approval of the Supervisory Board and announced after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange on or around 13 July 2020 and thereafter on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Issue of subordinated mandatory convertible notes

Today, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company further resolved to offer subordinated mandatory convertible notes (the "Notes") of the Company based on the authorization of the shareholders' meeting resolved upon on 11 May 2018 with a maturity of 3 years and in respect of initially approx. 5,604,263 shares of the Company underlying the Notes, corresponding to approximately 5 per cent. of the current share capital of the Company, to institutional investors in a private placement under exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

The Notes will have a principal amount of EUR 100,000 each and will be issued at par with a coupon of between 4.00% and 5.00% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear. The Notes will be mandatorily converted into new or existing ordinary shares of the Company on the maturity date, unless earlier converted at the option of bondholders or the Company or upon the occurrence of specified special events in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The initial conversion price will be set at 12% premium above the issue price (selling price) of the shares determined in the accelerated bookbuilding procedure for the share placement.

It is intended to apply for admission to trading of the Notes on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the market Vienna MTF. The settlement of the Notes is expected to take place on or around 23 July 2020.

This accelerated bookbuilding procedure will be also initiated immediately. The final terms and conditions of the notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the conversion price and the interest rate, will be determined by the Executive Board with approval of the Supervisory Board and will be announced after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Reference shareholder participation

S IMMO AG and Ronny Pecik (CEO, IMMOFINANZ AG) together with his co-investor, indirectly via investment companies, have expressed their intentions to participate in the bookbuilding across both placements with orders in the amount of in aggregate approx. EUR 60 million (S IMMO AG) and approx. EUR 35 million (Ronny Pecik and Co-Investor).

Use of Proceeds

The capital measures shall serve to strengthen the capital structure of the Company and also to strengthen the relevant key figures for the existing issuer rating and bond rating (ISIN XS1935128956) from Standard & Poor's, currently in each case investment grade rating (BBB-, stable outlook).

Due to the mandatory conversion into shares at maturity or during the term and the associated strengthening of the equity base, the Company expects that the rating agency Standard & Poor's will attribute a high equity content to the subordinated mandatory convertible notes.

IMMOFINANZ AG intends to use the net proceeds for refinancing of financial liabilities, capitalise on potential growth opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

The Company agreed to a market-standard lock-up undertaking with the banks accompanying the issue according to which the Company is obliged to refrain from the issue of shares or instruments with conversion rights in shares of the Company against contributions in cash for a period of 90 days. This lock-up undertaking contains market-standard exceptions.

