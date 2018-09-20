Log in
IMMOFINANZ : successful in signing leases for its Polish retail portfolio

0
09/20/2018 | 02:53pm CEST
(20.09.2018) IMMOFINANZ has signed lease agreements for its Polish retail portfolio for a total of 7,500 sqm of space. The signed contracts concern both new tenants who have opened or will open stores in one of IMMOFINANZ's properties and extensions of current leases. IMMOFINANZ is present with both of its retail brands in Poland: VIVO! shopping centers and STOP SHOP retail parks.

Among the 24 contracts that have been signed are those related to new tenants: CCC brand (over 900 sqm), Smyk (over 600 sqm) and Leopark (almost 650 sqm), as well as a new contract with Martes Sport (almost 1,200 sqm).

IMMOFINANZ currently has eleven retail properties in Poland, with a total leasable area of over 147,000 sqm, accounting for 19.3% of the company's standing investment portfolio in the retail sector.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 12:52:01 UTC
