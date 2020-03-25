Log in
Immsi Group: 2019 draft financial statements

03/25/2020 | 08:48am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

IMMSI GROUP: 2019 DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS1

Consolidated net sales 1,590.7 million euro, up 8.6% (1,464.5 €/mln in 2018)

Adjusted Ebitda2 228 million euro, up 6.9% (Ebitda3 222.6 €/mln, the best Ebitda since 2003)

(213.3 €/mln in 2018). Adjusted Ebitda margin 14.3%

Adjusted (Ebit)2 108 million euro, up 7.4%

(Ebit3 95.3 €/mln) (100.6 €/mln in 2018). Adjusted Ebit margin 6.8%

Adjusted profit before tax2 67.5 million euro, up 15.2%

(Profit before tax3 53.4 €/mln) (58.6 €/mln in 2018)

Adjusted net profit including minority interests2 32.9 million euro,

up 29.5% (non-adjusted result3 23 €/mln) (25.4 €/mln in 2018)

Adjusted consolidated net profit2 17.6 million euro, up 36.4%

(consolidated net profit3 7.9 €/mln) (12.9 €/mln in 2018)

Net financial position -796.4 €/mln, an improvement of 55.6 €/mln

from -852 €/mln at 31.12.2018

Capital expenditure 143.6 million euro, up 21.9% (117.8 €/mln in 2018)

* * *

Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of own shares

Mantua, 25 March 2020 - At a meeting today chaired by Roberto Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Immsi S.p.A. (IMS.MI) examined and approved the 2019 draft financial statements.

Immsi Group financial and business performance at 31 December 2019

The Immsi Group is maintaining its strategic focus on geographical expansion consistent with product strategies and with world macro-economic trends. This management model significantly reduces the risks of an excessive concentration of production and sources of income in a single country, and enables the Group to maximise returns in countries with the highest economic growth rates. At the same time, on-going analysis of the latest international trade policies and current socio-political developments confirms that geographical diversification enables the Group to meet the growing demand for quality among all the customers of its subsidiaries without increasing production costs, while simultaneously improving time to market.

  1. The results of operations, equity and financial figures for the year to 31.12.2019 reflect the effects of IFRS 16 on the accounting treatment of operating leases and some non-recurring operations. For the purposes of an uniform comparison with figures at 31.12.2018, which has not been restated in accordance with the new reporting standard, the most significant effects of the standard and of non-recurring operations are highlighted in the comments on the individual items affected.
  2. Amount net of the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations
  3. Amount including the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations

1

Consolidated net sales for the year ended 31 December 2019 totalled 1,590.7 million euro, up by 8.6% from 1,464.5 million euro in 2018.

Immsi Group adjusted consolidated Ebitda4 was 228 million euro (14.3% of net sales), up 6.9%.

Consolidated Ebitda5 amounted to 222.6 million euro, the best figure since 2003, with an increase of 4.4% from 213.3 million euro in 2018. The Ebitda margin was 14% (14.6% at 31 December 2018).

Adjusted consolidated Ebit4 was 108 million euro (6.8% of net sales), up 7.4%.

Consolidated Ebit5 was 95.3 million euro (100.6 million euro at 31 December 2018). The Ebit margin was 6% (6.9% at 31 December 2018).

Adjusted profit before tax4 was 67.5 million euro, up 15.2%.

Profit before tax5 was 53.4 million euro (58.6 million euro at 31 December 2018).

Adjusted net profit including minority interests4 was 32.9 million euro, up 29.5%.

Net profit including minority interests5 was 23 million euro (25.4 million euro at 31 December 2018).

Adjusted consolidated net profit4 was 17.6 million euro, up 36.4%.

Consolidated net profit5 was 7.9 million euro (12.9 million euro at 31 December 2018).

Immsi Group net financial debt at 31 December 2019 (including the negative effects of 23.1 million euro from application of IFRS16, and 9.8 million euro from the interim dividend distributed by Piaggio & C. S.p.A.), was 796.4 million euro, an improvement of 55.6 million euro from 852 million euro at 31 December 2018, mainly as a result of the sale by Immsi S.p.A. of the property in via Abruzzi, Rome (see press release dated 20/12/2019).

Adjusted net financial debt excluding the above effects stood at 826 million euro, an improvement of 26 million euro from 852 million euro at 31 December 2018.

In 2019, Immsi Group capital expenditure amounted to 143.6 million euro, an increase of 21.9% from 117.8 million euro in 2018.

The Group's operations present seasonal variations in sales over the course of the year, especially in the industrial sector.

Performance of the Immsi Group businesses at 31 December 2019

Industrial Sector: Piaggio Group

In 2019, the Piaggio Group reported a significant improvement in performance from the previous year, with progress on all the main earnings indicators, an increase in net profit, higher capital expenditure and a reduction in debt.

At 31 December 2019, Piaggio Group consolidated net sales totalled 1,521.3 million euro (+9.5%); consolidated Ebitda was 227.8 million euro (+12.9%), with an Ebitda margin of 15%, the best result since 2006, when the Group was admitted for trading; Ebit was 104.5 million euro (+12.7%), with an Ebit margin of 6.9%; net profit rose by 29.6% to 46.7 million euro.

Piaggio Group adjusted net financial debt6 at 31 December 2019 was 389.7 million euro, an improvement of 39.5 million euro from debt of 429.2 million euro at 31 December 2018.

  1. Amount net of the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations
  2. Amount including the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations
  3. Adjusted net financial position: Net financial position of the Piaggio Group at 31 December 2019 net of 19 €/mln from application of IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019 and net of 19.7 €/mln as a result of a change in the dividend distribution policy introduced in July 2019.

2

During 2019, the Piaggio Group sold 611,300 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 1.3%.

Naval Sector: Intermarine S.p.A.

In the naval sector, at 31 December 2019 Intermarine S.p.A. reported consolidated net sales of

64.6 million euro, Ebitda of 12.3 million euro (Ebitda margin of 19%); Ebit of 8.8 million euro (Ebit margin 13.6%) and net profit of 4.8 million euro.

Specifically, net sales consisted of 54 million euro in the Military Sector and 10.6 million euro in the Fast Ferries and Yacht division, relating largely to operations at the Messina shipyard and the Marine Systems division.

Real Estate and Holding sector

The Real Estate and Holding sector had net sales of 4.8 million euro at 31 December 2019.

The subsidiary Is Molas S.p.A., which manages the Is Molas Golf Resort project in the province of Cagliari, completed four showhomes and took the remaining 11 villas in the first batch to an advanced unfinished stage, to enable potential clients to select floorings and internal finishes. The company examined the possibility of leasing the showhomes in order to enable end customers, including investors, to become familiar with the product and related services on offer. Commercial operations are underway to identify possible national/international purchasers.

* * *

Immsi S.p.A. parent company

The parent Immsi S.p.A. posted a net profit for the year of approximately 9 million euro (6.7 million euro at 31 December 2018). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring expenses relating to the sale of the property in Via Abruzzi, Rome, net profit would have been 18.5 million euro. The increase from the previous year was largely due to the higher dividends distributed by Piaggio net of value adjustments on equity investments in portfolio.

The net financial position of the parent Immsi S.p.A. at 31 December 2019 reflected cash of

12.5 million euro, an increase of 77.5 million euro from net financial debt at 31 December 2018 (65 million euro); the increase was largely due to the proceeds collected on the sale of the property in Rome and collection of larger dividends from Piaggio.

The Board of Directors will ask the Shareholders' Meeting (to be held on 14 May 2020 on first call and, if required, on 28 May 2020 on second call) to not distribute a dividend for financial year 2019 (a similar proposal was approved for financial year 2018).

* * *

Significant events in and after 31 December 2019

Supplementing the information published above or at the time of approval of the 2019 third- quarter results (directors' meeting of 13 November 2019), this section illustrates key events in and after 2019.

On 18 December 2019, in New Delhi, the Piaggio Group presented the new Ape E-City, the full- electric version of the Piaggio three-wheeler, which marks the Group's entry into the Indian electric commercial vehicle market. The Ape E-City features battery-swap technology, enabling a depleted battery to be replaced in minutes with a charged battery at automated service stations.

3

As announced on 20 December 2019, Immsi S.p.A. completed the sale of the property located in Rome between via Abruzzi 25 and via Sardegna 38/40 for a price of 62.5 million euro.

On 24 January 2020, the Piaggio Group announced the start-up of the production in India of three-wheel vehicles compliant with the new Bharat Stage VI emissions norms, making Piaggio the first three-wheeler maker in the country to have upgraded its entire range to the new standards.

At the international Auto Expo 2020 tradeshow in Delhi, on 10 February 2020 the new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter for the Indian market, was presented. The new model broadens the offer and numeric potential of the range of high-end products, previously represented in India by Vespa and Aprilia SR 150.

On 3 March 2020, Intermarine effected the administrative handover to the Italian Navy of the Tullio Tedeschi high-speed multipurpose patrol boat (UNPAV - Cabrini Class). The boat, which was delivered on schedule, is the second of two UNPAVs commissioned from Intermarine by the Italian Navy in October 2016 for a total of 40 million euro, and was constructed in compliance with the highest quality standards.

In response to the international Covid-19 health emergency, the Piaggio Group immediately took action to implement the limitations decreed by the Italian Government, and also introduced additional limitations in agreement with the unions. Apart from a short interruption so that new sanitary precautions could be implemented in order to safeguard worker safety, production at the Piaggio Group's Italian factories continued until Friday 20 March. The Italian Government Decree of 22 March ordered the closure of non-strategic operations and consequently since Monday 23 March the Group's Italian factories (Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè) are temporarily on stoppage, until 3 April.

* * *

Outlook

In the Industrial Sector, despite an impact on the world economy from the Covid-19 virus at least in the first part of the year, the Piaggio Group is managing the effects on its supply chain without any particular impacts on its production facilities (located in Italy, India and Vietnam), and will continue to take action to strengthen its positioning on the global markets.

Furthermore, considering the product portfolio and its diversified international production and commercial presence, which will enable it to mitigate any negative effects, the Group is committed to:

  • confirming its leadership position on the European two-wheeler market, taking full advantage of the expected recovery by further strengthening its scooter and motorcycle range;
  • maintaining its current positions on the European commercial vehicles market by strengthening the sales network;
  • consolidating its presence in Asia Pacific, by exploring new opportunities in countries in the region, with a particular focus on the premium segment of the market;
  • increasing sales on the Indian scooter market thanks to the Vespa and Aprilia offers;
  • growing the penetration of commercial vehicles in India, in part through the introduction of new engine displacements.

4

From the technological viewpoint, the Piaggio Group will continue research on new solutions to current and future mobility problems, through the work of Piaggio Fast Forward (Boston) and new advances in design at the PADc (Piaggio Advanced Design Center) in Pasadena.

More generally, the Group maintains the commitment that has always characterised its operations to grow productivity once again in 2020, with close attention to cost and investment efficiency, and will carefully monitor the situation in order to take any necessary action to guarantee the satisfaction of all Group stakeholders.

In the Naval Sector (Intermarine S.p.A.), 2020 will see advances in production work on contracts, in order to strengthen the financial consolidation of recent years. In the Defence sector, the company is presenting minesweeper and patrol-boat projects to a number of foreign Navies, and is also monitoring the fleet modernisation requirements of the Italian Navy. The aim is to win new orders that would expand the order book and consequently optimise production capacity over the coming years.

In the Real Estate and Holding Sector, the Is Molas S.p.A. subsidiary is proceeding with commercial activities to identify possible purchasers, in Italy and abroad.

* * *

Non-Financial Disclosure

At today's meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Immsi S.p.A. consolidated Non- Financial Disclosure drawn up pursuant to legislative decree 254/2016, included in the Directors' Report on Operations as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.

* * *

Authorisation for the purchase and sale of own shares

At today's meeting, the Board of Directors also agreed to ask the ordinary session of the shareholders' meeting to renew the authorisation for the purchase and disposal of Immsi own shares granted by the AGM of 14 May 2019, which is due to expire during 2020. The proposal aims to provide the company with a useful strategic investment opportunity for all purposes allowed under current regulations, including the purposes contemplated in art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, hereinafter "MAR") and in the practices allowed under art. 13 MAR, including purchases of own shares for subsequent cancellation, on the terms and conditions that will be approved by the relevant governance bodies.

All information relating to the terms and procedures of the authorisation will be set out in the Report on the purchase and disposal of own shares, which will be made available to shareholders as required by law.

* * *

The manager in charge of preparing the company accounts and documents, Andrea Paroli, certifies, pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation, that the accounting disclosures in this statement correspond to the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and Immsi Group business and financial results. By their nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors.

This press release contains a number of indicators that, though not yet contemplated by the IFRS ("Non-GAAP Measures"), are based on financial measures envisaged by the IFRS. These indicators - presented in order to assist assessment of the Group's business performance - should not be considered as alternatives to those envisaged by the

5

IFRS and are consistent with those in the Immsi Group 2018 Annual Report and quarterly and half-year reports. Furthermore, since determination of such indicators is not specifically regulated by the IFRS, the methods used may not coincide with those adopted by other companies/groups, and consequently the indicators in question may not be comparable. Specifically, the following alternative performance indicators are used:

  • EBITDA: earnings before amortisation and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as reflected in the income statement;
  • Net financial debt: this reflects financial liabilities (current and non-current), less cash and cash equivalents, and other financial receivables (current and non-current). Determination of net financial debt does not include other financial assets and liabilities arising from measurement at fair value of derivatives designated as hedges, fair value adjustments of the related hedged items, related accruals, interest accrued on loans and financial liabilities relating to discontinued operations. The schedules in the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 include a table illustrating the composition of net financial debt. In this regard, in compliance with CESR recommendation of 10 February 2005 "Recommendation for uniform enactment of the European Commission regulation on disclosures", attention is drawn to the fact that the indicator determined as described represents the amount as monitored by Group management and differs with respect to Consob Communication no. 6064293 of 28 July 2006, since it also includes non-current financial receivables.

In preparing the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Immsi Group applied the accounting policies used in preparing the 2018 Annual Report with the exception of adoption as from 1 January 2019 of IFRS 16 governing recognition of operating leases.

Immsi S.p.A. said that the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be available to the public at the company head office, in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/GeneralMeeting/Archive/2020" and section "Investors/FinancialReports/2020") as required by law.

The Immsi Group consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of cash flows, and the Immsi S.p.A. statement of financial position, income statement and statement of cash flows are set out below. At the time of publication of this press release, the audit of the Immsi Group consolidated financial statements, the Immsi S.p.A. separate financial statements and the non-financial disclosure ex 254/2016 at 31 December 2019 had not been completed.

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Andrea Paroli

Director Diego Rancati

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

46100 Mantua (IT)

Tel. +39 02.319612.19

Tel. +39.0376.2541

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it;

E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it

Image Building

Tel. +39 02 89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

In thousands of euro

ASSETS

31 December 2019

31 December 2018

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

848,853

833,805

Property, plant, equipment

337,988

300,860

Investment property

9,203

84,919

Equity investments

8,935

7,962

Other financial assets

3,512

6,029

Tax receivables

14,114

17,399

Deferred tax assets

134,441

126,998

Trade and other receivables

17,232

18,460

- of which vs related parties

81

94

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,374,278

1,396,432

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

33,442

27,434

CURRENT ASSETS

Trade and other receivables

127,196

140,227

- of which vs related parties

2,419

2,507

Tax receivables

20,892

9,946

Inventories

333,204

331,242

Other financial assets

7,430

5,572

Cash and cash equivalents

212,596

200,450

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

701,318

687,437

TOTAL ASSETS

2,109,038

2,111,303

LIABILITIES

31 December 2019

31 December 2018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Group consolidated shareholders' equity

240,430

234,986

Capital and reserves of minorities

133,883

144,389

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

374,313

379,375

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities

550,280

525,858

- of which vs related parties

358

0

Trade and other payables

7,450

7,101

- of which vs related parties

0

0

Provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations

42,606

45,147

Other non-current provisions

13,754

14,030

Deferred tax

18,508

22,598

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

632,598

614,734

LIABILITIES ON DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

6,006

0

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities

469,865

538,929

- of which vs related parties

270

9

Trade payables

535,336

492,553

- of which vs related parties

6,101

7,424

Income tax liabilities

18,577

16,160

Other payables

49,390

49,382

- of which vs related parties

12

36

Current portion of other non-current provisions

22,953

20,170

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,096,121

1,117,194

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,109,038

2,111,303

7

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

In thousands of euro

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Net sales

1,590,735

1,464,533

- of which vs related parties

112

2,772

Cost of materials

936,495

843,470

- of which vs related parties

14,377

20,026

Cost of services and use of third-party assets

273,073

257,116

- of which vs related parties

443

908

Employee expense

248,165

237,496

Depreciation and impairment property, plant and equipment

52,407

42,379

Goodwill impairment

0

0

Amortisation and impairment intangible assets with finite life

74,986

70,329

Other operating income

128,995

117,678

- of which vs related parties

346

343

Impairment reversals (losses) net of trade and other receivables

(2,830)

(2,301)

Other operating expense

36,518

28,519

- of which vs related parties

2

79

EBIT

95,256

100,601

Results of associates

919

474

Finance income

15,814

23,402

Finance costs

58,543

65,919

- of which vs related parties

50

104

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

53,446

58,558

Income tax

30,472

33,146

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

22,974

25,412

Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations

0

0

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD INCLUDING MINORITY INTERESTS

22,974

25,412

Minority interests

15,085

12,549

GROUP PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

7,889

12,863

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Amounts in euro

From continuing and discontinued operations:

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Basic

0.023

0.038

Diluted

0.023

0.038

From continuing operations:

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Basic

0.023

0.038

Diluted

0.023

0.038

Average number of shares:

340,530,000

340,530,000

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

In thousands of euro

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Operating assets

Profit before tax

53,446

58,558

Depreciation of tangible assets (including investment property)

50,113

41,757

Amortisation of intangible assets

72,647

67,898

Provision for risks, severance liabilities and similar obligations

21,955

25,693

Impairment losses / (Reversals of impairment losses to fair value )

8,413

6,593

Losses / (Gains) on the sale of tangible assets (including investment property)

12,169

114

Finance income

(3,918)

(8,099)

Dividend income

(111)

(8)

Finance costs

46,561

50,812

Amortisation of public grants

(6,075)

(6,052)

Share of pre-tax results of associates (and other equity-accounted companies)

(919)

(474)

Change in working capital:

(Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

22,706

(3,725)

(Increase) / Decrease in inventories

(1,962)

(22,058)

Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

41,985

3,479

(Increase) / Decrease in contract work in progress

(11,158)

11,673

Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for risks

(10,487)

(14,280)

Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations

(11,548)

(12,378)

Other movements

(8,571)

3,265

Cash generated by operating activities

275,246

202,768

Interest expense paid

(47,657)

(43,802)

Tax paid

(34,183)

(27,311)

Cash flow relating to operating activities

193,406

131,655

Investing activities

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents

(212)

(1,537)

Investment in tangible assets (including investment property)

(53,653)

(39,594)

Sale price or redemption value of tangible assets (including investment property)

62,679

1,064

Investment in intangible assets

(89,924)

(78,150)

Sale price or redemption value of intangible assets

66

72

Sale price of non-consolidated equity investments

0

2

Purchase financial assets

(2,120)

(14)

Sale price of financial assets

1,136

0

Interest collected

3,366

606

Sale price of discontinued operations

(6)

0

Other cash flows on discontinued operations

(59)

(251)

Public grants collected

3,143

2,863

Dividends from equity investments

111

8

Cash flow relating to investing activities

(75,473)

(114,931)

Financing activities

Loans received

85,412

528,903

Outflow for loan repayments

(162,167)

(473,939)

Loans for rights of use

2,591

0

Repayment of finance leases

(1,257)

(1,145)

Reimbursement of rights of use

(1,539)

0

Outflow for dividends paid to Minority Shareholders

(25,802)

(9,835)

Cash flow relating to financing activities

(102,762)

43,984

Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

15,171

60,708

Opening balance

195,968

135,258

Exchange differences

916

2

Closing balance

212,055

195,968

9

IMMSI S.p.A. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of euro

ASSETS

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

1

0

Property, plant, equipment

1,392

238

Investment property

0

74,650

Investments in subsidiaries and associates

302,431

307,331

Other financial assets

291,502

260,580

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

291,502

260,580

Tax receivables

0

0

Deferred tax assets

0

0

Trade and other receivables

13,254

12,726

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

12,823

12,720

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

608,580

655,525

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

0

0

CURRENT ASSETS

Trade and other receivables

6,318

8,647

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

4,654

8,386

Tax receivables

211

268

Inventories

0

0

Contract work in progress

0

0

Other financial assets

4,886

2,767

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

1,245

0

Cash and cash equivalents

14,444

2,865

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

25,859

14,547

TOTAL ASSETS

634,438

670,072

LIABILITIES

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

178,464

178,464

Reserves and retained earnings

183,680

176,073

Profit (loss) for the period

8,994

6,746

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

371,138

361,283

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities

43,184

0

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

202

0

Trade and other payables

13

162

Provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations

380

333

Other non-current provisions

0

0

Deferred tax

10,395

19,447

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

53,973

19,942

LIABILITIES ON DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

0

0

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities

201,131

282,689

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

158

0

Trade payables

3,427

2,118

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

813

605

Income tax liabilities

2,983

576

Other payables

1,787

3,463

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

176

2,002

Current portion of other non-current provisions

0

0

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

209,328

288,846

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

634,438

670,071

10

Immsi S.p.A. Income Statement

In thousands of euro

2019

2018

Finance income

38,126

27,126

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

37,875

27,030

Finance costs

(18,791)

(19,768)

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

(7,956)

(9,540)

Results of associates

0

0

Operating income

4,564

4,516

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

2,350

2,358

Cost of materials

(20)

(29)

Cost of services and use of third-party assets

(3,234)

(3,521)

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

(208)

(384)

Employee expense

(1,134)

(1,137)

Depreciation tangible assets

(403)

(50)

Goodwill amortisation

0

0

Amortisation intangible assets with finite life

0

0

Other operating income

124

217

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

80

85

Impairment reversals (losses) net of trade and other receivables

Other operating expense

(14,357)

(752)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

4,873

6,602

Income tax

4,120

143

- of which vs related parties and intragroup

0

0

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

8,994

6,745

Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations

0

0

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

8,994

6,745

11

Immsi S.p.A. Statement of Cash Flows

In thousands of euro

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Operating assets

Profit before tax

4,874

6,602

Depreciation tangible assets

403

50

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

-

Provision for risks, severance liabilities and similar obligations

65

65

Impairment losses / (Reversals)

7,900

3,000

Losses / (Gains) on sale of tangible assets (including investment property.)

12,172

(23)

Losses / (Gains) on sale of securities

-

Finance income

(12,123)

(10,762)

Dividend income

(26,003)

(9,863)

Finance costs

10,891

10,268

Change in working capital

(Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

4,314

2,889

Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

(515)

3,090

Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations

(18)

(46)

Other movements

6,686

10,853

Cash generated by operating activities

8,646

16,123

Finance costs paid

(9,252)

(9,537)

Tax paid

(126)

(74)

Cash flow relating to operating activities

(732)

6,512

Investing activities

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents

(3,000)

-

Investment in tangible assets (including investment property)

(215)

(780)

Sale price or redemption value of tangible assets (including investment property)

62,500

37

Investment in intangible assets

(1)

-

Loans given and interest accrued

(37,682)

(23,150)

Reimbursement of loans granted and interest accrued

3,000

-

Purchase financial assets

-

(13)

Finance income collected

80

94

Dividends from equity investments

26,003

9,863

Cash flow relating to investing activities

50,685

(13,949)

Financing activities

Loans received

24,993

47,500

Loans for rights of use

2,109

-

Outflow for loan repayments

(60,607)

(43,089)

Reimbursement of rights of use

(1,264)

-

Outflow for dividends paid

-

Cash flow relating to financing activities

(34,769)

4,411

Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

15,184

(3,026)

Opening balance

(1,263)

1,763

Exchange differences

-

-

Closing balance

13,921

(1,263)

12

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 12:47:06 UTC
