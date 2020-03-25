Immsi Group: 2019 draft financial statements

Adjusted profit before tax2 67.5 million euro, up 15.2%
(Profit before tax3 53.4 €/mln) (58.6 €/mln in 2018)
Adjusted net profit including minority interests2 32.9 million euro,
up 29.5% (non-adjusted result3 23 €/mln) (25.4 €/mln in 2018)
Adjusted consolidated net profit2 17.6 million euro, up 36.4%
(consolidated net profit3 7.9 €/mln) (12.9 €/mln in 2018)
Net financial position -796.4 €/mln, an improvement of 55.6 €/mln
from -852 €/mln at 31.12.2018
Capital expenditure 143.6 million euro, up 21.9% (117.8 €/mln in 2018)
Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of own shares
Mantua, 25 March 2020 - At a meeting today chaired by Roberto Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Immsi S.p.A. (IMS.MI) examined and approved the 2019 draft financial statements.
Immsi Group financial and business performance at 31 December 2019
The Immsi Group is maintaining its strategic focus on geographical expansion consistent with product strategies and with world macro-economic trends. This management model significantly reduces the risks of an excessive concentration of production and sources of income in a single country, and enables the Group to maximise returns in countries with the highest economic growth rates. At the same time, on-going analysis of the latest international trade policies and current socio-political developments confirms that geographical diversification enables the Group to meet the growing demand for quality among all the customers of its subsidiaries without increasing production costs, while simultaneously improving time to market.
The results of operations, equity and financial figures for the year to 31.12.2019 reflect the effects of IFRS 16 on the accounting treatment of operating leases and some non-recurring operations. For the purposes of an uniform comparison with figures at 31.12.2018, which has not been restated in accordance with the new reporting standard, the most significant effects of the standard and of non-recurring operations are highlighted in the comments on the individual items affected.
Amount net of the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations
Amount including the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations
Consolidated net sales for the year ended 31 December 2019 totalled 1,590.7 million euro, up by 8.6% from 1,464.5 million euro in 2018.
Immsi Group adjusted consolidated Ebitda4 was 228 million euro (14.3% of net sales), up 6.9%.
Consolidated Ebitda5amounted to 222.6 million euro, the best figure since 2003, with an increase of 4.4% from 213.3 million euro in 2018. The Ebitda margin was 14% (14.6% at 31 December 2018).
Adjusted consolidated Ebit4 was 108 million euro (6.8% of net sales), up 7.4%.
Consolidated Ebit5 was 95.3 million euro (100.6 million euro at 31 December 2018). The Ebit margin was 6% (6.9% at 31 December 2018).
Adjusted profit before tax4 was 67.5 million euro, up 15.2%.
Profit before tax5was 53.4 million euro (58.6 million euro at 31 December 2018).
Adjusted net profit including minority interests4 was 32.9 million euro, up 29.5%.
Net profit including minority interests5was 23 million euro (25.4 million euro at 31 December 2018).
Adjusted consolidated net profit4 was 17.6 million euro, up 36.4%.
Consolidated net profit5 was 7.9 million euro (12.9 million euro at 31 December 2018).
Immsi Group net financial debt at 31 December 2019 (including the negative effects of 23.1 million euro from application of IFRS16, and 9.8 million euro from the interim dividend distributed by Piaggio & C. S.p.A.), was 796.4 million euro, an improvement of 55.6 million euro from 852 million euro at 31 December 2018, mainly as a result of the sale by Immsi S.p.A. of the property in via Abruzzi, Rome (see press release dated 20/12/2019).
Adjusted net financial debt excluding the above effects stood at 826 million euro, an improvement of 26 million euro from 852 million euro at 31 December 2018.
In 2019, Immsi Group capital expenditure amounted to 143.6 million euro, an increase of 21.9% from 117.8 million euro in 2018.
The Group's operations present seasonal variations in sales over the course of the year, especially in the industrial sector.
Performance of the Immsi Group businesses at 31 December 2019
Industrial Sector: Piaggio Group
In 2019, the Piaggio Group reported a significant improvement in performance from the previous year, with progress on all the main earnings indicators, an increase in net profit, higher capital expenditure and a reduction in debt.
At 31 December 2019, Piaggio Group consolidated net sales totalled 1,521.3 million euro (+9.5%); consolidated Ebitda was 227.8 million euro (+12.9%), with an Ebitda margin of 15%, the best result since 2006, when the Group was admitted for trading; Ebit was 104.5 million euro (+12.7%), with an Ebit margin of 6.9%; net profit rose by 29.6% to 46.7 million euro.
Piaggio Group adjusted net financial debt6 at 31 December 2019 was 389.7 million euro, an improvement of 39.5 million euro from debt of 429.2 million euro at 31 December 2018.
Amount net of the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations
Amount including the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations
Adjusted net financial position: Net financial position of the Piaggio Group at 31 December 2019 net of 19 €/mln from application of IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019 and net of 19.7 €/mln as a result of a change in the dividend distribution policy introduced in July 2019.
During 2019, the Piaggio Group sold 611,300 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 1.3%.
Naval Sector: Intermarine S.p.A.
In the naval sector, at 31 December 2019 Intermarine S.p.A. reported consolidated net sales of
64.6 million euro, Ebitda of 12.3 million euro (Ebitda margin of 19%); Ebit of 8.8 million euro (Ebit margin 13.6%) and net profit of 4.8 million euro.
Specifically, net sales consisted of 54 million euro in the Military Sector and 10.6 million euro in the Fast Ferries and Yacht division, relating largely to operations at the Messina shipyard and the Marine Systems division.
Real Estate and Holding sector
The Real Estate and Holding sector had net sales of 4.8 million euro at 31 December 2019.
The subsidiary Is Molas S.p.A., which manages the Is Molas Golf Resort project in the province of Cagliari, completed four showhomes and took the remaining 11 villas in the first batch to an advanced unfinished stage, to enable potential clients to select floorings and internal finishes. The company examined the possibility of leasing the showhomes in order to enable end customers, including investors, to become familiar with the product and related services on offer. Commercial operations are underway to identify possible national/international purchasers.
Immsi S.p.A. parent company
The parent Immsi S.p.A. posted a net profit for the year of approximately 9 million euro (6.7 million euro at 31 December 2018). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring expenses relating to the sale of the property in Via Abruzzi, Rome, net profit would have been 18.5 million euro. The increase from the previous year was largely due to the higher dividends distributed by Piaggio net of value adjustments on equity investments in portfolio.
The net financial position of the parent Immsi S.p.A. at 31 December 2019 reflected cash of
12.5 million euro, an increase of 77.5 million euro from net financial debt at 31 December 2018 (65 million euro); the increase was largely due to the proceeds collected on the sale of the property in Rome and collection of larger dividends from Piaggio.
The Board of Directors will ask the Shareholders' Meeting (to be held on 14 May 2020 on first call and, if required, on 28 May 2020 on second call) to not distribute a dividend for financial year 2019 (a similar proposal was approved for financial year 2018).
Significant events in and after 31 December 2019
Supplementing the information published above or at the time of approval of the 2019 third- quarter results (directors' meeting of 13 November 2019), this section illustrates key events in and after 2019.
On 18 December 2019, in New Delhi, the Piaggio Group presented the new Ape E-City, the full- electric version of the Piaggio three-wheeler, which marks the Group's entry into the Indian electric commercial vehicle market. The Ape E-City features battery-swap technology, enabling a depleted battery to be replaced in minutes with a charged battery at automated service stations.
As announced on 20 December 2019, Immsi S.p.A. completed the sale of the property located in Rome between via Abruzzi 25 and via Sardegna 38/40 for a price of 62.5 million euro.
On 24 January 2020, the Piaggio Group announced the start-up of the production in India of three-wheel vehicles compliant with the new Bharat Stage VI emissions norms, making Piaggio the first three-wheeler maker in the country to have upgraded its entire range to the new standards.
At the international Auto Expo 2020 tradeshow in Delhi, on 10 February 2020 the new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter for the Indian market, was presented. The new model broadens the offer and numeric potential of the range of high-end products, previously represented in India by Vespa and Aprilia SR 150.
On 3 March 2020, Intermarine effected the administrative handover to the Italian Navy of the Tullio Tedeschi high-speed multipurpose patrol boat (UNPAV - Cabrini Class). The boat, which was delivered on schedule, is the second of two UNPAVs commissioned from Intermarine by the Italian Navy in October 2016 for a total of 40 million euro, and was constructed in compliance with the highest quality standards.
In response to the international Covid-19 health emergency, the Piaggio Group immediately took action to implement the limitations decreed by the Italian Government, and also introduced additional limitations in agreement with the unions. Apart from a short interruption so that new sanitary precautions could be implemented in order to safeguard worker safety, production at the Piaggio Group's Italian factories continued until Friday 20 March. The Italian Government Decree of 22 March ordered the closure of non-strategic operations and consequently since Monday 23 March the Group's Italian factories (Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè) are temporarily on stoppage, until 3 April.
Outlook
In the Industrial Sector, despite an impact on the world economy from the Covid-19 virus at least in the first part of the year, the Piaggio Group is managing the effects on its supply chain without any particular impacts on its production facilities (located in Italy, India and Vietnam), and will continue to take action to strengthen its positioning on the global markets.
Furthermore, considering the product portfolio and its diversified international production and commercial presence, which will enable it to mitigate any negative effects, the Group is committed to:
confirming its leadership position on the European two-wheeler market, taking full advantage of the expected recovery by further strengthening its scooter and motorcycle range;
maintaining its current positions on the European commercial vehicles market by strengthening the sales network;
consolidating its presence in Asia Pacific, by exploring new opportunities in countries in the region, with a particular focus on the premium segment of the market;
increasing sales on the Indian scooter market thanks to the Vespa and Aprilia offers;
growing the penetration of commercial vehicles in India, in part through the introduction of new engine displacements.
From the technological viewpoint, the Piaggio Group will continue research on new solutions to current and future mobility problems, through the work of Piaggio Fast Forward (Boston) and new advances in design at the PADc (Piaggio Advanced Design Center) in Pasadena.
More generally, the Group maintains the commitment that has always characterised its operations to grow productivity once again in 2020, with close attention to cost and investment efficiency, and will carefully monitor the situation in order to take any necessary action to guarantee the satisfaction of all Group stakeholders.
In the Naval Sector (Intermarine S.p.A.), 2020 will see advances in production work on contracts, in order to strengthen the financial consolidation of recent years. In the Defence sector, the company is presenting minesweeper and patrol-boat projects to a number of foreign Navies, and is also monitoring the fleet modernisation requirements of the Italian Navy. The aim is to win new orders that would expand the order book and consequently optimise production capacity over the coming years.
In the Real Estate and Holding Sector, the Is Molas S.p.A. subsidiary is proceeding with commercial activities to identify possible purchasers, in Italy and abroad.
Non-Financial Disclosure
At today's meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Immsi S.p.A. consolidated Non- Financial Disclosure drawn up pursuant to legislative decree 254/2016, included in the Directors' Report on Operations as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Authorisation for the purchase and sale of own shares
At today's meeting, the Board of Directors also agreed to ask the ordinary session of the shareholders' meeting to renew the authorisation for the purchase and disposal of Immsi own shares granted by the AGM of 14 May 2019, which is due to expire during 2020. The proposal aims to provide the company with a useful strategic investment opportunity for all purposes allowed under current regulations, including the purposes contemplated in art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, hereinafter "MAR") and in the practices allowed under art. 13 MAR, including purchases of own shares for subsequent cancellation, on the terms and conditions that will be approved by the relevant governance bodies.
All information relating to the terms and procedures of the authorisation will be set out in the Report on the purchase and disposal of own shares, which will be made available to shareholders as required by law.
The manager in charge of preparing the company accounts and documents, Andrea Paroli, certifies, pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation, that the accounting disclosures in this statement correspond to the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and Immsi Group business and financial results. By their nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors.
This press release contains a number of indicators that, though not yet contemplated by the IFRS ("Non-GAAP Measures"), are based on financial measures envisaged by the IFRS. These indicators - presented in order to assist assessment of the Group's business performance - should not be considered as alternatives to those envisaged by the
IFRS and are consistent with those in the Immsi Group 2018 Annual Report and quarterly and half-year reports. Furthermore, since determination of such indicators is not specifically regulated by the IFRS, the methods used may not coincide with those adopted by other companies/groups, and consequently the indicators in question may not be comparable. Specifically, the following alternative performance indicators are used:
EBITDA: earnings before amortisation and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as reflected in the income statement;
Net financial debt: this reflects financial liabilities (current and non-current), less cash and cash equivalents, and other financial receivables (current and non-current). Determination of net financial debt does not include other financial assets and liabilities arising from measurement at fair value of derivatives designated as hedges, fair value adjustments of the related hedged items, related accruals, interest accrued on loans and financial liabilities relating to discontinued operations. The schedules in the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 include a table illustrating the composition of net financial debt. In this regard, in compliance with CESR recommendation of 10 February 2005 "Recommendation for uniform enactment of the European Commission regulation on disclosures", attention is drawn to the fact that the indicator determined as described represents the amount as monitored by Group management and differs with respect to Consob Communication no. 6064293 of 28 July 2006, since it also includes non-current financial receivables.
In preparing the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Immsi Group applied the accounting policies used in preparing the 2018 Annual Report with the exception of adoption as from 1 January 2019 of IFRS 16 governing recognition of operating leases.
Immsi S.p.A. said that the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be available to the public at the company head office, in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/GeneralMeeting/Archive/2020" and section "Investors/FinancialReports/2020") as required by law.
The Immsi Group consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of cash flows, and the Immsi S.p.A. statement of financial position, income statement and statement of cash flows are set out below. At the time of publication of this press release, the audit of the Immsi Group consolidated financial statements, the Immsi S.p.A. separate financial statements and the non-financial disclosure ex 254/2016 at 31 December 2019 had not been completed.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
In thousands of euro
ASSETS
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
848,853
833,805
Property, plant, equipment
337,988
300,860
Investment property
9,203
84,919
Equity investments
8,935
7,962
Other financial assets
3,512
6,029
Tax receivables
14,114
17,399
Deferred tax assets
134,441
126,998
Trade and other receivables
17,232
18,460
- of which vs related parties
81
94
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
1,374,278
1,396,432
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
33,442
27,434
CURRENT ASSETS
Trade and other receivables
127,196
140,227
- of which vs related parties
2,419
2,507
Tax receivables
20,892
9,946
Inventories
333,204
331,242
Other financial assets
7,430
5,572
Cash and cash equivalents
212,596
200,450
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
701,318
687,437
TOTAL ASSETS
2,109,038
2,111,303
LIABILITIES
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Group consolidated shareholders' equity
240,430
234,986
Capital and reserves of minorities
133,883
144,389
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
374,313
379,375
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
550,280
525,858
- of which vs related parties
358
0
Trade and other payables
7,450
7,101
- of which vs related parties
0
0
Provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations
42,606
45,147
Other non-current provisions
13,754
14,030
Deferred tax
18,508
22,598
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
632,598
614,734
LIABILITIES ON DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
6,006
0
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
469,865
538,929
- of which vs related parties
270
9
Trade payables
535,336
492,553
- of which vs related parties
6,101
7,424
Income tax liabilities
18,577
16,160
Other payables
49,390
49,382
- of which vs related parties
12
36
Current portion of other non-current provisions
22,953
20,170
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,096,121
1,117,194
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,109,038
2,111,303
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
In thousands of euro
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Net sales
1,590,735
1,464,533
- of which vs related parties
112
2,772
Cost of materials
936,495
843,470
- of which vs related parties
14,377
20,026
Cost of services and use of third-party assets
273,073
257,116
- of which vs related parties
443
908
Employee expense
248,165
237,496
Depreciation and impairment property, plant and equipment
52,407
42,379
Goodwill impairment
0
0
Amortisation and impairment intangible assets with finite life
74,986
70,329
Other operating income
128,995
117,678
- of which vs related parties
346
343
Impairment reversals (losses) net of trade and other receivables
(2,830)
(2,301)
Other operating expense
36,518
28,519
- of which vs related parties
2
79
EBIT
95,256
100,601
Results of associates
919
474
Finance income
15,814
23,402
Finance costs
58,543
65,919
- of which vs related parties
50
104
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
53,446
58,558
Income tax
30,472
33,146
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
22,974
25,412
Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations
0
0
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD INCLUDING MINORITY INTERESTS
22,974
25,412
Minority interests
15,085
12,549
GROUP PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
7,889
12,863
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Amounts in euro
From continuing and discontinued operations:
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Basic
0.023
0.038
Diluted
0.023
0.038
From continuing operations:
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Basic
0.023
0.038
Diluted
0.023
0.038
Average number of shares:
340,530,000
340,530,000
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
In thousands of euro
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Operating assets
Profit before tax
53,446
58,558
Depreciation of tangible assets (including investment property)
50,113
41,757
Amortisation of intangible assets
72,647
67,898
Provision for risks, severance liabilities and similar obligations
21,955
25,693
Impairment losses / (Reversals of impairment losses to fair value )
8,413
6,593
Losses / (Gains) on the sale of tangible assets (including investment property)
12,169
114
Finance income
(3,918)
(8,099)
Dividend income
(111)
(8)
Finance costs
46,561
50,812
Amortisation of public grants
(6,075)
(6,052)
Share of pre-tax results of associates (and other equity-accounted companies)
(919)
(474)
Change in working capital:
(Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables
22,706
(3,725)
(Increase) / Decrease in inventories
(1,962)
(22,058)
Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables
41,985
3,479
(Increase) / Decrease in contract work in progress
(11,158)
11,673
Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for risks
(10,487)
(14,280)
Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations
(11,548)
(12,378)
Other movements
(8,571)
3,265
Cash generated by operating activities
275,246
202,768
Interest expense paid
(47,657)
(43,802)
Tax paid
(34,183)
(27,311)
Cash flow relating to operating activities
193,406
131,655
Investing activities
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents
(212)
(1,537)
Investment in tangible assets (including investment property)
(53,653)
(39,594)
Sale price or redemption value of tangible assets (including investment property)
62,679
1,064
Investment in intangible assets
(89,924)
(78,150)
Sale price or redemption value of intangible assets
66
72
Sale price of non-consolidated equity investments
0
2
Purchase financial assets
(2,120)
(14)
Sale price of financial assets
1,136
0
Interest collected
3,366
606
Sale price of discontinued operations
(6)
0
Other cash flows on discontinued operations
(59)
(251)
Public grants collected
3,143
2,863
Dividends from equity investments
111
8
Cash flow relating to investing activities
(75,473)
(114,931)
Financing activities
Loans received
85,412
528,903
Outflow for loan repayments
(162,167)
(473,939)
Loans for rights of use
2,591
0
Repayment of finance leases
(1,257)
(1,145)
Reimbursement of rights of use
(1,539)
0
Outflow for dividends paid to Minority Shareholders
(25,802)
(9,835)
Cash flow relating to financing activities
(102,762)
43,984
Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
15,171
60,708
Opening balance
195,968
135,258
Exchange differences
916
2
Closing balance
212,055
195,968
IMMSI S.p.A. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In thousands of euro
ASSETS
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
1
0
Property, plant, equipment
1,392
238
Investment property
0
74,650
Investments in subsidiaries and associates
302,431
307,331
Other financial assets
291,502
260,580
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
291,502
260,580
Tax receivables
0
0
Deferred tax assets
0
0
Trade and other receivables
13,254
12,726
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
12,823
12,720
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
608,580
655,525
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
0
0
CURRENT ASSETS
Trade and other receivables
6,318
8,647
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
4,654
8,386
Tax receivables
211
268
Inventories
0
0
Contract work in progress
0
0
Other financial assets
4,886
2,767
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
1,245
0
Cash and cash equivalents
14,444
2,865
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
25,859
14,547
TOTAL ASSETS
634,438
670,072
LIABILITIES
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
178,464
178,464
Reserves and retained earnings
183,680
176,073
Profit (loss) for the period
8,994
6,746
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
371,138
361,283
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
43,184
0
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
202
0
Trade and other payables
13
162
Provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations
380
333
Other non-current provisions
0
0
Deferred tax
10,395
19,447
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
53,973
19,942
LIABILITIES ON DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
0
0
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
201,131
282,689
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
158
0
Trade payables
3,427
2,118
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
813
605
Income tax liabilities
2,983
576
Other payables
1,787
3,463
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
176
2,002
Current portion of other non-current provisions
0
0
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
209,328
288,846
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
634,438
670,071
Immsi S.p.A. Income Statement
In thousands of euro
2019
2018
Finance income
38,126
27,126
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
37,875
27,030
Finance costs
(18,791)
(19,768)
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
(7,956)
(9,540)
Results of associates
0
0
Operating income
4,564
4,516
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
2,350
2,358
Cost of materials
(20)
(29)
Cost of services and use of third-party assets
(3,234)
(3,521)
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
(208)
(384)
Employee expense
(1,134)
(1,137)
Depreciation tangible assets
(403)
(50)
Goodwill amortisation
0
0
Amortisation intangible assets with finite life
0
0
Other operating income
124
217
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
80
85
Impairment reversals (losses) net of trade and other receivables
Other operating expense
(14,357)
(752)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
4,873
6,602
Income tax
4,120
143
- of which vs related parties and intragroup
0
0
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
8,994
6,745
Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations
0
0
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
8,994
6,745
Immsi S.p.A. Statement of Cash Flows
In thousands of euro
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Operating assets
Profit before tax
4,874
6,602
Depreciation tangible assets
403
50
Amortisation of intangible assets
-
-
Provision for risks, severance liabilities and similar obligations
65
65
Impairment losses / (Reversals)
7,900
3,000
Losses / (Gains) on sale of tangible assets (including investment property.)
12,172
(23)
Losses / (Gains) on sale of securities
-
Finance income
(12,123)
(10,762)
Dividend income
(26,003)
(9,863)
Finance costs
10,891
10,268
Change in working capital
(Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables
4,314
2,889
Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables
(515)
3,090
Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations
(18)
(46)
Other movements
6,686
10,853
Cash generated by operating activities
8,646
16,123
Finance costs paid
(9,252)
(9,537)
Tax paid
(126)
(74)
Cash flow relating to operating activities
(732)
6,512
Investing activities
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents
(3,000)
-
Investment in tangible assets (including investment property)
(215)
(780)
Sale price or redemption value of tangible assets (including investment property)
62,500
37
Investment in intangible assets
(1)
-
Loans given and interest accrued
(37,682)
(23,150)
Reimbursement of loans granted and interest accrued
3,000
-
Purchase financial assets
-
(13)
Finance income collected
80
94
Dividends from equity investments
26,003
9,863
Cash flow relating to investing activities
50,685
(13,949)
Financing activities
Loans received
24,993
47,500
Loans for rights of use
2,109
-
Outflow for loan repayments
(60,607)
(43,089)
Reimbursement of rights of use
(1,264)
-
Outflow for dividends paid
-
Cash flow relating to financing activities
(34,769)
4,411
Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents