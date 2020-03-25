Immsi Group: 2019 draft financial statements 0 03/25/2020 | 08:48am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE IMMSI GROUP: 2019 DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS1 Consolidated net sales 1,590.7 million euro, up 8.6% (1,464.5 €/mln in 2018) Adjusted Ebitda2 228 million euro, up 6.9% (Ebitda3 222.6 €/mln, the best Ebitda since 2003) (213.3 €/mln in 2018). Adjusted Ebitda margin 14.3% Adjusted (Ebit)2 108 million euro, up 7.4% (Ebit3 95.3 €/mln) (100.6 €/mln in 2018). Adjusted Ebit margin 6.8% Adjusted profit before tax2 67.5 million euro, up 15.2% (Profit before tax3 53.4 €/mln) (58.6 €/mln in 2018) Adjusted net profit including minority interests2 32.9 million euro, up 29.5% (non-adjusted result3 23 €/mln) (25.4 €/mln in 2018) Adjusted consolidated net profit2 17.6 million euro, up 36.4% (consolidated net profit3 7.9 €/mln) (12.9 €/mln in 2018) Net financial position -796.4 €/mln, an improvement of 55.6 €/mln from -852 €/mln at 31.12.2018 Capital expenditure 143.6 million euro, up 21.9% (117.8 €/mln in 2018) * * * Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of own shares Mantua, 25 March 2020 - At a meeting today chaired by Roberto Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Immsi S.p.A. (IMS.MI) examined and approved the 2019 draft financial statements. Immsi Group financial and business performance at 31 December 2019 The Immsi Group is maintaining its strategic focus on geographical expansion consistent with product strategies and with world macro-economic trends. This management model significantly reduces the risks of an excessive concentration of production and sources of income in a single country, and enables the Group to maximise returns in countries with the highest economic growth rates. At the same time, on-going analysis of the latest international trade policies and current socio-political developments confirms that geographical diversification enables the Group to meet the growing demand for quality among all the customers of its subsidiaries without increasing production costs, while simultaneously improving time to market. The results of operations, equity and financial figures for the year to 31.12.2019 reflect the effects of IFRS 16 on the accounting treatment of operating leases and some non-recurring operations. For the purposes of an uniform comparison with figures at 31.12.2018, which has not been restated in accordance with the new reporting standard, the most significant effects of the standard and of non-recurring operations are highlighted in the comments on the individual items affected. Amount net of the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations Amount including the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations 1 Consolidated net sales for the year ended 31 December 2019 totalled 1,590.7 million euro, up by 8.6% from 1,464.5 million euro in 2018. Immsi Group adjusted consolidated Ebitda4 was 228 million euro (14.3% of net sales), up 6.9%. Consolidated Ebitda5 amounted to 222.6 million euro, the best figure since 2003, with an increase of 4.4% from 213.3 million euro in 2018. The Ebitda margin was 14% (14.6% at 31 December 2018). Adjusted consolidated Ebit4 was 108 million euro (6.8% of net sales), up 7.4%. Consolidated Ebit5 was 95.3 million euro (100.6 million euro at 31 December 2018). The Ebit margin was 6% (6.9% at 31 December 2018). Adjusted profit before tax4 was 67.5 million euro, up 15.2%. Profit before tax5 was 53.4 million euro (58.6 million euro at 31 December 2018). Adjusted net profit including minority interests4 was 32.9 million euro, up 29.5%. Net profit including minority interests5 was 23 million euro (25.4 million euro at 31 December 2018). Adjusted consolidated net profit4 was 17.6 million euro, up 36.4%. Consolidated net profit5 was 7.9 million euro (12.9 million euro at 31 December 2018). Immsi Group net financial debt at 31 December 2019 (including the negative effects of 23.1 million euro from application of IFRS16, and 9.8 million euro from the interim dividend distributed by Piaggio & C. S.p.A.), was 796.4 million euro, an improvement of 55.6 million euro from 852 million euro at 31 December 2018, mainly as a result of the sale by Immsi S.p.A. of the property in via Abruzzi, Rome (see press release dated 20/12/2019). Adjusted net financial debt excluding the above effects stood at 826 million euro, an improvement of 26 million euro from 852 million euro at 31 December 2018. In 2019, Immsi Group capital expenditure amounted to 143.6 million euro, an increase of 21.9% from 117.8 million euro in 2018. The Group's operations present seasonal variations in sales over the course of the year, especially in the industrial sector. Performance of the Immsi Group businesses at 31 December 2019 Industrial Sector: Piaggio Group In 2019, the Piaggio Group reported a significant improvement in performance from the previous year, with progress on all the main earnings indicators, an increase in net profit, higher capital expenditure and a reduction in debt. At 31 December 2019, Piaggio Group consolidated net sales totalled 1,521.3 million euro (+9.5%); consolidated Ebitda was 227.8 million euro (+12.9%), with an Ebitda margin of 15%, the best result since 2006, when the Group was admitted for trading; Ebit was 104.5 million euro (+12.7%), with an Ebit margin of 6.9%; net profit rose by 29.6% to 46.7 million euro. Piaggio Group adjusted net financial debt6 at 31 December 2019 was 389.7 million euro, an improvement of 39.5 million euro from debt of 429.2 million euro at 31 December 2018. Amount net of the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations Amount including the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring operations Adjusted net financial position: Net financial position of the Piaggio Group at 31 December 2019 net of 19 €/mln from application of IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019 and net of 19.7 €/mln as a result of a change in the dividend distribution policy introduced in July 2019. 2 During 2019, the Piaggio Group sold 611,300 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 1.3%. Naval Sector: Intermarine S.p.A. In the naval sector, at 31 December 2019 Intermarine S.p.A. reported consolidated net sales of 64.6 million euro, Ebitda of 12.3 million euro (Ebitda margin of 19%); Ebit of 8.8 million euro (Ebit margin 13.6%) and net profit of 4.8 million euro. Specifically, net sales consisted of 54 million euro in the Military Sector and 10.6 million euro in the Fast Ferries and Yacht division, relating largely to operations at the Messina shipyard and the Marine Systems division. Real Estate and Holding sector The Real Estate and Holding sector had net sales of 4.8 million euro at 31 December 2019. The subsidiary Is Molas S.p.A., which manages the Is Molas Golf Resort project in the province of Cagliari, completed four showhomes and took the remaining 11 villas in the first batch to an advanced unfinished stage, to enable potential clients to select floorings and internal finishes. The company examined the possibility of leasing the showhomes in order to enable end customers, including investors, to become familiar with the product and related services on offer. Commercial operations are underway to identify possible national/international purchasers. * * * Immsi S.p.A. parent company The parent Immsi S.p.A. posted a net profit for the year of approximately 9 million euro (6.7 million euro at 31 December 2018). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and non-recurring expenses relating to the sale of the property in Via Abruzzi, Rome, net profit would have been 18.5 million euro. The increase from the previous year was largely due to the higher dividends distributed by Piaggio net of value adjustments on equity investments in portfolio. The net financial position of the parent Immsi S.p.A. at 31 December 2019 reflected cash of 12.5 million euro, an increase of 77.5 million euro from net financial debt at 31 December 2018 (65 million euro); the increase was largely due to the proceeds collected on the sale of the property in Rome and collection of larger dividends from Piaggio. The Board of Directors will ask the Shareholders' Meeting (to be held on 14 May 2020 on first call and, if required, on 28 May 2020 on second call) to not distribute a dividend for financial year 2019 (a similar proposal was approved for financial year 2018). * * * Significant events in and after 31 December 2019 Supplementing the information published above or at the time of approval of the 2019 third- quarter results (directors' meeting of 13 November 2019), this section illustrates key events in and after 2019. On 18 December 2019, in New Delhi, the Piaggio Group presented the new Ape E-City, the full- electric version of the Piaggio three-wheeler, which marks the Group's entry into the Indian electric commercial vehicle market. The Ape E-City features battery-swap technology, enabling a depleted battery to be replaced in minutes with a charged battery at automated service stations. 3 As announced on 20 December 2019, Immsi S.p.A. completed the sale of the property located in Rome between via Abruzzi 25 and via Sardegna 38/40 for a price of 62.5 million euro. On 24 January 2020, the Piaggio Group announced the start-up of the production in India of three-wheel vehicles compliant with the new Bharat Stage VI emissions norms, making Piaggio the first three-wheeler maker in the country to have upgraded its entire range to the new standards. At the international Auto Expo 2020 tradeshow in Delhi, on 10 February 2020 the new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter for the Indian market, was presented. The new model broadens the offer and numeric potential of the range of high-end products, previously represented in India by Vespa and Aprilia SR 150. On 3 March 2020, Intermarine effected the administrative handover to the Italian Navy of the Tullio Tedeschi high-speed multipurpose patrol boat (UNPAV - Cabrini Class). The boat, which was delivered on schedule, is the second of two UNPAVs commissioned from Intermarine by the Italian Navy in October 2016 for a total of 40 million euro, and was constructed in compliance with the highest quality standards. In response to the international Covid-19 health emergency, the Piaggio Group immediately took action to implement the limitations decreed by the Italian Government, and also introduced additional limitations in agreement with the unions. Apart from a short interruption so that new sanitary precautions could be implemented in order to safeguard worker safety, production at the Piaggio Group's Italian factories continued until Friday 20 March. The Italian Government Decree of 22 March ordered the closure of non-strategic operations and consequently since Monday 23 March the Group's Italian factories (Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè) are temporarily on stoppage, until 3 April. * * * Outlook In the Industrial Sector, despite an impact on the world economy from the Covid-19 virus at least in the first part of the year, the Piaggio Group is managing the effects on its supply chain without any particular impacts on its production facilities (located in Italy, India and Vietnam), and will continue to take action to strengthen its positioning on the global markets. confirming its leadership position on the European two-wheeler market, taking full advantage of the expected recovery by further strengthening its scooter and motorcycle range;

two-wheeler market, taking full advantage of the expected recovery by further strengthening its scooter and motorcycle range; maintaining its current positions on the European commercial vehicles market by strengthening the sales network;

consolidating its presence in Asia Pacific, by exploring new opportunities in countries in the region, with a particular focus on the premium segment of the market;

increasing sales on the Indian scooter market thanks to the Vespa and Aprilia offers;

growing the penetration of commercial vehicles in India, in part through the introduction of new engine displacements. 4 From the technological viewpoint, the Piaggio Group will continue research on new solutions to current and future mobility problems, through the work of Piaggio Fast Forward (Boston) and new advances in design at the PADc (Piaggio Advanced Design Center) in Pasadena. More generally, the Group maintains the commitment that has always characterised its operations to grow productivity once again in 2020, with close attention to cost and investment efficiency, and will carefully monitor the situation in order to take any necessary action to guarantee the satisfaction of all Group stakeholders. In the Naval Sector (Intermarine S.p.A.), 2020 will see advances in production work on contracts, in order to strengthen the financial consolidation of recent years. In the Defence sector, the company is presenting minesweeper and patrol-boat projects to a number of foreign Navies, and is also monitoring the fleet modernisation requirements of the Italian Navy. The aim is to win new orders that would expand the order book and consequently optimise production capacity over the coming years. In the Real Estate and Holding Sector, the Is Molas S.p.A. subsidiary is proceeding with commercial activities to identify possible purchasers, in Italy and abroad. * * * Non-Financial Disclosure At today's meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Immsi S.p.A. consolidated Non- Financial Disclosure drawn up pursuant to legislative decree 254/2016, included in the Directors' Report on Operations as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. * * * Authorisation for the purchase and sale of own shares At today's meeting, the Board of Directors also agreed to ask the ordinary session of the shareholders' meeting to renew the authorisation for the purchase and disposal of Immsi own shares granted by the AGM of 14 May 2019, which is due to expire during 2020. The proposal aims to provide the company with a useful strategic investment opportunity for all purposes allowed under current regulations, including the purposes contemplated in art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, hereinafter "MAR") and in the practices allowed under art. 13 MAR, including purchases of own shares for subsequent cancellation, on the terms and conditions that will be approved by the relevant governance bodies. All information relating to the terms and procedures of the authorisation will be set out in the Report on the purchase and disposal of own shares, which will be made available to shareholders as required by law. * * * The manager in charge of preparing the company accounts and documents, Andrea Paroli, certifies, pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation, that the accounting disclosures in this statement correspond to the accounting documents, ledgers and entries. This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and Immsi Group business and financial results. By their nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors. This press release contains a number of indicators that, though not yet contemplated by the IFRS ("Non-GAAP Measures"), are based on financial measures envisaged by the IFRS. These indicators - presented in order to assist assessment of the Group's business performance - should not be considered as alternatives to those envisaged by the 5 IFRS and are consistent with those in the Immsi Group 2018 Annual Report and quarterly and half-year reports. Furthermore, since determination of such indicators is not specifically regulated by the IFRS, the methods used may not coincide with those adopted by other companies/groups, and consequently the indicators in question may not be comparable. Specifically, the following alternative performance indicators are used: EBITDA: earnings before amortisation and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as reflected in the income statement;

Net financial debt: this reflects financial liabilities (current and non-current), less cash and cash equivalents, and other financial receivables (current and non-current). Determination of net financial debt does not include other financial assets and liabilities arising from measurement at fair value of derivatives designated as hedges, fair value adjustments of the related hedged items, related accruals, interest accrued on loans and financial liabilities relating to discontinued operations. The schedules in the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 include a table illustrating the composition of net financial debt. In this regard, in compliance with CESR recommendation of 10 February 2005 "Recommendation for uniform enactment of the European Commission regulation on disclosures", attention is drawn to the fact that the indicator determined as described represents the amount as monitored by Group management and differs with respect to Consob Communication no. 6064293 of 28 July 2006, since it also includes non-current financial receivables. In preparing the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Immsi Group applied the accounting policies used in preparing the 2018 Annual Report with the exception of adoption as from 1 January 2019 of IFRS 16 governing recognition of operating leases. Immsi S.p.A. said that the Annual Report as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be available to the public at the company head office, in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/GeneralMeeting/Archive/2020" and section "Investors/FinancialReports/2020") as required by law. The Immsi Group consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of cash flows, and the Immsi S.p.A. statement of financial position, income statement and statement of cash flows are set out below. At the time of publication of this press release, the audit of the Immsi Group consolidated financial statements, the Immsi S.p.A. separate financial statements and the non-financial disclosure ex 254/2016 at 31 December 2019 had not been completed. For further information: Immsi Group Press Office Immsi Group Investor Relations Andrea Paroli Director Diego Rancati P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3 Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy 46100 Mantua (IT) Tel. +39 02.319612.19 Tel. +39.0376.2541 E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it; E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it Image Building Tel. +39 02 89011300 E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 In thousands of euro ASSETS 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 848,853 833,805 Property, plant, equipment 337,988 300,860 Investment property 9,203 84,919 Equity investments 8,935 7,962 Other financial assets 3,512 6,029 Tax receivables 14,114 17,399 Deferred tax assets 134,441 126,998 Trade and other receivables 17,232 18,460 - of which vs related parties 81 94 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,374,278 1,396,432 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 33,442 27,434 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 127,196 140,227 - of which vs related parties 2,419 2,507 Tax receivables 20,892 9,946 Inventories 333,204 331,242 Other financial assets 7,430 5,572 Cash and cash equivalents 212,596 200,450 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 701,318 687,437 TOTAL ASSETS 2,109,038 2,111,303 LIABILITIES 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Group consolidated shareholders' equity 240,430 234,986 Capital and reserves of minorities 133,883 144,389 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 374,313 379,375 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities 550,280 525,858 - of which vs related parties 358 0 Trade and other payables 7,450 7,101 - of which vs related parties 0 0 Provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations 42,606 45,147 Other non-current provisions 13,754 14,030 Deferred tax 18,508 22,598 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 632,598 614,734 LIABILITIES ON DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 6,006 0 CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities 469,865 538,929 - of which vs related parties 270 9 Trade payables 535,336 492,553 - of which vs related parties 6,101 7,424 Income tax liabilities 18,577 16,160 Other payables 49,390 49,382 - of which vs related parties 12 36 Current portion of other non-current provisions 22,953 20,170 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,096,121 1,117,194 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,109,038 2,111,303 7 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 In thousands of euro 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Net sales 1,590,735 1,464,533 - of which vs related parties 112 2,772 Cost of materials 936,495 843,470 - of which vs related parties 14,377 20,026 Cost of services and use of third-party assets 273,073 257,116 - of which vs related parties 443 908 Employee expense 248,165 237,496 Depreciation and impairment property, plant and equipment 52,407 42,379 Goodwill impairment 0 0 Amortisation and impairment intangible assets with finite life 74,986 70,329 Other operating income 128,995 117,678 - of which vs related parties 346 343 Impairment reversals (losses) net of trade and other receivables (2,830) (2,301) Other operating expense 36,518 28,519 - of which vs related parties 2 79 EBIT 95,256 100,601 Results of associates 919 474 Finance income 15,814 23,402 Finance costs 58,543 65,919 - of which vs related parties 50 104 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 53,446 58,558 Income tax 30,472 33,146 PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 22,974 25,412 Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations 0 0 PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD INCLUDING MINORITY INTERESTS 22,974 25,412 Minority interests 15,085 12,549 GROUP PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 7,889 12,863 EARNINGS PER SHARE Amounts in euro From continuing and discontinued operations: 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Basic 0.023 0.038 Diluted 0.023 0.038 From continuing operations: 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Basic 0.023 0.038 Diluted 0.023 0.038 Average number of shares: 340,530,000 340,530,000 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 In thousands of euro 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Operating assets Profit before tax 53,446 58,558 Depreciation of tangible assets (including investment property) 50,113 41,757 Amortisation of intangible assets 72,647 67,898 Provision for risks, severance liabilities and similar obligations 21,955 25,693 Impairment losses / (Reversals of impairment losses to fair value ) 8,413 6,593 Losses / (Gains) on the sale of tangible assets (including investment property) 12,169 114 Finance income (3,918) (8,099) Dividend income (111) (8) Finance costs 46,561 50,812 Amortisation of public grants (6,075) (6,052) Share of pre-tax results of associates (and other equity-accounted companies) (919) (474) Change in working capital: (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables 22,706 (3,725) (Increase) / Decrease in inventories (1,962) (22,058) Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables 41,985 3,479 (Increase) / Decrease in contract work in progress (11,158) 11,673 Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for risks (10,487) (14,280) Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations (11,548) (12,378) Other movements (8,571) 3,265 Cash generated by operating activities 275,246 202,768 Interest expense paid (47,657) (43,802) Tax paid (34,183) (27,311) Cash flow relating to operating activities 193,406 131,655 Investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents (212) (1,537) Investment in tangible assets (including investment property) (53,653) (39,594) Sale price or redemption value of tangible assets (including investment property) 62,679 1,064 Investment in intangible assets (89,924) (78,150) Sale price or redemption value of intangible assets 66 72 Sale price of non-consolidated equity investments 0 2 Purchase financial assets (2,120) (14) Sale price of financial assets 1,136 0 Interest collected 3,366 606 Sale price of discontinued operations (6) 0 Other cash flows on discontinued operations (59) (251) Public grants collected 3,143 2,863 Dividends from equity investments 111 8 Cash flow relating to investing activities (75,473) (114,931) Financing activities Loans received 85,412 528,903 Outflow for loan repayments (162,167) (473,939) Loans for rights of use 2,591 0 Repayment of finance leases (1,257) (1,145) Reimbursement of rights of use (1,539) 0 Outflow for dividends paid to Minority Shareholders (25,802) (9,835) Cash flow relating to financing activities (102,762) 43,984 Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,171 60,708 Opening balance 195,968 135,258 Exchange differences 916 2 Closing balance 212,055 195,968 9 IMMSI S.p.A. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION In thousands of euro ASSETS 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 1 0 Property, plant, equipment 1,392 238 Investment property 0 74,650 Investments in subsidiaries and associates 302,431 307,331 Other financial assets 291,502 260,580 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 291,502 260,580 Tax receivables 0 0 Deferred tax assets 0 0 Trade and other receivables 13,254 12,726 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 12,823 12,720 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 608,580 655,525 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 0 0 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 6,318 8,647 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 4,654 8,386 Tax receivables 211 268 Inventories 0 0 Contract work in progress 0 0 Other financial assets 4,886 2,767 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 1,245 0 Cash and cash equivalents 14,444 2,865 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 25,859 14,547 TOTAL ASSETS 634,438 670,072 LIABILITIES 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 178,464 178,464 Reserves and retained earnings 183,680 176,073 Profit (loss) for the period 8,994 6,746 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 371,138 361,283 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities 43,184 0 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 202 0 Trade and other payables 13 162 Provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations 380 333 Other non-current provisions 0 0 Deferred tax 10,395 19,447 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 53,973 19,942 LIABILITIES ON DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 0 0 CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities 201,131 282,689 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 158 0 Trade payables 3,427 2,118 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 813 605 Income tax liabilities 2,983 576 Other payables 1,787 3,463 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 176 2,002 Current portion of other non-current provisions 0 0 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 209,328 288,846 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 634,438 670,071 10 Immsi S.p.A. Income Statement In thousands of euro 2019 2018 Finance income 38,126 27,126 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 37,875 27,030 Finance costs (18,791) (19,768) - of which vs related parties and intragroup (7,956) (9,540) Results of associates 0 0 Operating income 4,564 4,516 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 2,350 2,358 Cost of materials (20) (29) Cost of services and use of third-party assets (3,234) (3,521) - of which vs related parties and intragroup (208) (384) Employee expense (1,134) (1,137) Depreciation tangible assets (403) (50) Goodwill amortisation 0 0 Amortisation intangible assets with finite life 0 0 Other operating income 124 217 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 80 85 Impairment reversals (losses) net of trade and other receivables Other operating expense (14,357) (752) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4,873 6,602 Income tax 4,120 143 - of which vs related parties and intragroup 0 0 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 8,994 6,745 Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations 0 0 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 8,994 6,745 11 Immsi S.p.A. Statement of Cash Flows In thousands of euro 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Operating assets Profit before tax 4,874 6,602 Depreciation tangible assets 403 50 Amortisation of intangible assets - - Provision for risks, severance liabilities and similar obligations 65 65 Impairment losses / (Reversals) 7,900 3,000 Losses / (Gains) on sale of tangible assets (including investment property.) 12,172 (23) Losses / (Gains) on sale of securities - Finance income (12,123) (10,762) Dividend income (26,003) (9,863) Finance costs 10,891 10,268 Change in working capital (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables 4,314 2,889 Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables (515) 3,090 Increase / (Decrease) in provisions for severance liabilities and similar obligations (18) (46) Other movements 6,686 10,853 Cash generated by operating activities 8,646 16,123 Finance costs paid (9,252) (9,537) Tax paid (126) (74) Cash flow relating to operating activities (732) 6,512 Investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents (3,000) - Investment in tangible assets (including investment property) (215) (780) Sale price or redemption value of tangible assets (including investment property) 62,500 37 Investment in intangible assets (1) - Loans given and interest accrued (37,682) (23,150) Reimbursement of loans granted and interest accrued 3,000 - Purchase financial assets - (13) Finance income collected 80 94 Dividends from equity investments 26,003 9,863 Cash flow relating to investing activities 50,685 (13,949) Financing activities Loans received 24,993 47,500 Loans for rights of use 2,109 - Outflow for loan repayments (60,607) (43,089) Reimbursement of rights of use (1,264) - Outflow for dividends paid - Cash flow relating to financing activities (34,769) 4,411 Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,184 (3,026) Opening balance (1,263) 1,763 Exchange differences - - Closing balance 13,921 (1,263) 12 Attachments Original document

