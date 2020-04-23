Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Immsi S.p.A.    IMS   IT0001413837

IMMSI S.P.A.

(IMS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/23 11:30:00 am
0.339 EUR   -0.88%
12:48pIMMSI S P A : - Documentation available for Shareholders
PU
04/14IMMSI S P A : - Publication of notice of call. Deposit of Directors' Reports
PU
03/25IMMSI GROUP : 2019 draft financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immsi S p A : - Documentation available for Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Mantua, 23 April 2020 - Immsi S.p.A. informs that the documentation relating to the company Annual General Meeting, called for 14 May 2020 on first call and, if necessary, for 28 May 2020 on second call, had been filed.

DEPOSIT OF DOCUMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 154-TER TUF AND

ART. 77, PARAGRAPH 2-BIS ISSUERS REGULATION

Notice is hereby given that the documents contemplated by art. 154-ter of the consolidated finance act (TUF), specifically: the draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019, the directors' report on operations, which includes the "Report on corporate governance and the ownership structure" and the "Consolidated non financial statements", as well as the declaration as per art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, TUF, together with the reports of the board of statutory auditors and the independent auditors, are available at the corporate headquarters in Piazza Vilfredo Pareto 3, Mantua, on the company's institutional website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2020" or the section "Investors/Financial Reports/2020), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

Notice is also given that the documents as per art. 77, paragraph 2-bis, Issuers Regulation and art. 15, paragraph 1, lett. a) of the Markets Regulation will be deposited at the corporate headquarters on 29 April 2020.

DEPOSIT OF REMUNERATION REPORT AND DIRECTORS' REPORT ON

ITEM 3 OF THE AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter TUF and the Directors' Report on item 3) of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting are available at the corporate headquarters in Piazza Vilfredo Pareto 3, Mantua, on the company's institutional website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2020"), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Director Diego Rancati

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy Tel. +39 02.319612.19

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it

Image Building

Tel. +39 02.89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Andrea Paroli

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

46100 Mantua - (IT)

Tel. +39 0376.2541

E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 16:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMSI S.P.A.
12:48pIMMSI S P A : - Documentation available for Shareholders
PU
04/14IMMSI S P A : - Publication of notice of call. Deposit of Directors' Reports
PU
03/25IMMSI GROUP : 2019 draft financial statements
PU
2019IMMSI S P A : closes property sale
PU
2019IMMSI : irrevocable purchase offer
PU
2019IMMSI : Press release
PU
2019IMMSI GROUP : 2019 half-year results
PU
2019INTERMARINE (IMMSI GROUP) : handover of the Angelo Cabrini patrol boat to the It..
PU
2019IMMSI : Minutes of Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2019IMMSI : Summary of voting
PU
More news
Chart IMMSI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Immsi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMSI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Colaninno Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Colaninno Chairman
Matteo Colaninno Non-Executive Director
Ruggero Magnoni Non-Executive Director
Maurizio Strozzi Head-Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMSI S.P.A.-38.70%126
BAJAJ AUTO2.43%9 006
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED4.06%4 934
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.67%3 913
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-52.30%2 799
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-2.64%1 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group