Immsi S p A : - Summary of voting

PRESS RELEASE

SUMMARY OF VOTING

Mantua, 19 May 2020 - Immsi S.p.A. said that the summary of voting on the items on the order of business at the ordinary session of the Annual General Meeting held on 14 May 2020, drawn up in accordance with art. 125-quarter of the consolidated finance act (TUF), is available at the Company's registered office, in Mantua, in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2020").