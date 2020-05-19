Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Immsi S.p.A.    IMS   IT0001413837

IMMSI S.P.A.

(IMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/19 06:30:35 am
0.34 EUR   -1.59%
06:13aIMMSI S P A : - Summary of voting
PU
05/15IMMSI S P A : Group – Interim Report on Operations as of 31 march 2020
PU
05/14IMMSI GROUP : First Quarter 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immsi S p A : - Summary of voting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:13am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

SUMMARY OF VOTING

Mantua, 19 May 2020 - Immsi S.p.A. said that the summary of voting on the items on the order of business at the ordinary session of the Annual General Meeting held on 14 May 2020, drawn up in accordance with art. 125-quarter of the consolidated finance act (TUF), is available at the Company's registered office, in Mantua, in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2020").

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Andrea Paroli

Diego Rancati

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

46100 Mantua (IT)

Tel. +39 02.319612.19

Tel. +39 +39 0376.2541

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it;

E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it

Image Building

Tel. +39 +39 02.89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 10:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMSI S.P.A.
06:13aIMMSI S P A : - Summary of voting
PU
05/15IMMSI S P A : Group – Interim Report on Operations as of 31 march 2020
PU
05/14IMMSI GROUP : First Quarter 2020
PU
05/14IMMSI GROUP : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29IMMSI S P A : Reports for the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/23IMMSI S P A : - Documentation available for Shareholders
PU
04/14IMMSI S P A : - Publication of notice of call. Deposit of Directors' Reports
PU
03/25IMMSI GROUP : 2019 draft financial statements
PU
2019IMMSI S P A : closes property sale
PU
2019IMMSI : irrevocable purchase offer
PU
More news
Chart IMMSI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Immsi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMSI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Colaninno Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Roberto Colaninno Chairman
Matteo Colaninno Non-Executive Director
Ruggero Magnoni Non-Executive Director
Maurizio Strozzi Head-Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMSI S.P.A.-38.52%128
BAJAJ AUTO-6.51%9 471
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-5.91%5 462
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.80%4 442
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-47.14%3 404
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-12.31%1 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group