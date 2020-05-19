Immsi S p A : - Summary of voting

PRESS RELEASE
SUMMARY OF VOTING
Mantua, 19 May 2020 - Immsi S.p.A. said that the summary of voting on the items on the order of business at the ordinary session of the Annual General Meeting held on 14 May 2020, drawn up in accordance with art. 125-quarter of the consolidated finance act (TUF), is available at the Company's registered office, in Mantua, in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2020").
For further information:
Immsi Group Press Office
Immsi Group Investor Relations
Andrea Paroli
Diego Rancati
P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3
Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy
46100 Mantua (IT)
Tel. +39 02.319612.19
Tel. +39 +39 0376.2541
E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it;
E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it
Image Building
Tel. +39 +39 02.89011300
E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it
