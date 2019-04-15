Immsi : Notice for shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

REPORTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Mantua, April 15, 2019 - Immsi S.p.A. announces that the documentation required by Article 77, par. 2-bis of Consob Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 11971/1999 and article 15 paragraph 1, letter a) of the Market Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 20249/2017 has been filed today at the Company's registered office in Mantua, Piazza Vilfredo Pareto 3. Shareholders have the right to obtain a copy of the documentation above.

NOTICE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Immsi S.p.A. hereby informs the shareholders that, based on the information received, the ordinary sessions of the Annual General Meeting will take place on second call, on May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., in Mantua - Piazza Vilfredo Pareto 3 - as indicated in the abstract of the Notice of Call published on March 30, 2019, the full text of which may be viewed on the company website www.immsi.it(section Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2019), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.