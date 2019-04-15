Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Immsi SpA    IMS   IT0001413837

IMMSI SPA

(IMS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/15 11:24:19 am
0.515 EUR   +2.18%
12:53pIMMSI : Notice for shareholders
PU
04/09IMMSI : Documentation available for shareholders
PU
03/29IMMSI : Publication of notice of call. Deposit of Directors' Reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Immsi : Notice for shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

REPORTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Mantua, April 15, 2019 - Immsi S.p.A. announces that the documentation required by Article 77, par. 2-bis of Consob Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 11971/1999 and article 15 paragraph 1, letter a) of the Market Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 20249/2017 has been filed today at the Company's registered office in Mantua, Piazza Vilfredo Pareto 3. Shareholders have the right to obtain a copy of the documentation above.

NOTICE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Immsi S.p.A. hereby informs the shareholders that, based on the information received, the ordinary sessions of the Annual General Meeting will take place on second call, on May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., in Mantua - Piazza Vilfredo Pareto 3 - as indicated in the abstract of the Notice of Call published on March 30, 2019, the full text of which may be viewed on the company website www.immsi.it(section Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2019), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Andrea Paroli

Director Diego Rancati

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

46100 Mantua - (IT)

Tel. +39 02.319612.19

Tel. +39 0376.2541

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it

E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it

Image Building

Tel. +39 02.89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMSI SPA
12:53pIMMSI : Notice for shareholders
PU
04/09IMMSI : Documentation available for shareholders
PU
03/29IMMSI : Publication of notice of call. Deposit of Directors' Reports
PU
03/25IMMSI GROUP : 2018 draft financial statements
PU
03/20IMMSI SPA : annual earnings release
2018IMMSI GROUP : Intermarine order book grows to around 200 million euro thanks to ..
PU
2018IMMSI : Press release
PU
2018IMMSI GROUP : first nine months 2018
PU
2018IMMSI : Press release
PU
2018IMMSI GROUP : 2018 Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
More news
Chart IMMSI SPA
Duration : Period :
Immsi SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMSI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Colaninno Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Roberto Colaninno Chairman
Matteo Colaninno Non-Executive Director
Ruggero Magnoni Non-Executive Director
Rita Ciccone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMSI SPA25.06%196
BAJAJ AUTO10.59%12 522
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-14.96%7 510
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.11.90%7 166
HARLEY-DAVIDSON17.88%6 269
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-12.47%3 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About