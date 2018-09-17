Log in
Immsi : Press release

09/17/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Mantua, 17 September 2018 - The half-year financial report as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is available at the Company's registered office, in Mantua, in the "eMarket STORAGE"

authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.com and on the issuer's website www.immsi.it (section "Investors/Financial Reports/2018").

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Director Diego Rancati

Andrea Paroli

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

Tel. +39 02.319612 19/16

46100 Mantua (IT)

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it;

Tel. +39.0376.2541

E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it

Image Building

Tel. +39 02 89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 10:07:01 UTC
