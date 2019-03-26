ImmuCell : 03-26-19 ImmuCell Corporation Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock

ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock

For Immediate Release

PORTLAND, Maine - March 26, 2019 - ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) ("ImmuCell" or the "Company"), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-provenand practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by ImmuCell. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as sole managing underwriter for the offering.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering for expansion of production capacity for its First Defense® product line, and it is increasingly likely that it will use a portion of those proceeds for expanded facilities to manufacture Re-Tain™. Any remaining available net proceeds will be used for reduction of indebtedness or general working capital.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and was declared effective on November 29, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Craig- Hallum Capital Group LLC at 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at 612-334-6300, or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell markets products that provide Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef livestock and is in the late stages of developing a novel treatment for mastitis, the most significant cause of economic loss to the dairy industry. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com.

Contacts: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation

(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

(602)889-9700iccc@lythampartners.com