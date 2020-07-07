ImmuCell : 07-07-20 ImmuCell Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

ImmuCell

ImmuCell Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

For Immediate Release

PORTLAND, Maine - July 7, 2020 - ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) ("ImmuCell" or the "Company"), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Understanding that ImmuCell's financial performance during the COVID-19 pandemic is of great interest to investors, the Company has decided to provide this preliminary look at the top line results early in the reporting period. The Company expects to offer the same preliminary sales information after the close of the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and plans to return to a more standard disclosure practice during 2021.

Product Sales Results:

• Total product sales increased by 9%, or $256,000, to $3 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 versus the comparable period during 2019.

• Total product sales increased by 11%, or $756,000, to $7.9 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 versus the comparable period during 2019.

• Total product sales increased by 19%, or $2.3 million, to $14.5 million during the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 versus the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Management's Discussion:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we operate, but our very dedicated team has been flexible and creative in order to push First Defense® production during these extremely difficult times and challenging work conditions," commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO. "We reduced the backlog of orders worth approximately $945,000 as of June 30, 2020 from approximately $1.4 million as of March 31, 2020. The investment to increase our First Defense® production capacity remains on budget and on-time with our aggressive implementation goal, despite COVID-19 related challenges."

"As indicated by the continued top line growth, our sales team has been able to pivot and be both safe and successful despite COVID-19's impact on how we work," concluded Mr. Brigham. "Our first production priority is Tri-Shield First Defense® because our growth is being generated by this product format, which provides antibodies without vaccination so every calf

receives a measured dose of Immediate Immunity™ against all three of the primary scour-causing pathogens, E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus."

Conference Call:

Interested parties can access the conference call scheduled by the Company to review the full second quarter 2020 financial results by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #10145671. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 that it expects to file with the SEC on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and its updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company's business and is available under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain™, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com.

Contacts:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation

(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700 iccc@lythampartners.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor Statement):

This Press Relea se contains "forward-looking statements" within the m eaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities ExchangeAct of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, a ny statements rela ting to: our pla ns a nd strategies for our business; projections of future financial or operational performance; the timing and outcome of pending or a nticipated applications for regulatory a pprovals; factors that ma y affect the dairy a nd beef industries a nd future demand for our products; the extent, nature a nd duration of the COVID-19 pandemic a nd its consequences, a nd their direct and indirect impacts on the Company's production a ctivities, operating results a nd financial condition and on the customers and markets the Company serves; the scope a nd timing of ongoing a nd future product development work a nd commercialization of our products; future costs of product development efforts; the estimated prevalence rate of subclinical mastitis a nd dairy producers' levelof interest in treatingsubclinicalmastitis given the currenteconomic andmarket conditions; the expected efficacy of new products; estimates a bout the market size for our products; future market share of and revenue genera ted by current products a nd products still in development; our a bility to increase production output a nd reduce costs of goods sold a ssociated with our new product, Tri-Shield First Defense®; the future adequacy of our own ma nufacturing facilities or those of third parties with which we have contractual rela tionships to meet demand for our products on a timely basis; the a nticipated costs of (or time to complete) pla nned expansions of our ma nufacturing facilities a nd the adequacy of our funds a vailable for these projects; the continuing a vailability to us on rea sonable terms of third-party providers of critical products or services; the robustness of our manufacturing processes a nd rela ted technical issues; estimates about our production capacity, efficiency and yield; the future a dequacy of our working ca pital a nd the a vailability and cost of third-party financing; future regulatory requirements rela ting to our products; future expense ra tios a nd margins; future compliance with bank debt covenants; costs associated with sustaining complia nce with current Good Manufacturing Pra ctice (cGMP) regula tions in our current operations a nd a ttaining such compliance for the facility to produce the Nisin Drug Substance; implementation of international tra de tariffs that could reduce the export of dairy products, which could in turn wea ken the price received by our customers for their products; our effectiveness in competing a gainst com petitors within both our existing a nd our a nticipated product m arkets; the cost-effectiveness of a dditional sa les a nd marketing expenditures a nd resources; anticipated changes in our manufacturing capabilities a nd efficiencies; the va lue of our net deferred tax a ssets; projections about depreciation expense a nd its impact on income for book andtaxreturnpurposes;anticipatedmarketconditions;andanyotherstatementsthatarenothistoricalfacts. Forwa rd-looking sta tements can be identified by the use of words such a s "expects", "may", "a nticipates", "aims", "intends", "would", "could", "should", "will", "pla ns", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "seeks" a nd simila r words a nd expressions. In a ddition, there can be no assurance that future developments a ffecting us will be those that we a nticipate. Such statements involve risks a nd uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks a nd uncertainties rela ting to difficulties or dela ys in development, testing, regulatory a pproval, production a nd marketing of our products (including the First Defense® product line a nd Re-Tain™), competition within our a nticipated product markets, customer a cceptance of our new and existing products, product performance, a lignment between our m anufacturing resources and product demand, our relia nce upon third pa rties for financial support, products and services, changes in la ws a nd regulations, decision making a nd delays by regula tory a uthorities, currency values a nd fluctuations a nd other risks detailed from time to time in filings we ma ke with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K a nd our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such statements involve risks a nd uncertainties a nd are based on our current expectations, but actual results may differ materia lly due to various factors, including the risk factors summarized a bove.