ImmuCell : Corporate Presentation 0 08/12/2020 | 05:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ImmuCell Corporation Investor Presentation August 2020 (Nasdaq: ICCC) Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor Statement): This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to: our plans and strategies for our business; projections of future financial or operational performance; the timing and outcome of pending or anticipated applications for regulatory approvals; factors that may affect the dairy and beef industries and future demand for our products; the extent, nature and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, and their direct and indirect impacts on the Company's production activities, operating results and financial condition and on the customers and markets the Company serves; the scope and timing of ongoing and future product development work and commercialization of our products; future costs of product development efforts; the estimated prevalence rate of subclinical mastitis and producers' level of interest in treating subclinical mastitis given the current economic and market conditions; the expected efficacy of new products; estimates about the market size for our products; future market share of and revenue generated by current products and products still in development; our ability to increase production output and reduce costs of goods sold associated with our new product, Tri-ShieldFirst Defense®; the future adequacy of our own manufacturing facilities or those of third parties with which we have contractual relationships to meet demand for our products on a timely basis; the anticipated costs of (or time to complete) planned expansions of our manufacturing facilities and the adequacy of our funds available for these projects; the continuing availability to us on reasonable terms of third- party providers of critical products or services; the robustness of our manufacturing processes and related technical issues; estimates about our production capacity, efficiency and yield; the future adequacy of our working capital and the availability and cost of third-party financing; the forgiveness of our repayment obligations with respect to the loan we received under the CARES Act; future regulatory requirements relating to our products; future expense ratios and margins; future compliance with bank debt covenants; costs associated with sustaining compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations in our current operations and attaining such compliance for the facility to produce the Nisin Drug Substance; implementation of international trade tariffs that could reduce the export of dairy products, which could in turn weaken the price received by our customers for their products; our effectiveness in competing against competitors within both our existing and our anticipated product markets; the cost-effectiveness of additional sales and marketing expenditures and resources; anticipated changes in our manufacturing capabilities and efficiencies; the value of our net deferred tax assets; projections about depreciation expense and its impact on income for book and tax return purposes; anticipated market conditions; and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "aims", "intends", "would", "could", "should", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "seeks" and similar words and expressions. In addition, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to difficulties or delays in development, testing, regulatory approval, production and marketing of our products (including the First Defense® product line and Re-Tain™), competition within our anticipated product markets, customer acceptance of our new and existing products, product performance, alignment between our manufacturing resources and product demand, our reliance upon third parties for financial support, products and services, changes in laws and regulations, decision making and delays by regulatory authorities, currency values and fluctuations and other risks detailed from time to time in filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on our current expectations, but actual results may differmaterially due to various factors. 2 Table of Contents Company Overview and Strategic Opportunity..…….……..…………………………………………………….….….....4-27 Testimonials………………………………………………………………….……..…….…………………………………….……….…28-32 Financial Review (1). ………………..….……..……………………………..……………………………………………..…..........33-38 Other Information..……………...………...………………………………………….……………………………...……….…….39-54 (1)Detailed financialreports, summary press releases and conference calls open to interested investors are provided quarterly. 3 Section #1: Company Overview and Strategic Opportunity 4 Company Overview ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) is an animal health company focused on: Capitalizing on the significant growth in sales of the First Defense® product line (for dairy and beef calves) and revolutionizing the subclinical mastitis treatment paradigm with Re-Tain™ , our novel purified Nisin product (for dairy cows)

on the significant growth in sales of the product line (for dairy and beef calves) and the subclinical mastitis treatment paradigm with , our novel purified Nisin product (for dairy cows) DeliveringImmediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves to improve herd productivity, while avoiding unnecessary dam vaccine injections, via the Company's leading-edge First Defense® product line

Addressing the $2 BILLION of annual economic harm to the dairy industry due to mastitis infections WITHOUT traditional antibiotics used in human medicine - thereby reducing the amount of antibiotics in the human food chain, with Re-Tain™ (in late stages of FDA approval process) Company-owned headquarters and USDA production facility (34,850 ft2 finished interior = 19,100 ft2 on first floor and 15,750 ft2 on second floor) Company-owned Nisin facility (16,200 ft2 finished interior = 9,800 ft2 on first floor and 6,400 ft2 on second floor) 5 Balance Sheet & Capitalization Balance Sheet (as of 06/30/2020) Cash, cash equivalents, short-term $9.6M investments and restricted cash Net working capital $8.9M Total assets $40.7M Bank debt outstanding(1) $9.9M Total liabilities(1) $12.4M Stockholders' equity $28.3M Equity/Market Cap 70% Debt/Equity 35% Capitalization Table (as of 08/04/2020) Stock price (per share) $5.61 Shares outstanding 7.2M Options 0.4M Warrants 0 Preferred stock 0 Convertible securities 0 Average daily volume 31,453 Market cap $40.6M (1) Includes a forgivable loan from the federal government in the amount of $938,000 and loan from the State of Maine in the amount of $500,000 that does not bear interest 6 until the fourth quarter of 2022 and is repayable without penalty at anytime. What Role Does ImmuCell Play? • Focus on solving the two most frustrating problems for dairy systems - scours and mastitis - in a way that reduces dependence on antibiotics • Improve the food chain with less antibiotics(1) • Cows are more productive if we reduce the use of certain non-essential vaccines • The demand for animal protein,that must be produced efficiently while ensuring food quality and safety,increases as the human population grows(2) • Developing new international dairy and beef market opportunities and exploring small ruminant (goats and Coming Soon: Re-Tain™ sheep) (1) See Slide #47 for some relevant regulatoryinitiatives. (2) The United Nations predicts that we will need to double food production to feed 10 billionpeople inthe year 2050. 7 Three Most Critical Action Items 1 2 3 Significantly Achieve FDA Prove market grow sales of the approval of Re-Tain™ acceptance of Re- First Defense® Tain™ with current product line $10 million worth of annual production capacity 8 4 Got Milk? Undeniably Dairy Coconut Juice Almond Juice Hemp Juice Oat Juice Soy Juice Milk Protein Content:(1) 0 grams 1 gram 3 grams 4 grams 6 or 7 grams 8 grams Carbohydrate Content:(1) 10 grams(2) 16grams(2) 24grams(2) 24-25 grams 10 grams(2) 12-13 grams(3) Cost Per Cup:(4) $0.50 $0.50-$0.63 $1.00 $0.63 $0.13-$0.38 $0.19 Grams per one cupserving as reported by POPSUGAR Fitness, a global media andtechnologycompany. The unsweetened versions of these juices have 0-4 grams. (3) Ultra-filtered milkcontains 13 grams of protein andonly 6 grams of carbohydrates. 9 (4) These costs are very roughestimates based on online data. All prices fluctuate. 4 Enjoy some milk and cookies; Support the dairy industry 10 4 Eat more pizza; Support the dairy industry 11 Our Product Lines First Defense® Dual-Force® Our First Defense® product line with E. coli and coronavirus claims U.S. market opportunity: About $18 million in annual sales of calf-level products to prevent scours (diarrhea) in newborn dairy and beef calves

About $18 million in annual sales of calf-level products to prevent scours (diarrhea) in newborn dairy and beef calves USDA approved in bolus format since 1991

in bolus format USDA approved in gel tube format since 4Q 2018 Tri-Shield® Our First Defense® product line with E. coli, coronavirus AND rotavirus claims Beyond Vaccination® : With this unique breadth of claims, we compete more effectively at the calf-level and also compete against vaccines given to cows to improve the quality of the colostrum that they produce fornewborns

With this unique breadth of claims, we compete more effectively at the calf-level and also compete against vaccines given to cows to improve the quality of the colostrum that they produce fornewborns U.S. market opportunity: We estimate that annual sales of dam-level vaccine products used to prevent scours (diarrhea) are about 2X the calf-level product sales

We estimate that annual sales of dam-level vaccine products used to prevent scours (diarrhea) are about 2X the calf-level product sales USDA approved since 4Q 2017 Investing approximately $3.5 million to increase production capacity (annual sales value) for the First Defense® product line from approximately $18 million to approximately $27 million during 2020 (see photos on next slide) Re-Tain™ (Subject to FDA review and approval) Our purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating cows with zero milk discard Market opportunity : Mastitis is estimated to cause approximately $2billion in economic loss to the dairy industry each year (1)

Mastitis is estimated to cause approximately $2billion in economic loss to the dairy industry each year Construction of $21 million pharmaceutical production facility is complete (see slide #46)

First-phased submission of manufacturing Technical Section has been reviewed by FDA

submission of manufacturing Technical Section has been reviewed by FDA Second-phased submission expected during 4Q 2020

submission expected during 4Q 2020 Target for FDA approval and market launch (assuming first time approval of second-phased submission): 2021 Investing approximately $4 million to replace a CMO and bring formulation and aseptic filling services in-house during 2022 (1) 2016 Cornell IGEM study. 12 Expansion of First Defense® production capacity For a video tour of this new production space, see: YouTube https://youtu.be/bR4Dp8raAEc 13 What do Producers do to Prevent Scours? 1 2 3 Action: Nothing Treat the calf Vaccinate the mother cow Estimated $0(1) $̴21.6 million $̴42.5 million Product Sales: ScourGuard by Zoetis Product N/A Calf-Guard by Zoetis Guardian by Merck Options: BOVILISCoronavirus by Merck Scour Bos by Elanco (1) This figure does not include the cost of scours treatment products and associated labor. 14 Calf-Level Competitive Product Comparison USDA Claims Product Mode-of Action E. coli Corona Rota The First Defense® Two-part: delivers bovine antibodies to the gut that areabsorbed product line into the bloodstream (ImmuCell) Calf-Guard® Forces calf to mount an immune response to a modified-live virus (Zoetis) oral vaccine to develop protective antibodies, delayed response, inactivated by feeding of colostrum BOVILIS® Coronavirus Forces calf to mount an immune response to a modified-live virus (Merck) intranasal vaccine to develop protective antibodies, delayed response Bovine Ecolizer® This product is exiting the market (Elanco) 15 Calf-Level U.S. Market Share (in volume) Long-termgrowth is expected due to the expansion of our sales & marketing team and the addition of a rotavirus claim to the First Defense® product line Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 32%34%36% 68% 66% 64% Our share of this market increased to 41% during the first half of 2020 from 37% during the first halfof 2019. Market Estimates Provided byAxxiom Consulting and Animalytix LLC First Defense® Direct Competition 16 Waste Less, Get More DAM-LEVEL SCOURVACCINE APPROX. 56% OF FUNDS SPENT GO TO 100% OF FUNDS SPENT GO TO -BULL CALVES 44% OF SPEND LIVEBORN - -DOA/ABORTS HITS TARGET VALUED -LIMITED CALVES VACCINE RESPONSE 17 Calf-Leveland Dam-Level U.S. Market Share (in volume)(1) Huge market opportunity as we go Beyond Vaccination® and compete more effectively against vaccines that are given to mother cows Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 9.7% 10.3% 11% 90.3% 89.7% 89% Our share of this market increased to 15% during the first half of 2020 from 13% during the first half of 2019. (1)These unit volume figures account for the approximate number of calves and cows treated, even though two doses of the dam-level scour vaccines are required for first-calf heifers. Market Estimates Provided byAxxiom Consulting and Animalytix LLC First Defense® Direct Competition 18 Strategy to Increase Sales We now support our distributors with six regional sales managers and one director of marketing, reporting to our vice president of sales and marketing (with one open position).

Expanded sales force communicating the value- proposition of the First Defense® product line directly to end-users while multiplying their efforts through distribution partners.

communicating the value- proposition of the product line directly to end-users while multiplying their efforts through distribution partners. Growth is being generated in multiple market segments: beef, calf ranch, dairy, vet clinics and fleet stores.

We are initiating a process to achieve regulatory approvals for First Defense® in selected international territories. 19 Be a Calf Hero. Go ® 20 Our Product Lines First Defense® Dual-Force® Our First Defense® product line with E. coli and coronavirus claims U.S. market opportunity: About $18 million in annual sales of calf-level products to prevent scours (diarrhea) in newborn dairy and beef calves

About $18 million in annual sales of calf-level products to prevent scours (diarrhea) in newborn dairy and beef calves USDA approved in bolus format since 1991

in bolus format USDA approved in gel tube format since 4Q 2018 Tri-Shield® Our First Defense® product line with E. coli, coronavirus AND rotavirus claims Beyond Vaccination® : With this unique breadth of claims, we compete more effectively at the calf-level and also compete against vaccines given to cows to improve the quality of the colostrum that they produce fornewborns

With this unique breadth of claims, we compete more effectively at the calf-level and also compete against vaccines given to cows to improve the quality of the colostrum that they produce fornewborns U.S. market opportunity: We estimate that annual sales of dam-level vaccine products used to prevent scours (diarrhea) are about 2X the calf-level product sales

We estimate that annual sales of dam-level vaccine products used to prevent scours (diarrhea) are about 2X the calf-level product sales USDA approved since 4Q 2017 Investing approximately $3.5 million to increase production capacity (annual sales value) for the First Defense® product line from approximately $18 million to approximately $27 million during 2020 Re-Tain™ (Subject to FDA review and approval) Our purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating cows with zero milk discard Market opportunity : Mastitis is estimated to cause approximately $2billion in economic loss to the dairy industry each year (1)

Mastitis is estimated to cause approximately $2billion in economic loss to the dairy industry each year Construction of $21 million pharmaceutical production facility is complete (see slide #46)

First-phased submission of manufacturing Technical Section has been reviewed by FDA

submission of manufacturing Technical Section has been reviewed by FDA Second-phased submission expected during 4Q 2020

submission expected during 4Q 2020 Target for FDA approval and market launch (assuming first time approval of second-phased submission): 2021 Investing approximately $4 million to replace a CMO and bring formulation and aseptic filling services in-house during 2022 (1) 2016 Cornell IGEM study. 21 Mastitis: Leading Cause of Economic Harm to the Dairy Industry $2 Billion(1) Mastitis is a potentially fatal mammary gland infection

is a potentially fatal mammary gland infection $2 billion per year in the U.S. alone The single largest economic harm to the dairy industry (2)

Traditional antibiotic treatments are available on the market, but milk from treated cows must be discarded

Re-Tain™ , ourNisin-based treatment for subclinical mastitis, does not require a milk discard or meat withhold because our bacteriocin is not a traditional antibiotic and is not used in human medicine (1) 2016 Cornell IGEM study 22 (2) 2015 Science Daily NewsRelease Why Treat Subclinical Mastitis? A cow infected with subclinical mastitis is "stuck between a rock and a hard place" because the dairy farmer KNOWS she is sick but cannot JUSTIFY the cost of "dumped" milk required to treat her.

she is sick but cannot the cost of "dumped" milk required to treat her. Subclinical mastitis is a chronic infection that should not be ignored.

USDA estimates that 21% of all dairy cows are treated with a mastitis drug.

USDA estimates that 51% of all dairy cows are treated with third generation cephalosporins (traditionalantibiotics). Stage of Mastitis Incidence Rate(1) Annual Cost of Treatment Drugs Clinical 20-25% per year $50-$60 million(2) Subclinical 20-25% at any given time ???(3) (1)See Slide #48 for applicable sources. Subclinical mastitis is more prevalent thanclinical mastitis. (2)In lactating cows (excluding dry cow treatments of similarsize) (3)ImmuCell aims to revolutionize mastitis treatment practices by enlarging the market for the treatment of subclinical infections. With zero 23 milk discardand zeromeat withhold claims, our product candidate couldmake this economically feasible. Re-Tain™: Novel Alternative to Traditional Antibiotics Novel Alternative "Game changer" : could make treatment of subclinical mastitis (infected, but still producing saleable milk) economically feasible

could make treatment of subclinical mastitis (infected, but still producing saleable milk) economically feasible The FDA has warned that the overuse of antibiotics that are considered critically important in human medicine may pose a "high public health risk"

The concern is that widespread use of these drugs could encourage the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

("superbugs")

antibiotic-resistant bacteria ("superbugs") Nisin is not used in human medicine

Bacteriocin Mode-of-Action : Kills cell by drilling a hole in the colonizing bacterium's cell wall

Kills cell by drilling a hole in the colonizing bacterium's cell wall Antibiotic Mode-of-Action : Inhibits growth of bacteria by preventing cells from dividing/multiplying Value Proposition Zero milk discard and zero meat withhold (in the U.S.)

and zero meat withhold (in the U.S.) Higher quality of milk by having lower somatic cell counts resulting in:

by having lower somatic cell counts resulting in: Increased milk premiums to the producer Longer shelf life for fluid milk Better taste for cheese

Higher milk production outputs (1)

Improved reproduction efficiencies

Reduction of clinical flare-ups from subclinicaldisease

flare-ups Reduction in pathogen load on thefarm

Healthier cows; reduction in culling (1)Advanced Animal Diagnostics estimates that subclinical mastitis is responsible for more than 1,500 pounds (about $240 @ $16.00 per hundred weight) of lost milk production per infectedcow. 24 Review of Competitive Product Claims Active Effective Against Label Claims Brand (Manufacturer) Strep. Staph. Strep. Strep. Ingredient CNS E. coli Subclinical Clinical agal. aureus dysgal. uberis Re-Tain™ Nisin A (1) (1) (ImmuCell) Spectramast LC Ceftiofur Clinical Only (Zoetis) Pirsue Pirlimycin (Zoetis) Amoxi-MastAmoxicillin (Merck) PolyMastHetacillin (Boehringer Ingelheim) Today Cephapirin (Boehringer Ingelheim) Masti-Clear Penicillin (WG Critical Care) Dariclox Cloxacillin (Merck) (1) Our intent is to seek these claims sometime after first FDA approval. 25 Cost of "Dumped" Milk Range in costs per cow associated with milk discard for traditional antibiotics with subclinical mastitis disease claims Treatment Discard Total Dump Average Cost Cost per Brand Name Company of Dumped Days(1) Days(1) Days Treatment(3) Milk(2) Re-Tain™ ImmuCell 0 0 0 $0 $30.00 Spectramast-LC Zoetis 2-8 3 5-11 $57-$125 $9.78-$39.13 Pirsue Zoetis 2-8 1.5 3.5-9.5 $40-$108 $10.18-$40.72 Amoxi-Mast Merck 1.5 2.5 4 $45 $9.26 Treatment and discardclaims fromproduct labels Averages are basedon 70 lbs/day(lowproducing cows at 60 lbs/day and highproducing cows at 80 lbs/day) andthe USDA Class III milk price average of $16.17 for 2017. The range of these "dumped" milk costs varies from $34-$142per cow. These "dumped" milkcosts aggregate approximately $300M per year. (3) These MinimumAdvertisedPrices are subjectto discount. 26 Status of NADA for Re-Tain™ We have completed 4 out of 5 NADA Technical Sections required for FDA approval Development Item DateCompleted 1. Environmental Impact Technical Section Complete Letter from the FDA 3Q 2008 2. Target Animal Safety (TAS) Technical Section Complete Letter from the FDA 2Q 2012 3. Effectiveness Technical Section Complete Letter from the FDA 3Q 2012 4. Human Food Safety (HFS) Technical Section Complete Letter from the FDA 2Q 2011 • Zero milk discard period and zero meat withhold period granted by the FDA 3Q 2018 • Laboratory Method Transfer to detect Nisin in milk 5. Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Technical Section • First-Phased Drug Substance submission to FDA 1Q2019 • Response fromFDA on First-Phased Drug Substance submission 3Q 2019 • Second-Phased Drug Substance and Drug Product submission to FDA By end of 2020 (anticipated) • Response fromFDA on Second-Phased Drug Substance and Drug Product submission 6 months after submission 6. NADA Approval by FDA after administrative review (60 days after Technical Section Complete Letter) 2021(1) (anticipated) 7. We are investing approximately $4 million to create our own Drug Product formulation and aseptic 2022 (post-approval) filling facility (1) See current SEC filings for detailed description of events that mustoccur to achieve this milestonein accordance with this projected timing and some of the risks thatcould preventthis fromhappening as projected. 27 Section #2: Testimonials 28 Customer Testimonials First Defense® is like an insurance policy that pays for itself in spades. Say you cut your death loss from, conservatively, 8 to 2 percent. If you have 300 calves a month, that's 18 more calves a month or 216 calves a year more that you are able to raise. That fuels the growth of the whole dairy." Arie Roeloffs Southfield Dairy 5,000 cows Wendell, Idaho About seven years ago, we were having a serious problem with rotavirus and coronavirus; we were losing a lot of calves. Our veterinarian recommended administering First Defense® to newborns.

It took care of the problem and I couldn't be happier. We've given First Defense® to every heifer calf since." Jay Van Der Hoek Van Der Hoek Dairy 1,800 cows Modesto, California Approximately 10 years ago we had a minor flare-up of scours in our herd. Treating the calves was costly and time-consuming and it set the calves back in terms of performance. The following year we administered First Defense® to every newborn. Scours became basically non-existent. Now each calf receives First Defense® within their first few hours of life." Brad Bader Carrousel Farms 700 head beef operation Monroe, Wisconsin We began using First Defense® during the 2013 calving season when we were treating what seemed like half of our calves for scours. Since using First Defense® , we have treated only four calves for scours out of our 600 head herd. First Defense® really works!" Brian Marshall Marshall & FennerFarms 600 head cow/calf beef operation Malta Bend, Missouri 29 Customer Testimonials Tri-Shield® is the most reliable way for us to prevent calf scours and it is the only thing we need to use."

Kazmeiro (Kazzie) Nero

Oakwood Dairy Auburn, NY Oakwood Dairy is a 2,000 head dairy with calves raised In individual stalls within a greenhouse barn. They removed ScourGuard 4KC after seeing results with Tri-Shield®. Diagnostics have shown rotavirus has been the cause of calf deaths in many herds, even well managed dairies that are very clean. Tri-Shield® is our new tool of choice to prevent rotavirus scours."

Mark Hardesty, DVM

Maria Stein Animal Clinic Maria Stein, OH The Maria Stein Animal Clinic has 9 practicing veterinarians serving 45,000 dairy cows in Western Ohio and Eastern Indiana. Over the years we layered in 3 different products, trying to prevent scours, but with Tri-Shield® we eliminated all of those, and calf health is better than ever, not often can we cut costs in half and improve, but Tri-Shield® has done that for us."

Connie Soemann

McCollum Farms Godport, NY McCollum Farms is a 1,600 head dairy with calves in hutches outside for 9 months, hutches moved inside over winter. We have been using Tri-Shield® for 2 years now and have noticed a tremendous reduction in scours. It's so easy to administer and performs every time."

Sasha Rittenhouse

R Enterprises New Carlisle, OH Enterprises is a beef seedstock operation raising feed efficient, sound, functional cattle that excel in carcass quality. Our day-one protocols are consistent and calf management top notch, but we were still able to see a significant reduction in treatment costs within those first two-weeks of life."

Matt Kunde

P7 Dairy Roswell, NM P7 Dairy is a 4,300 head Holsteins operation milking 3 times a day. P7 is a progressive data driven farm. Calves are fed pasteurized colostrum administered with disposable esophageal tubes and disposable colostrum storage bags at birth. Calves are housed in hutches. 30 Customer Testimonials We've had a legacy of rotavirus here. We couldn't live without Tri-Shield® . It's good for our calves and our employees. We have used it since it came out and won't ever stop."

Charley Hansen

4C Corporation Duchesne, UT Tri-Shield® is much easier to We had lots of issues with apply than a dam-level our calves before Tri-Shield®. scour vaccine or Calf- Lab results confirmed we " Guard®. A one-step process "were dealing with all three with no waste on DOA's or pathogens (E. Coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus). cows that don't give Since we started Tri-Shield® colostrum." the calves have been doing Brent Wickstrom much better, I haven't lost a calf to scours in the past 9 Wickstrom Jersey Farm months." Alyssa Fischer Hilmar, CA Darian Acres Rio, WI Out pasteurized colostrum program is highly monitored. We routinely track bacterial count and solids. Our blood total proteins average 6.7 mg/ml. But Tri-Shield® has an added effect over a quality colostrum program. Fewer calves shedding pathogens at the calf ranch protects not only our calves but all calves at the ranch."

Chris Terra

Red Top Jersey Chowchilla, CA Tri-Shield® is a highly effective and easy to deliver, without colostrum interference. I have received lots of positive feedback from my customers using Tri-Shield® . I also use Tri- Shield® on our personal Angus herd and have had great results."

Vince Collision, DVM

Collision Veterinary Services Rockwell City, IA 4C Corporation is a 3,000 head Jersey/Holstein dairy in the high desert area of Utah. Wickstrom Jersey Farm is a 2,000 head farm whose heifers feed into an off-site calf ranch owned by the dairies. Darian Acres is a dairy with 30-50 calves per month. Calves receive colostrum and then milk replacer, fed by bottle for two weeks, then by pail. Calves are on milk until 8 weeks old when they are weaned. They are housed in hutches. Red Top Jersey is a 4,000 head farm whose heifers feed into an off-site calf ranch owned by the dairies. They have tried other scour prevention programs like ScourGuard® and Calf-Guard® in the past but have moved to only Tri- Shield®. Collison Veterinary Services provides Veterinary and Embryo services. 31 Customer Testimonials PROVEN …simple to administer and produces results "Prior to addingFirst Defense® to our regimen, our calves would always run into problems with salmonella after having scours seven to ten days after birth. We have been using First Defense® at Cal Poly State University's dairyunit andhave seen calves getting through the first two weeks of life stage really successfully. We would recommendFirst Defense® to anyone. This product is simple to administer and produces results." -Rich Silacci, Cal PolyState University, San Luis Obispo, CA …a huge return "We have been using First Defense® for the last 3-4 years and are really happy with the product. For us it's important, it's a big investment and a huge return. The product is convenient and versatile. Knowing we have protection as soon as the calf hits the ground is satisfying and comforting. This product gives assurance." -Dan Kullot, DVM, Syracuse Diary, Syracuse, KS …we went from 40% scour down to 15% "The first two weeks of life are very important because that affects her milk production for the rest of her life. And we've made a change in the last 30 days and we went from 40% scour incidences down to about 15% scour incidences. But then I've also used First Defense® on other dairies and it worked phenomenal for me too." -Danny Cundiff, G2 Producers, Dumas, TX RESEARCH …give to the calf as soon as it's born "The thing that I like about First Defense® is that you give to the calf as soon as it's born. There are some products on the market today that you have to give to the calf at birth and the recommendation is to wait 30 minutes or longer before you can feed colostrum. It's so hard to tell a dairyman or a calf raiser to delay feeding colostrum when that's the most important thing to give the calf." -Steve Hayes, DVM, Day 1 Technology, Winona, MN …we noticed a big difference in milk and grain intake "You can just compare calves that you have on First Defense® compared to calves that aren't. There's definitely a big difference. Maybe not day one, but as they're in their first three weeks when they're in the calf hutches and they're on milk. Once they start grain, we noticed a big difference on their milk and grain intakes, as well as just being healthier all around." -Zach Damrow, Deagull Bay Dairy, American Falls, ID …dropped our scours rate by about 75% "We did a trial and found that First Defense® as well as a different colostrum pasteurizer dropped our scours rate by about 75%." -Katie Grinstead, Vir-Clar Farms, Fond du Lac, WI 32 Section #3: Financial Review 33 Total Product Sales $16.0 13.1% $13.7 $14.0 CAGR $12.0 (2011-2019) $10.2 $9.5 $10.4 $11.0 12.6% in$ millions $10.0 $7.6 CAGR (2014-2019) $8.0 $6.0 12.9% $6.0 $5.1 $5.4 CAGR (2016-2019) $4.0 14.7% $2.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CAGR (2017-2019) $0.0 Note: Product sales during the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 were $14.5 million. 34 Financial Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) During the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Product Sales $13,723 $10,986 Loss Before Income Taxes ($1,267) ($1,860) Net Loss ($1,296) ($2,322) Net Loss Per Share ($0.19) ($0.42) (Unaudited) During the Three-Month During the Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, Periods Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product Sales $2,966 $2,710 $7,876 $7,120 Loss Before Income Taxes ($766) ($612) ($903) ($458) Net Loss ($766) ($627) ($888) ($483) Net Loss Per Share ($0.11) ($0.09) ($0.12) ($0.08) 35 Income Statement ($ in millions, except percentages 2016 2017 2018 2019 and per share amounts) Product Sales $9.5 $10.4 $11.0 $13.7 Gross Margin $5.4 $5.2 $5.2 $6.7 Gross Margin % 57% 50% 47% 49% Operating Income (Loss) $0.9 ($0.2) ($1.4)(1) ($1.0) Net Income (Loss) $0.5 ($0.2) ($2.3)(1)(2) ($1.3) Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per $0.12 ($0.03) ($0.42)(1)(2) ($0.19) Share (1) These figures are net of a $700,000 gain (before taxes) from a sale of technology recorded during thethird quarter of 2018. (2) These figures include non-cash taxexpense of $563,000 pertaining to our deferred taxvaluation allowance that was recorded during the second quarter of 2018. 36 Non-GAAPMeasures During the Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Income (loss) before income taxes(1) $758 ($438) ($1,860) ($1,267) Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation 878 1,119 1,882 2,597 Income before income taxes(1) and $1,636 $681 $22 $1,330 certain non-cash expenses(2) The Company has federal net operating loss carryforwards worth approximately $11,950,000 as of December 31, 2019. This figure was ($135,000) and $32,000 during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $464,000 and $841,000 during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reader should review our statements of cash flows for a detailed understanding of our sources and uses of cash. We start with our reported income (loss) before income taxes because presently we are not paying cash for income taxes and do not anticipate paying cash for income taxes in the near-term future. We believe that considering the non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses assists management and investors by looking at our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding these certain charges that are not uses of cash from our reported income (loss) before income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses as indicated in the table above. 37 Capital Expenditures Our capital expenditures during the six-year period from January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2019 have been larger than our historical norm primarily due to investments to increase our production capacity for the First Defense® product line and to construct and equip our Drug Substance production facility for Re-Tain™, as detailed in the following table and footnotes: Cash Paid During the Years Ended A B C D E Total December 31, 2014 $1,041 $- $- $- $- $1,041 December 31, 2015 1,991 265 - - 463 2,719 December 31, 2016 1,173 2,093 - - 320 3,586 December 31, 2017 - 17,686 - - 74 17,760 December 31, 2018 - 1,596 - - 434 2,030 December 31, 2019 - - 279 538 574 1,391 Total $4,205 $21,640 $279 $538 $1,865 $28,527 PROJECTA was an investment in new facilities and equipment to increase First Defense® production capacity. PROJECT B was an investment to build and equip our Drug Substance facility for Re-Tain™. PROJECT C is an investment in new facilities and equipment to increase First Defense® production capacity with a $3.5 million budget. PROJECT D is a $4 million investment to bring the formulation and aseptic filling services for Re-Tain™ in house. PROJECT E represents other miscellaneous, routine and necessary capital investments during the years. See additional disclosures in our periodic filings with the SEC for more detail about these investments. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, we invested an additional $2.1 million, $2,000 and $109,000 towards Projects C, D, and E, respectively. 38 Section #4: Other Information 39 First Defense® Product Line The First Defense ® product line is the only USDA-licensed, orally delivered scours preventative with claims against E. coli, coronavirus and rotavirus.

product line is the only USDA-licensed, Colostrum (first milk) consumption immediately after birth provides critically important antibodies before the immune system matures to produce its own antibodies. Our hyperimmunization program and the use of bovine colostrum makes our product unique.

Three primary formats: 1)The original (approved in 1991) Dual-ForceFirst Defense® in a bolus 2)The new (approved 4Q 2017) Tri-ShieldFirst Defense® in a gel tube 3)The newest (approved 4Q 2018) Dual-ForceFirst Defense® in a gel tube The First Defense ® product line provides Immediate Immunity™ to newborn calves.

provides Immediate Immunity™ Verified antibodies are more progressive and protective than a variable vaccine response. 40 First Defense® Product Line (continued) More than 25 million doses sold in aggregate (as of 2Q 2020)

Annual gross margin consistently near 50% since 2007

consistently near 50% since 2007 With the addition of rotavirus claim, we provide a unique breadth of protection against three leading pathogens

Improved competitive position against calf-level products

Now able to compete more effectively against dam-level scours vaccine products

Producers can save needles and labor for vaccines that are more critical to cow health

Invest in viable calves only

We are investing about $3.5 million to increase annual production capacity from approximately $18 million to around $27 million 41 Economics of Dairy Industry Milk price improved during 2014, but this positive trend did not continue during 2015 or 2016. The price for 2017 was 9% higher than the 2016 average. The price for 2019 was 16% higher than the 2018 average.

The Milk-to-Feed Ratio has not returned to the high level reached in 2014. Average Class III Milk Price (for the years ended December31st) $25.00 $22.34 $20.00 $16.96 (1) $16.17 $14.61 $15.00 $15.80 $14.87 $10.00 $5.00 $0.00 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Milk-to-Feed Price Ratio (for the years ended December31st) 3.00 2.54 2.42 2.50 2.14 2.26 2.24(2) 2.04 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 0.00 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) This price declinedto $16.09 during the first six months of 2020 andsignificantly increased to $24.54 during July 2020. Source: US Department of Agriculture(USDA) (2) This ratiodecreased to 2.16 during the first six months of 2020. 42 Cattle Market Overview Cattle inventory in markets currently served United States 11% Canada South Korea Japan 77% Iran Total number of dairy and beef cattle: 116,080,000 Cattle inventory in new markets being researched Pakistan Australia South Africa Turkey Jordan Russia France Germany Ireland Poland Spain Total number of dairy and beef cattle: 153,118,000 Source: The Food and Agricultural Organization for the United Nations 43 What is Scours? The disease manifests as rampant, uncontrolled diarrhea in newborn calves.

in newborn calves. Scours is the leading calf disease risk . We estimate the cost to the U.S. dairy and beef industries to be approximately $741 million. (1)

. We estimate the cost to the U.S. dairy and beef industries to be approximately $741 million. Percent of pre-weaned heifer deaths caused by scours or other digestive problems: 57%(2) Incidence rate of scours in live births: 23%(3) Scours is an economic drain in three ways:

Calf losses (death) Treatment costs (antibiotics, rehydration fluids, and increased labor/nursing back to health) Reduced productivity (less growth and milk production)

See next slide (#45) for detailed, estimated calculations. (2) USDA report, Dairy 2007 Heifer Calf Health and Management Practices on U.S. Dairy Operations, 2007. 44 (3) APHIS/NAHMS 2007 Info Sheet III, Highlights of Dairy 2007 Part III: Reference of Dairy Cattle Health and Management Practices in the United States, 2007. Scours: Cost to the U.S. Dairy & Beef Industries Scours Related Cost to Dairy Industry$119 million- Calf Deaths $45 million - Scours Treatments $90 million - ReducedWeight Gain $75 million - ReducedMilk Production $329 million estimated annual cost Scours Related Cost to Beef Industry$76 million - CalfDeaths $112 million- Scours Treatments $224 million- Reduced Weight Gain $412 million estimated annual cost ESTIMATED ANNUAL COST TO DAIRY & BEEF INDUSTRIES$741 million Dairy Calf Deaths Beef Calf Deaths Deaths prior to weaning 7.8% Deaths prior to weaning 6.4% % of above deaths from scours 56.5% % of above deaths from scours 14.2% Number of calves 9,000,000 Number of calves 28,000,000 Wet calf value (increases towards $1,000 with age) $300__ Wet calf value (increases towards $1,000 with age) $300__ Cost to dairy industry due to scours deaths Cost to beef industry due to scours deaths $118,989,000 $76,339,200 Scours Treatments Scours Treatments Live calves treated for scours 25.0% Live calves treated for scours 20.0% Number of calves 9,000,000 Number of calves 28,000,000 Treatment costs (labor, antibiotics, fluids) $20____ Treatment costs (labor, antibiotics, fluids) $20___ Cost to dairy industry due to scours treatment $45,000,000 Cost to beef industry due to scours treatment $112,000,000 Reduced Weight Gain Reduced Weight Gain Pounds lighter at weaning 20 Pounds lighter at weaning 20 Price per pound $2.00 Price per pound $2.00 Calves treated for scours 2,250,000 Calves treated for scours 5,600,000 Cost to dairy industry in reduced weight gain $90,000,000 Cost to beef industry in reduced weight gain $224,000,000 Reduced Milk Production Pounds less milk produced per lactation 187 The data used to compile the estimated cost of calf scours to the dairy and beef industries was derived from our best interpretation of industry reports and understandings with reference to, but not limited to, the Cost in cwt (1 cwt = 100lb) (price @ December 2014) $ 17.82 following published sources: Calves treated for scours 2,250,000 •2007-2008 USDA National Animal Health Monitoring System (NAHMS) Report on Beef Cow-Calf Cost to dairy industry in reduced milk production $74,970,000 Health and Management, •USDA Dairy 2007 NAHMS Report on Heifer Calf Health and Management, •Progressive Dairyman, May 2014, What is scours costing youroperation? •Drovers CattleNetwork, March 2014, Optimizing Calf Health,and •Economics of Scours, beef worksheet, Pfizer Animal Health. While ImmuCell believes the figures presented are reasonable for the purpose of this discussion, the actual cost of scours could vary greatly from the estimated figures presented 45 Pharmaceutical-grade Nisin Drug Substance Facility Construction of a commercial-scale Nisin Drug Substance facility (in Portland, ME) was initiated 3Q 2016 and completed 4Q 2017.

commercial-scale Equipment installation was completed in 3Q 2018.

Cost for this project was approximately $20.8 million.

Registrationbatches completed 4Q 2018.

FDA site inspection initiated during 3Q 2019. Full response submitted 1Q 2020. 46 Relevant Regulatory Initiatives -2011: Dutch Veterinary Society restricts the use of beta lactams in cattle -2012: FDA further restricts the use of cephalosporins in food animals -2017: Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) restricts the use of medically important antibiotics -2018: FDA announced 5-year plan for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Veterinary Settings, eliminating production uses of medically important antimicrobials and bringing all therapeutic uses under the oversight of licensed veterinarians 47 Key Publications Related to the Subclinical Mastitis Market Opportunity New York State Cattle Health Assurance Program, Mastitis Module-Veterinary Resource, "Epidemiology of Mastitis".

Module-Veterinary Resource, "Epidemiology of Mastitis". Santman-Berends, IM. (2012, May), Incidence of subclinical mastitis in Dutch dairy heifers in the first 100 days in lactation and associated risk factors, J Dairy Science, 95(5): 2476-2484.

IM. (2012, May), Incidence of subclinical mastitis in Dutch dairy heifers in the first 100 days in lactation and associated risk factors, 2476-2484. Roesch, M. (2007, February), Subclinical mastitis in dairy cows in Swiss organic and conventional production systems, J Dairy Research, 74(1) : 86-92.

: 86-92. Makovec, JA. (2003, November), Results of milk samples submitted for microbiological examination in Wisconsin from 1994 to 2001, J Dairy Science, 86(11): 3466-3472.

3466-3472. Jayarao, BM, et al, Epidemiology of Streptococcus uberis intramammary infections in a dairy herd, Zentralbl Veterinarmed B., September 1999, 46(7): 433-42.

intramammary infections in a dairy herd, Zentralbl Veterinarmed B., September 1999, 433-42. Pol, M. and Ruegg, P.L. (2007), Relationship between antimicrobial drug usage and antimicrobial susceptibility of gram-positive mastitis pathogens, J Dairy Science, 90 , 262-273 . 48 Animal Health Industry Animal Health Companies Diagnostics and ServicesCompanies Distributors Aratana Therapeutics (PETX)(1) Abaxis (ABAX)(4) Animal Health International(6) Bayer AH (BAYRY) (2) Advanced Animal Diagnostics (Private) Covetrus (CVET)(7) Boehringer Ingelheim AH(Private) Heska Corp. (HSKA) MWI Animal Health (MWIV) (8) Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) (3) IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Elanco (ELAN) (2) Organitech (formerly PetHealth) Jaguar AH (JAGX) PetMed Express (PETS) Kindred Biosciences (KIN) VCA Antech (WOOF) Merck AH (MRK) Neogen (NEOG) Nexvet Biopharma(NVET)(4) Parnell Pharmaceuticals (PARNF) (1) Acquired by Elanco (ELAN) in July 2019 (2) Elanco (ELAN) is in the process of acquiring Bayer AH Phibro AH (PAHC) (3) Dechra acquired Putney Inc. Sanofi (Merial) (SNY) (4)Acquired by Zoetis (ZTS) VirbacAH (VIRP) (5)Formerly Health Enhancement Products (6)Acquired by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO)(5) (7) Merged with animal health division of Henry Schein Zoetis (ZTS) (8) Acquired by AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 49 Executive Management Team Michael F. Brigham President and Chief Executive Officer, Director Bobbi Jo Brockmann Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Director Joseph H. Crabb, Ph.D. Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Elizabeth L. Williams Vice President of Manufacturing Operations Joined ICCC in September 1989

Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2000

Director since 1999

Audit Manager at Ernst & Young prior to joining ICCC

Joined ICCC in January 2010

Promoted to VP of Sales and Marketing in February 2015

Director since 2017

Previously with APC Inc., W&G Marketing Company Inc.

Joined ICCC in November 1988

Appointed as Chief Scientific Officer in September 1998

Doctorate and postdoctoral studies at the medical schools of Dartmouth and Harvard, respectively

Joined ICCC in April 2016

Previously led U.S. region for Zoetis as VP Global Manufacturing and Supply and held Site Leader positions at Pfizer Animal Health Facilities 50 Board of Directors (outside directors) Gloria J. Basse • Member of the Compensation and Stock Option Committee Director • Director since 2020 • Zoetis, Context Network, independent consultant, Tonisity International David S. Cunningham • Member of the Compensation and Stock Option Committee and Nominating Director • Committee Director since 2011 • Bimeda, Axxiom Consulting, Teva Animal Health and Agri Laboratories, Ltd. Steven T. Rosgen • Member of the Audit Committee Director • Director since 2018 • Strategem Research Inc., Street Smart Strategic Planning 51 Board of Directors (outside directors) (continued) Jonathan E. Rothschild • Member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation and Stock Option Director Committee • Director since 2001 • Arterio Inc., CCA Industries, Inc. David S. Tomsche, D.V.M. • Appointed to Chair of the Board in February 2013 Chair of the Board • Director since 2006 • Leedstone Inc., J-t Enterprises of Melrose, VetPharm Inc. Paul R. Wainman • Member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee Director • Director since 2014 • Hancock Lumber, Kleinfeld Paper, William Arthur Inc. 52 Sales & Marketing Territories Canada Your Calf Crew® Bobbi Brockmann Kathy Becher Vice President of Sales & Marketing Director of Marketing 515-450-2035 800-466-8235 bbrockmann@immucell.com kbecher@immucell.com 23227 94th AveNorth 553 E 12th Port Byron, IL61275 Winona, MN 55987 Chris Bradley Dale Miller Sales and MarketingManager Sales & Marketing Manager Western Region Northeast US and Canada Region Open Position Becky Vincent Sales & Marketing Manager Sales & Marketing Manager California Plus Region Great Lakes Region Jill Sprakel Ellen Cushing Sales & Marketing Manager Sales & Marketing Manager Midwestern Region Upper Midwestern Region David "DJ" Dominguez Visit us on Facebook, Instagram and Sales & Marketing Manager YouTube at Immediate Immunity™ Southern Region 53 Contact Information Company Contact Investor Relations Contact ImmuCell Corporation Lytham Partners, LLC Nasdaq: ICCC Robert Blum Michael F. Brigham Joseph Diaz President and CEO Joe Dorame 56 Evergreen Drive Adam Lowensteiner (NY) (602) 889-9700 - Phoenix Portland, ME 04103 (207) 878-2770 (646) 829-9700 - NY mail@immucell.com ICCC@lythampartners.com www.immucell.com www.lythampartners.com 54 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ImmuCell Corporation published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 21:12:05 UTC 0 Latest news on IMMUCELL CORPORATION 05:13p IMMUCELL : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Press Release PU 05:13p IMMUCELL : Corporate Presentation PU 04:06p ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended J.. GL 04:05p IMMUCELL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R.. AQ 04:02p IMMUCELL CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St.. AQ 08/06 ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2020 GL 07/07 IMMUCELL : 07-07-20 ImmuCell Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for .. PU 07/07 IMMUCELL CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St.. AQ 07/07 ImmuCell Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for the Second Quarte.. GL 06/16 IMMUCELL CORP /DE/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation .. AQ