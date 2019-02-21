IMMUNE DESIGN CORP. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Immune Design Corp. (“Immune Design” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: IMDZ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. and affiliates (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) in a transaction valued at approximately $300 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Immune Design will receive $5.85 in cash for each share of Immune Design common stock they own.

If you own common stock of Immune Design and purchased any shares before February 21, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

