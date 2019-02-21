Log in
IMMUNE DESIGN CORP. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

0
02/21/2019 | 10:16pm EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Immune Design Corp. (NasdaqGM: IMDZ)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 21, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Immune Design Corp. (“Immune Design” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: IMDZ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. and affiliates (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) in a transaction valued at approximately $300 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Immune Design will receive $5.85 in cash for each share of Immune Design common stock they own.

If you own common stock of Immune Design and purchased any shares before February 21, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2,82 M
EBIT 2018 -57,5 M
Net income 2018 -59,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 24,2x
Capi. / Sales 2019 16,9x
Capitalization 68,4 M
Chart IMMUNE DESIGN CORP
Duration : Period :
Immune Design Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNE DESIGN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,13 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos V. Paya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ed E. Penhoet Chairman
Jan Henrik ter Meulen Chief Scientific Officer
Sergey Yurasov Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Fred Kerwood VP-Clinical Operations & Project Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNE DESIGN CORP347.69%68
GILEAD SCIENCES6.73%86 647
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%48 023
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%45 363
GENMAB-5.57%9 415
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC28.81%9 393
