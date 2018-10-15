Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd    IMUC

IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (IMUC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics : Announces Delisting and Deregistration of Common Stock and Listed Common Stock Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:13pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. ('ImmunoCellular') (NYSE American: IMUC) today notified the NYSE American of its intention to voluntarily withdraw its Common Stock (NYSE American: IMUC) and Listed Common Stock Warrants (NYSE American: IMUC.WS) from listing on the NYSE American. ImmunoCellular intends to file a Form 25, Notification of Removal from Listing and/or Registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on or about October 25, 2018. The purpose of the Form 25 filing is to effect the voluntary delisting from NYSE American of the Company's outstanding Common Stock and Listed Common Stock Warrants and the deregistration of the Common Stock and Listed Common Stock Warrants under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act. The Company expects that the Form 25 filing will become effective on or about November 5, 2018. After the effectiveness of the Form 25 filing, the Company also intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC, requesting the suspension of the Company's reporting obligations under Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the Exchange Act and the deregistration of its Common Stock and Listed Common Stock Warrants under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act.

For more than a year, the Company has made assiduous efforts to reduce expenses, streamline operations and conserve resources, while continuing its research programs with collaborators and pursuing a strategic transaction that could be completed within an acceptable timeframe and at terms that could enable ongoing operations. In addition, as previously announced, on June 23, 2017, the Company received notification from the NYSE American that the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (requiring stockholders' equity of at least $6 million if that issuer has sustained losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years). The Company previously submitted a plan of compliance on July 24, 2017, and the NYSE American accepted the plan of compliance on September 8, 2017. The Company has until December 23, 2018 to regain compliance with the standards. However, the board of directors has concluded that the Company faces significant obstacles to its continued operations which cannot be overcome, and has no other alternative than pursuing the delisting and deregistration course and curtailing operations. These obstacles include: the Company's continued weakening financial condition and lack of financing options; the significant challenges in regaining NYSE American listing compliance by the required December 23, 2018 deadline; legal expenses incurred due to litigation; as well as the ongoing listing, legal, administrative and additional accounting costs associated with being a publicly listed company. In connection with the Company's intent to delist and deregister its shares and manage expenses, on October 10, 2018, Dr. Anthony Gringeri notified the Company of his resignation from the Company's board of directors, effective October 15, 2018. On that same date, Dr. Gringeri also provided notice of his resignation as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Fractor provided notice of his resignation as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Steven Swanson provided notice of his resignation as the Company's Senior Vice President, Research, in each case effective October 15, 2018. Thereafter, Dr. Gringeri, Mr. Fractor and Dr. Swanson are expected to serve as consultants to the Company.

As a delisted and deregistered company, ImmunoCellular may continue efforts to pursue opportunities for partnerships, licensing or sale of its anticancer assets and research programs, and monetization of the its dendritic cell-based and Stem-to-T-cell intellectual property, but there can be no assurances that any actions will be taken as a result of these efforts.

The Company anticipates that its Common Stock will be quoted on the OTC market at the time trading in its Common Stock on the NYSE American is suspended following the effectiveness of the Form 25. However, the Company can give no assurance that trading in its stock will continue on the OTC markets or on any other securities exchange or quotation medium. The delisting of the Common Stock from NYSE American could impair the liquidity and market price of the Common Stock. Additionally, the delisting of the Common Stock from a national exchange could materially adversely affect the Company's access to capital markets, and any limitation on market liquidity or reduction in the price of the Common Stock as a result of that delisting could adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all. If the Company files Forms 15 and 25 and is successful in deregistering its Common Stock prior to the due date for its next periodic report, then the Company will no longer be required to file annual, periodic and current reports with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ImmunoCellular's intentions and current expectations concerning, among other things, statements regarding the Company's ability to delist its Common Stock and Listed Common Stock Warrants from the NYSE American and deregister its Common Stock and Listed Common Stock Warrants under the Exchange Act, the continuation of Dr. Gringeri, Mr. Fractor and Dr. Swanson as consultants to the Company and the Company's ability to enter into and complete any strategic sale of its assets. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of resources to continue to develop ImmunoCellular's product candidates and the uncertain timing of completion and success of clinical trials. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under the heading 'Risk Factors' in ImmunoCellular's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, ImmunoCellular undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.Jane Green
(267) 457-3734 direct
(415) 652-4819 mobile
jane@jmgcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunocellular-therapeutics-announces-delisting-and-deregistration-of-common-stock-and-listed-common-stock-warrants-300731119.html

SOURCE ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.

Disclaimer

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 20:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTIC
10:38pIMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS, LTD. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a ..
AQ
10:13pIMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Delisting and Deregistration of Common S..
PU
08/16IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS, LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/13IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/13IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS : Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quart..
PU
07/19IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Agreement on Terms of Settlement of Fede..
PU
05/15IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS, LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/14IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
04/12IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Achievement of Next Key Milestone in Ste..
PU
03/14IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:35pImmunoCellular Therapeutics to delist stock; shares down 73% after hours 
08/15Investors shun healthcare stocks in broad market selloff 
08/13ImmunoCellular Therapeutics reports Q2 results 
07/19ImmunoCellular Therapeutics announces settlement terms of federal class actio.. 
05/14ImmunoCellular Therapeutics reports Q1 results 
Chart IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD
Duration : Period :
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Gringeri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary S. Titus Chairman & Secretary
David E. Fractor Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Swanson Senior Vice President-Research
John S. Yu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD-27.66%9
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 463
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.47%24 833
LONZA GROUP18.72%23 465
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.95%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.02%11 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.