Immunodiagnostic Hldgs : Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC

19 June 2019

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC ('IDS') a specialist producer of manual and automated diagnostic testing kits and instruments for the clinical and research markets, confirms that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting have today been published on the Company's website: www.idsplc.com. These documents will be posted to shareholders on 26 June 2019.

IDS confirms that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on 25 July 2019 at its registered office at 10 Didcot Way, Boldon Business Park, Boldon, Tyne and Wear NE35 9PD.

