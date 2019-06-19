Log in
Immunodiagnostic Hldgs : Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC
19 June 2019

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC ('IDS') a specialist producer of manual and automated diagnostic testing kits and instruments for the clinical and research markets, confirms that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting have today been published on the Company's website: www.idsplc.com. These documents will be posted to shareholders on 26 June 2019.

IDS confirms that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on 25 July 2019 at its registered office at 10 Didcot Way, Boldon Business Park, Boldon, Tyne and Wear NE35 9PD.

For further information:

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC

Tel : +44 (0)191 519 0660

Jaap Stuut, Chief Executive Officer
Paul Martin, Group Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLP

Tel : +44 (0)207 418 8900

James Steel

Oliver Jackson

Disclaimer

IDS - Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:09 UTC
