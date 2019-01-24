Log in
News Summary

ImmunoGen : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its 2018 Operating Results

01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 8, 2019 to discuss its 2018 operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

Conference Call Information
To access the live call by phone, dial 323-794-2093; the conference ID is 6271602. The call may also be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the webcast, a replay of the call will be available at the same location through February 22, 2019.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.” Our lead product candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a Phase 3 study for folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and in Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens. Our novel IGN candidates for hematologic malignancies, IMGN779 and IMGN632, are in Phase 1 studies.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
