ImmunoGen, Inc.

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
News 
News

ImmunoGen : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

0
10/18/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 1, 2019 to discuss its third quarter operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 621-5803; the conference ID is 8865657. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44,7 M
EBIT 2019 -132 M
Net income 2019 -141 M
Finance 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,62x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,47x
EV / Sales2019 4,49x
EV / Sales2020 7,17x
Capitalization 373 M
Chart IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,54  $
Last Close Price 2,49  $
Spread / Highest target 382%
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Wallace Independent Director
Mark Alan Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-48.13%373
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.40%28 081
LONZA GROUP32.98%25 455
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 370
INCYTE CORPORATION21.76%16 653
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.68%14 604
