Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ImmunoGen, Inc.    IMGN

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ImmunoGen : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 08:08am EDT

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on May 29, 2020 the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 98,000 shares of its common stock to three new employees under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), which options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one year anniversary of the date of grant, and thereafter an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting on each succeeding quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, with vesting of each option subject to such employee’s continued employment with ImmunoGen on such vesting date (such options, the “Employee Options”). The Employee Options have an exercise price of $4.68 per share, which is equal to the closing price of ImmunoGen’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 29, 2020.

In addition, ImmunoGen announced that in connection with the previously announced appointment of Stacy A. Coen as ImmunoGen’s Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, the compensation committee of ImmunoGen’s Board of Directors granted to Ms. Coen non-qualified stock option awards under the Inducement Plan to purchase (i) 260,000 shares of common stock, which options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one year anniversary of the date of grant, and thereafter an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting on each succeeding quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, and (ii) 120,000 shares of common stock, which options will vest in accordance with certain performance milestones as set forth in the form of performance-based stock option agreement authorized by the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors as of February 7, 2020 previously filed by ImmunoGen with the Securities and Exchange Commission (such options, the “Coen Options”); with vesting of the Coen Options subject to Ms. Coen’s continued employment with ImmunoGen on the applicable vesting date. The Coen Options have an exercise price of $4.92 per share, which is equal to the closing price of ImmunoGen’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 1, 2020.

The Employee Options and the Coen Options were granted as an inducement material to the new employees and Ms. Coen becoming employees of ImmunoGen in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the stock option agreement covering the applicable grant.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMMUNOGEN, INC.
08:08aIMMUNOGEN : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/01IMMUNOGEN : Appoints Stacy Coen as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Offi..
BU
05/29IMMUNOGEN : Presents Initial Data at ASCO from FORWARD II Study Evaluating Mirve..
BU
05/20IMMUNOGEN : Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Heal..
BU
05/18IMMUNOGEN : to Present Preclinical Data on IMGN151 at AACR Virtual Annual Meetin..
AQ
05/15IMMUNOGEN : to Present Preclinical Data on IMGN151 at AACR Virtual Annual Meetin..
BU
05/13IMMUNOGEN : Announces Initial Data from FORWARD II Study Evaluating Mirvetuximab..
BU
05/06IMMUNOGEN : Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Gl..
BU
05/05IMMUNOGEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/04IMMUNOGEN : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -118 M - -
Net cash 2020 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 858 M 858 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,86 $
Last Close Price 4,92 $
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
David G. Foster Vice President-Finance
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Ryll Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-3.62%858
LONZA GROUP33.49%36 428
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.30%28 532
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.39.17%27 527
CELLTRION, INC.25.69%24 843
MODERNA, INC.217.89%24 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group