Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ImmunoGen, Inc.    IMGN

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ImmunoGen : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on July 31, 2020 the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 16,800 shares of its common stock to a new employee under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee’s becoming an employee of ImmunoGen in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The options have an exercise price of $4.11 per share, which is equal to the closing price of ImmunoGen’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 31, 2020. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one year anniversary of the date of grant, and thereafter an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting on each succeeding quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, subject to such employee’s continued employment with ImmunoGen on such vesting dates. Each option is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IMMUNOGEN, INC.
04:32pIMMUNOGEN : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
08:46aIMMUNOGEN : Reports Recent Progress and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
07/31IMMUNOGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
07/31IMMUNOGEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31IMMUNOGEN : Reports Recent Progress and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/29IMMUNOGEN : Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virt..
BU
07/23IMMUNOGEN : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635
AQ
07/22IMMUNOGEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/22IMMUNOGEN : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
07/20IMMUNOGEN : Appoints Susan Altschuller, PhD as Senior Vice President and Chief F..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -118 M - -
Net cash 2020 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 717 M 717 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,64 $
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Susan Altschuller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Ryll Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-19.49%717
LONZA GROUP60.99%46 355
CELLTRION, INC.65.19%33 239
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.51%30 295
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.45.52%28 930
MODERNA, INC.278.83%28 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group