ImmunoGen : Announces Multiple Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting

ImmunoGen,
Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of
antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today
announced that 11 posters highlighting continued innovation in the field
of ADCs will be presented at the upcoming American Association of Cancer
Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held March 29 – April 3, 2019 in
Atlanta, Georgia.
“ImmunoGen remains at the forefront of ADC innovation and the data to be
presented at AACR further demonstrate the value of our productive
research platform,” said Richard Gregory, Ph.D., ImmunoGen’s chief
scientific officer.
The schedule of ImmunoGen’s presentations at AACR is as follows:
IGN Payload Innovation
Title: Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) of a new class of N-10
amino linked DNA alkylating indolino-benzodiazepines (IGNs) – abstract
#224
Date: March 31, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00 PM
ET
-
In an ongoing effort to further explore the structure-activity
relationship of DNA alkylating effector molecules for ADCs, a new
class of IGNs has been developed that possesses a self-immolative
peptide linker attached at the N-10 amine of the imine-reduced IGN
monomer subunit. ADCs with this class of payload displayed potent,
antigen-specific in vitro activity across a panel of folate
receptor α (FRα)-expressing cell lines.
Title: Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with
indolinobenzodiazepine dimer (IGN) payloads: DNA-binding mechanism of
IGN catabolites in target cancer cells - abstract #1886
Date:
March 31, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00 PM ET
-
Investigation of the mechanism of binding of IGN catabolites with DNA
in target cancer cells and with model duplex DNA or hairpin
oligonucleotides. Both mono-and-di-imine IGN molecules remained bound
to genomic DNA even at two days, suggesting a potent interaction with
cellular DNA.
Advancement in Platform Linkers and Payloads
Title: Optimizing lysosomal activation of antibody-drug
conjugates (ADCs) by incorporation of novel cleavable dipeptide linkers -
abstract #0231
Date: March 31, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00
PM ET
-
Based on screens of a panel of dipeptide linkers for efficient
lysosomal proteolysis, several novel, previously unreported peptide
linker designs were identified and incorporated into ADCs bearing a
DNA-alkylating IGN payload. Several dipeptide linker designs were
superior in rates of lysosomal processing compared to a reference
standard L-Ala-L-Ala dipeptide linker.
Title: LC-MS based catabolite identification study of an ADC with
DM21-C, a novel maytansinoid linker-payload - abstract #538
Date:
March 31, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00 PM ET
-
ImmunoGen’s newest ADC design uses the novel maytansinoid
linker-payload, DM21-C that bears a peptidase/protease-cleavable
linker. The goal of this study was to identify the catabolites
generated upon incubation in antigen-positive cancer cells (both cell
pellet and media), in mouse plasma, as well as in in vitro
catabolic systems. DM51 (the thiol- resulting from self-immolation of
the cleaved linker-payload) was identified as a major catabolite of
the DM21-C ADC.
Title: Preclinical evaluation of DM21, a next‐generation
maytansinoid payload with a stable peptide linker - abstract #3898
Date:
April 2, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00 PM ET
-
To evaluate the toxicity of DM21 as an ADC, it was conjugated to the
non‐targeting, chimeric anti‐soybean trypsin inhibitor antibody
(chKTI), and administered to cynomolgus monkeys in two groups with
separate dose levels. chKTI‐DM21 was well-tolerated at both doses.
Novel Approaches to ADC Development
Title: Generation of site-specific DARPin® drug
conjugates using EGFR as a model system - abstract #215
Date:
March 31, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00 PM ET
-
DARPin® molecules are small engineered proteins, derived
from natural ankyrin repeat proteins that are selected to bind to
specific targets with high affinity. DARPin® drug
conjugates (DDCs) were developed using a model EGFR multi-specific
DARPin® molecule, consisting of four DARPin®
domains linked together. Biophysical characterization showed the DDCs
to be well behaved in stability and solubility assays.
Title: Development of a Probody-Drug Conjugate (PDC) targeting
EpCAM for the treatment of solid tumors - abstract #1439
Date:
March 31, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00 PM ET
-
EpCAM is an attractive target for ADC development due to its
overexpression on a variety of tumors of epithelial origin; however,
EpCAM is also expressed on a variety of normal epithelia, thus
limiting its utility as an ADC target due to potential toxicity. We
aim to overcome this limitation by developing an EpCAM-targeting
Probody™ drug conjugate (PDC). EpCAM-targeting PDCs were better
tolerated than the corresponding EpCAM-targeting ADC even at higher
dose levels and displayed longer half-lives and greater exposure.
Title: IMGC936, a first-in-class ADAM9-targeting antibody-drug
conjugate, demonstrates promising anti-tumor activity - abstract #5136
Date:
April 1, 2019
Time: 8:00 AM-12:00 PM ET
-
Under a co-development agreement with MacroGenics, it has been shown
that ADAM9 is overexpressed in multiple solid tumor indications and
that anti-ADAM9 antibodies are efficiently internalized and degraded
by tumor cell lines, making ADAM9 an attractive target for ADC
development. IMGC936 is the first ADAM9-targeting ADC to enter
preclinical development. In vitro studies have demonstrated
targeted cytotoxicity of IMGC936 across a panel of ADAM9-positve tumor
cell lines with activity at least 2 logs greater than a non-targeting
conjugate. Consistent with the activity observed in vitro, an
anti-ADAM9-DM21 conjugate displayed compelling anti-tumor activity in
multiple xenograft models representing non-small cell lung, gastric
and colorectal cancers.
Title: Preclinical evaluation of a new, non-agonist ADC targeting MET-amplified
tumors with a peptide-linked maytansinoid - abstract #4817
Date:
April 3, 2019
Time: 8:00 AM-12:00 PM ET
-
cMet is an attractive target for ADCs, which may address the unmet
treatment need for patients with tumors harboring MET
amplification. To assess potential toxicity due to normal tissue
expression, binding of our antibody to normal hepatocytes from humans
and cynos was measured. Very low expression and binding versus tumor
cell lines were found and demonstrated that the cytotoxic activity of
disulfide-cleavable maytansinoid ADCs prepared from the hinge-variant
cMet antibody was equivalent to the parental form in in vivo
models. These data merit further exploration of this ADC as a novel
treatment option for patients with MET-amplified tumors.
Optimizing ADC Dosing
Title: The potential benefit of lower drug-antibody ratio (DAR)
on antibody-maytansinoid conjugate in vivo efficacy - abstract
#219
Date: March 31, 2019
Time: 1:00-5:00 PM
-
Describes development of a cross-reactive model system that utilizes a
chimeric anti-murine FRα antibody that binds with similar affinity to
mouse and human FRα. Using this cross-reactive system, where the
target is also expressed in normal tissues, 2.0 DAR conjugates were
more efficacious than 3.5 DAR conjugates when dosed at matched payload
concentrations in multiple xenograft models, suggesting that lower DAR
can be an effective strategy to compensate for target-mediated drug
disposition (TMDD).
Title: Utilizing a mouse cross-reactive model system to better
understand antibody-drug conjugate pharmacokinetics, biodistribution and
efficacy - abstract #229
Date: March 31, 2019
Time:
1:00-5:00 PM ET
-
Generation of a cross-reactive model system that utilized a chimeric
anti-murine FRα antibody that binds both mouse and human FRα and can
be conjugated to either maytansinoid or IGN payloads. This model
system was predicted to have substantial TMDD due to normal tissue
expression of FRα. The results showed that TMDD significantly affected
the pharmacokinetics, biodistribution, and activity of the conjugate
relative to a non-cross-reactive ADC, with lower ADC doses being more
severely impacted than higher doses.
Additional information and full abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org.
ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation
of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer
patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor
activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the
progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call
this our commitment to “target a better now.” Our lead product
candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a Phase 3 study for folate
receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and in
Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens. Our novel IGN candidates for
hematologic malignancies, IMGN779 and IMGN632, are in Phase 1 studies.
Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.
DARPin® is a registered trademark of Molecular Partners AG.
PROBODY™
is a trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
