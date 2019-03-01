ImmunoGen : Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 FORWARD I Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer

ImmunoGen,
Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of
antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today
announced that its Phase 3 FORWARD I trial evaluating the safety and
efficacy of mirvetuximab soravtansine compared to chemotherapy in
patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant
ovarian cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free
survival (PFS) in either the entire study population or in the
pre-specified subset of patients with high FRα expression.
“Even though FORWARD I did not meet its primary endpoint, I continue to
be impressed with the efficacy and tolerability of mirvetuximab
soravtansine in ovarian cancer patients, especially in the subset with
high FRα expression,” said Dr. Kathleen Moore, Associate Director of
Clinical Research at the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of
Oklahoma. “I look forward to continuing to work with ImmunoGen to
analyze the Phase 3 data and determine the most appropriate path to
bringing mirvetuximab soravtansine to those patients who benefit most
from it.”
The FORWARD I Phase 3 trial randomized 366 patients 2:1 to receive
either mirvetuximab soravtansine or the physician's choice of
single-agent chemotherapy (pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, topotecan,
or weekly paclitaxel). Eligibility criteria included patients with
platinum-resistant ovarian cancer that expressed medium or high levels
of FRα who have been treated with up to three prior regimens. The
primary endpoint of this study was PFS, which was assessed using the
Hochberg procedure in the entire study population and in the subset of
patients with high FRα expression. The Hochberg procedure enables the
simultaneous testing of two overlapping populations. Under this
statistical analysis plan, if the p-value of the primary endpoint in
either population is greater than 0.05, the p-value in the other
population needs to be less than or equal to 0.025 to achieve
statistical significance.
“Based upon the efficacy signals we observed in the high FRα subset with
PFS, confirmed overall response rate and overall survival, we are
conducting additional analyses to further evaluate the potential benefit
of mirvetuximab soravtansine for FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian
cancer,” said Anna Berkenblit, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief
Medical Officer of ImmunoGen. “We want to thank the patients who
participated in this trial, the clinical investigators, and the support
staff for their hard work, as we continue to pursue our goal of finding
innovative cancer treatments for patients in need.”
Key findings from FORWARD I are as follows:
-
In the entire study population, the confirmed overall response rate
was higher for mirvetuximab soravtansine than for chemotherapy (22% vs
12%, p-value 0.015), without a significant difference in the primary
endpoint of PFS (HR 0.98, p-value 0.897) or overall survival (HR 0.81,
p-value 0.248).
-
In the pre-specified high FRα subgroup (218/366, 60%)
-
PFS was longer in patients who received mirvetuximab soravtansine
compared with chemotherapy (HR 0.69, p-value 0.049). Given that
the p-value in the entire study population exceeded 0.05, the
statistical analysis plan for the study required the p-value in
the high subset to be less than or equal to 0.025 to achieve
statistical significance.
-
Confirmed overall response rate was higher for mirvetuximab
soravtansine than for chemotherapy (24% vs 10%, p-value 0.014).
-
Overall survival was longer in patients who received mirvetuximab
soravtansine compared with chemotherapy (HR 0.62, p-value 0.033).
-
Mirvetuximab soravtansine was well-tolerated, with fewer patients
experiencing grade 3 or greater adverse events (46% vs 61%), fewer
dose reductions (20% vs 31%), and fewer discontinuations due to
drug-related adverse events (5% vs 8%) compared with chemotherapy.
-
The safety profile of mirvetuximab soravtansine was confirmed, with
the most common adverse events including nausea (54% all grades; 2%
grade 3 or greater), diarrhea (44% all grades; 4% grade 3 or greater),
and blurred vision (43% all grades; 3% grade 3 or greater).
“This study with mirvetuximab did not result in the outcome that we had
hoped for in platinum-resistant patients. We will further assess the
data from FORWARD I to determine potential next steps with a monotherapy
approach. In parallel, we have generated encouraging data with
mirvetuximab combination regimens and will evaluate our ongoing studies
as an independent path forward to support a registration in ovarian
cancer,” said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen’s President and Chief Executive
Officer. “ImmunoGen is in a strong financial position with approximately
$295 million in cash on our balance sheet, and we will continue to
advance our portfolio of next-generation ADCs, which includes three
additional development candidates targeting a range of tumor types in
both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.”
ImmunoGen intends to present additional results from FORWARD I at an
upcoming medical meeting.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
ImmunoGen will host a conference
call on March 1, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the top-line findings from
the FORWARD I trial. To access the live call by phone, dial
334-323-0522; the conference ID is 7188781. The call may also be
accessed through the "Investors and Media" section of the Company's
website, www.immunogen.com.
Following the live webcast, a replay of the call will be available at
the same location through March 15.
ABOUT FORWARD I
FORWARD I is a Phase 3 trial in which 366
patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either mirvetuximab soravtansine
or the physician's choice of single-agent chemotherapy (pegylated
liposomal doxorubicin, topotecan, or weekly paclitaxel). Eligible
patients were diagnosed with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer that
expresses medium or high levels of FRα and were treated with up to three
prior regimens. The primary endpoint of this study was progression free
survival (PFS), which was assessed in the entire study population and in
the subset of patients with high FRα expression. ImmunoGen estimates
that 12,000-14,000 patients per year in the U.S. meet these criteria,
with a comparable number in the major markets in Europe.
ImmunoGen partnered with the GOG Foundation Inc., a leader in clinical
research in gynecologic malignancies, on FORWARD I, which was conducted
in North America and Europe. This trial was intended to support full
marketing approval of mirvetuximab soravtansine for patients with
platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
ABOUT MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE
Mirvetuximab soravtansine
(IMGN853) is the first folate receptor alpha (FRα)-targeting ADC. It
uses a humanized FRα-binding antibody to target the ADC specifically to
FRα-expressing cancer cells and a potent anti-tumor agent, DM4, to kill
the targeted cancer cells.
ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation
of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer
patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor
activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the
progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call
this our commitment to “target a better now.” The Company has built a
productive platform generating a broad pipeline of ADCs targeting solid
tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.
This press release includes forward-looking statements based on
management's current expectations. These statements include, but are not
limited to, ImmunoGen’s plan to further assess the data from FORWARD I,
ImmunoGen’s expectations with respect to the future development of
mirvetuximab soravtansine as a monotherapy or in combination regimens,
ImmunoGen’s plan to advance its portfolio of next-generation ADCs,
ImmunoGen's ability to expand the addressable patient population for
mirvetuximab soravtansine and the regulatory and commercial potential of
mirvetuximab combinations in earlier lines of therapy. For these
statements, ImmunoGen claims the protection of the safe harbor for
forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual
results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the
forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as
of the date of this release. It should be noted that there are risks and
uncertainties related to the development of novel anticancer products,
including risks related to preclinical and clinical studies, their
timings and results, and the potential that earlier clinical studies may
not be predictive of future results. A review of these risks can be
found in ImmunoGen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and other reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
