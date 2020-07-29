Log in
ImmunoGen : Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference

07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference. The presentation is scheduled for August 12, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors and Media section of the Company's website on www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
